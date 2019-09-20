Everything else was just an added bonus.

The story line was that the Falcons physically dominated No. 17 Lynn Classical in the trenches en route to the team’s 44-22 Northeastern Conference victory over the Rams.

DANVERS — The story line that circulated around the field Friday night wasn’t the two touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ezra Lombardi to classmate Jack Strangie nor was it the two touchdown runs collected by both senior Richard Canova and sophomore Chase Eary.

“I just kind of followed the holes that were there,” said Canova who ended the night with 165 rushing yards — 155 of which came in the first half.

“[Classical] had some big guys and I think our line really handled them well.”

Danvers (2-0) got the scoring started on the opening drive of the game as Eary went untouched from 5 yards out into the end zone. With Strangie adding the 2-point rush it was a quick 8-0 advantage just minutes into the game.

But the early offensive outburst didn’t end there.

The Falcons went 97 yards on six plays on their ensuing drive, capped by the first of two Lombardi touchdown passes to Strangie — this one for a 44-yard score.

Classical (1-2) showed signs of life early in the second quarter as it got within a score on a 13-play drive that ended with senior quarterback Daniel Gisonno’s 7-yard touchdown run.

The Rams, though, failed to get any closer. Two touchdown runs by Canova from 50 and 12 yards put the Falcons well in front for good, 30-7, entering halftime.

“We are putting 11 guys out there who really block, tackle, and run with the ball and really want to be physical and aggressive,” said Danvers coach Ryan Nolan. “So that is kind of our style of football.”

Karl Capen can be reached at karl.capen@globe.com.