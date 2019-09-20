West Bridgewater wants to play 12-minute quarters so it doesn’t jeopardize its ability to qualify for the postseason.

The decision stems from a disagreement over the length of the quarters. South Shore wants 10-minute quarters, which follows a decision by the league to bypass the rules of the National Federation of State High School Associations adopted by the MIAA this season.

The South Shore Vocational Technical School football team has decided not to play Friday night’s Mayflower League game against West Bridgewater.

This is the first year that Massachusetts has used NFHS rules, which require 12-minute quarters. The Mayflower League, however, voted twice during the summer to continue playing 10-minute quarters because of safety concerns.

The MIAA rule book, updated for this school year, states in rule 69.4.3 that “The maximum length of periods shall be 12 minutes.”

“No one is giving us a direct answer,” said South Shore athletic director Joseph Marani. “It’s embarrassing and how this is happening is ridiculous.”

The Mayflower League is comprised mostly of schools that compete in Division 8 for football, the smallest alignment in the state. For more than 30 years, league games have been played with 10-minute quarters.

“We feel safety is a bigger factor,” said Marani. “The MIAA needs to step in and help us instead of splitting up our league.”

It remains uncertain whether or not the game will count as a forfeit by South Shore (1-1) and if West Bridgewater (1-0) will receive credit for a victory. Marani, citing another line in the MIAA rule book, is hoping to appeal because the decision was due to a safety concern.

The only other Mayflower game on Friday’s schedule is new member Atlantis Charter at Holbrook/Avon. That game will be played with 10-minute quarters, according to Holbrook/Avon coach Randy Grimmett.

It is also uncertain what will happen to teams that continue to play quarters shorter than 12 minutes.

According to the MIAA Football Tournament format updated in August 2019, the state finals played at Gillette Stadium will have 10-minute quarters. Mayflower League president and Westport athletic director Jason Pacheco believes the MIAA would be violating its own rule if it were to do that.

“It’s not black and white,” said Pacheco. “The MIAA hasn’t said what the punishment would be, they’re creating this. I fault the state for putting us in such a gray area.”