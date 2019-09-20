“We’re going to play in tight games as the season goes on,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “We looked horrible on defense for a drive and then we tightened up. It’s nice to see the kids respond to adversity.”

Trailing Brockton in the first quarter at Rocky Marciano Stadium on Friday, the seventh-ranked Redhawks responded with back-to-back touchdown drives and a signature defensive stand sandwiched in between to outlast the 18th-ranked Boxers, 35-25.

BROCKTON — Faced with its first deficit of the season, the Natick football team needed to punch back in order to keep its perfect record intact.

The Redhawks (3-0) fell behind after Brockton (1-2) cashed in on a turnover. Jalyn Aponte lost a fumble on the first play of a Natick series after a Diamond Blakely 2-yard run had cut Brockton’s deficit to 7-6. Two plays later, the Boxers took what would be their only lead of the game, 13-7, thanks to a 13-yard scamper by quarterback Devonte Medley.

Aponte then played a crucial role in Natick’s comeback, atoning for his turnover by racking up 121 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns.

“I was pretty mad, I knew the [offensive] line was blocking the life out of the defense, so I knew I had to make up for it and score,” Aponte said.

Aponte’s first score was a 6-yard rush with 8 seconds left in the first half, capping a 15-play, 77-yard drive for the Redhawks which gave them a 21-13 lead at the break. Natick was in position to milk the clock thanks to an Aedan Knowlton sack of Medley on a fourth-and-8 from deep in Redhawks territory.

Aponte’s second touchdown, a 5-yard run with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter, served as the capper.

Natick quarterback Will Lederman finished 12 of 19 for 175 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jake Dunlap in the third quarter, in addition to a 5-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep to help put the Redhawks ahead for good in the second quarter.

Terrance Cherry scored the other touchdown for Natick, a 4-yard run which opened the game’s scoring. Cherry also had a sack and another tackle for a loss on defense.

