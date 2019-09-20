BROCKTON — Faced with its first deficit of the season, the Natick football team needed to punch back in order to keep its perfect record intact.
Trailing Brockton in the first quarter at Rocky Marciano Stadium on Friday, the seventh-ranked Redhawks responded with back-to-back touchdown drives and a signature defensive stand sandwiched in between to outlast the 18th-ranked Boxers, 35-25.
“We’re going to play in tight games as the season goes on,” Natick coach Mark Mortarelli said. “We looked horrible on defense for a drive and then we tightened up. It’s nice to see the kids respond to adversity.”
The Redhawks (3-0) fell behind after Brockton (1-2) cashed in on a turnover. Jalyn Aponte lost a fumble on the first play of a Natick series after a Diamond Blakely 2-yard run had cut Brockton’s deficit to 7-6. Two plays later, the Boxers took what would be their only lead of the game, 13-7, thanks to a 13-yard scamper by quarterback Devonte Medley.
Aponte then played a crucial role in Natick’s comeback, atoning for his turnover by racking up 121 yards rushing and scoring two touchdowns.
“I was pretty mad, I knew the [offensive] line was blocking the life out of the defense, so I knew I had to make up for it and score,” Aponte said.
Aponte’s first score was a 6-yard rush with 8 seconds left in the first half, capping a 15-play, 77-yard drive for the Redhawks which gave them a 21-13 lead at the break. Natick was in position to milk the clock thanks to an Aedan Knowlton sack of Medley on a fourth-and-8 from deep in Redhawks territory.
Aponte’s second touchdown, a 5-yard run with 2:15 left in the fourth quarter, served as the capper.
Natick quarterback Will Lederman finished 12 of 19 for 175 yards and a 17-yard touchdown pass to Jake Dunlap in the third quarter, in addition to a 5-yard touchdown run on a jet sweep to help put the Redhawks ahead for good in the second quarter.
Terrance Cherry scored the other touchdown for Natick, a 4-yard run which opened the game’s scoring. Cherry also had a sack and another tackle for a loss on defense.
