But that did not happen on the game’s first drive.

The Tigers, who opened their season last week with a 28-12 road win over TechBoston, entered Charlestown Community Center knowing that they’d have to slow down Terrell McQueeney, a talented senior back.

Preparation and conditioning were the difference as the O’Bryant football team recorded its second straight win, scoring a 34-14 Boston City League victory Friday afternoon over a host Charleston squad playing its season opener.

Running with force and elusiveness, McQueeney broke out for three huge gains on just four touches, finishing the drive with a 5-yard score.

“We weren’t at our best, they kind of played up and we played down,” said O’Bryant coach Kevin Gadson.

“[McQueeney] is the real deal. He has the potential to be a great player. He’s trouble, he’s a headache.”

The Tigers responded with a huge second quarter, finding the end zone three times and locking down the Townies’ offense, McQueeney and all. O’Bryant came away with a much-needed interception courtesy of Osamede Izevbizua, and Michael Brooks found Jadon Smith for a 27-yard touchdown just a few plays later.

Kerlens Jeanty broke off a 60-yard run later in the quarter, and Smith capped the scoring flurry with an 11-yard run.

“We got on them in the second quarter and picked it up, picked it up in the third quarter, and we played a lot better,” Gadson said. “It took us a while, but sooner or later when you’re teaching and coaching, it’ll catch up.”

Charlestown's Terrell McQueeney (1) found himself all alone on this run against O’Bryant. Nic Antaya for The Globe

An O’Bryant defender moves in on Charlestown's Terrell McQueeney (1). Nic Antaya for The Globe

O'Bryant's Antwon Foster (14) shakes hands with Charlestown captains before Friday’s game. Nic Antaya for The Globe

Apponequet 14, Old Rochester 0 — The Lakers (2-0) registered their first win over Bulldogs (1-1) in four seasons.Tyler Desrosiers made a diving grab on a 5-yard pass from Chase Gorman to open up the scoring midway through the second quarter, and Kevin Hughes (11 carries, 88 yards, 1 touchdown) added some insurance with a 6-yard touchdown with 30 seconds remaining. Defensively, Apponequett earned its first shutout over ORR in 15 years. Desrosiers and Brett Dorsey both recorded interceptions and the Lakers stopped ORR on fourth and 15 to close out the win.

Burlington 27, Woburn 20 — Senior Khyle Pena produced four touchdowns, including a 14-yard toss to Shawn Pinkham in the second quarter to lead the Red Devils (2-0).

Everett 32, St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 27 — Riding a three-touchdown performance from sophomore Jayden Clervaux, the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide (2-1) escaped with a comeback victory on the road. Clervaux scored the go-ahead TD on a 15-yard rush. St. John’s took possession, but Everett stopped the Pioneers on four and 1 with 1:16 to seal the win.

Holbrook/Avon 27, Atlantis Charter 21 — Fighting fatigue and injuries, the Bulldogs thwarted a fourth-quarter comeback for the Mayflower Conference victory. Holbrook/Avon rolled into the third quarter until the run game started to bog down and the Tritons’ Christian Arruda scored on rushes of 62 and 75 yards to cut the lead to 27-14. Playing 12 minute quarters wore down many of the two-way starters for the Bulldogs. The length of the game definitely has something to do with [all the cramping], Holbrook coach Randy Grimmett said. Before kickoff, the two teams agreed to play 12-minute, instead of 10-minute quarters, following MIAA guidelines. The Mayflower has an appeal into the MIAA to receive a waiver to play 10-minute quarters. Atlantis (0-3) tacked on another touchdown via a 24-yard pick-six by Michael Rivera to make it 27-21 but the Bulldogs were able to stop the Arruda as time expired to hold on to win.

Masconomet 16, Malden Catholic 0 — Senior Will Hunter had 15 carries for 116 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Chieftains (1-1).

Middleborough 34, Bishop Stang 26 — Isaiah Cobbs (five TDs) broke a tie with 8:39 to go in the fourth quarter when he caught a pass from Tim Crowley from 8 yards out for the Sachems.

Natick 35, Brockton 25 — Trailing Brockton in the first quarter at Rocky Marciano Stadium on Friday, the seventh-ranked Redhawks responded with back-to-back touchdown drives and a signature defensive stand sandwiched in between to ultimately outlast the 18th-ranked Boxers, 35-25.

Newton North 20, Needham 7 — The Tigers (3-0) downed the Rockets (0-4) thanks in large part to solid defense and some special two-way players. Tyson Duncan and Alessio Calcagni each picked off Needham passes and caught touchdowns from quarterback Andrew Landry (11 for 23, 113 yards, 2 touchdowns). Newton North had six sacks, holding the Rockets to just 3.0 yards per carry on 28 attempts.

Wareham 24, Bourne 8 — Off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2012, the Vikings forced five turnovers. Gilly Jalo rushed 96 yards and two scores.

