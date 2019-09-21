NEEDHAM —Battling the sun in his eyes and a defensive back draped over his shoulder, Governor’s Academy wide receiver Jack Julian turned his body just in time to see quarterback Shane O’Leary heave a fourth-down throw deep down the left sideline. There were two minutes remaining in the game and the Governors were clinging to a 13-7 lead over St. Sebastian’s.
“I placed the ball where he could go get it,” said O’Leary. “And of course the athlete went up and grabbed it.”
Julian’s acrobatic 20-yard catch kept the chains moving for the Governors (1-0), who then ran out the clock for a 13-7 ISL7 victory over the Arrows (0-1).
The Governors (1-0) opened the game with a commanding 13-play, 59-yard scoring drive that ended with running back Jordan Fuller, a junior from North Hampton N.H., powering into the end zone from 4 yards out.
A combined 10 turnovers by the Governors and Arrows prevented either offense from generating many points. Julian, who plays cornerback for the Governors on defense, had an interception and three pass breakups while covering 6-foot-5-inch junior tight end Louis Hansen.
Following Fuller’s touchdown, neither team scored again until St. Sebastian’s running back Nick Vallace, a junior from Wellesley, tied the game at 7-7 on a 4-yard run midway through the fourth quarter.
A 4-yard touchdown run by Fuller (27 rushes, 91 yards) put the Governors back on top, 13-7, with about four minutes left. That set the stage for Julian’s clutch catch in the closing minutes.
“Our defense is unbelievable,” said Julian.
“I think we have one of the best in the ISL. Our kids our dogs. We just love to hit.”
