NEEDHAM —Battling the sun in his eyes and a defensive back draped over his shoulder, Governor’s Academy wide receiver Jack Julian turned his body just in time to see quarterback Shane O’Leary heave a fourth-down throw deep down the left sideline. There were two minutes remaining in the game and the Governors were clinging to a 13-7 lead over St. Sebastian’s.

“I placed the ball where he could go get it,” said O’Leary. “And of course the athlete went up and grabbed it.”

Julian’s acrobatic 20-yard catch kept the chains moving for the Governors (1-0), who then ran out the clock for a 13-7 ISL7 victory over the Arrows (0-1).