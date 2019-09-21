Prep quarterback Matt Crowley and the offensive line delivered once again, sealing a 28-14 victory on a sunny afternoon at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Lawrence.

So when his Eagles, leading by two touchdoowns, faced a fourth-and-inches in their own territory with 3:37 to play, he didn’t hesitate to call for a quarterback sneak.

LAWRENCE — St. John’s Prep football coach Brian St. Pierre had the utmost confidence in his offensive line when his team needed to convert short distances throughout Saturday’s nonleague showdown against third-ranked Central Catholic.

“We trusted [the offensive line] because of how they played all day,” said St. Pierre. “[Central Catholic is] a really good program, but our guys really showed up and I thought we handled them physically. It’s a total team right now, and it’s fun to coach.”

The second-ranked Eagles (3-0) took a 14-0 lead by virtue of a 68-yard touchdown pass from Crowley to senior captain Matt Duchemin, and a 2-yard touchdown run from sophomore James Guy.

St. John's Prep running back James Guy (26) plunges into the end zone for a 21-14 lead over Central Catholic. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

Central Catholic (1-1) responded with a 32-yard touchdown strike from Ayden Pereira (11-for-28, 173 yards, 2 touchdowns) to J.J. Mercuri (4 receptions, 72 yards) late in the first half, then evened the score, 14-14, early in the third quarter on a 58-yard touchdown reception from Mark Ciccarelli (4 receptions, 76 yards).

Prep controlled the action from there on out, engineering a 10-play, 66-yard scoring drive that ended with a 13-yard touchdown run from Guy (17 carries, 112 yards, two touchdowns) to regain the lead.

St. John’s Prep’s defense kept Catholic Central’s sensational sophomore QB Ayden Pereira under wraps. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

On the Eagles’ next drive, Crowley (9-for-15, 152 passing yards, TD, INT; 5 carries, 27 rushing yards, TD) ignited the Prep sideline by running over a Central Catholic defender on a 5-yard run.

“[Crowley is] a big physical kid, taking guys on, knocking helmets off,” said St. Pierre. “He’s our leader, the kids know it, and he played like it today.”

Crowley finished the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on a sneak, one of several vital conversions on that play.

“We work on the QB sneak and there’s an art to it,” said St. Pierre, who starred at Prep and Boston College before playing eight seasons in the NFL.

“Phil Simms was actually the one that taught me – there’s a bubble in there, you find it and keep your legs going. And Matt’s really, really good at it.”

With his offensive line winning battles and his secondary able to contain one of the best passing offenses in the state, St. Pierre hopes that his defending Division 1 state champion Eagles have earned some more respect.

“There’s not a lot of people talking about us right now and we don’t understand it, but we’re fine with that,” said St. Pierre. “Hopefully now somebody will take notice.”

St. John's Prep defensive back Pat Nistl (5) makes a heads-up play, knocking the ball away from Central Catholic’s J.J. Mercuri. Barry Chin/Globe Staff/Globe Staff

BB&N 29, Tabor 13 — Sammy Malignaggi (Nashua, N.H.) rushed for 96 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries as the host Knights kicked off the season with the ISL win. Sophomore Ty Harding added a 75-yard kickoff return for a score.

Bedford 42, Arlington Catholic 20 — A 21-point outburst in the second quarter for the host Buccaneers (2-0) was the difference against the Cougars (0-2). Tyler Dussault was a key factor, scoring three touchdowns on a trio of short runs. Buccaneers quarterback Greg Cormier tossed 24- and 12-yard TD passes and scored on an 8-yard keeper.

Blue Hills 38, Diman 15 — In a game played with 10-minute quarters, the Warriors ruled on special teams, recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown as well as recovering two onside kicks that led to scoring drives in a 30-point second quarter. Aiden Johnson recovered the punt for a touchdown. Kevin Gibbons rushed for 82 yards and a touchdown. Brian Robinson added 64 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Cardinal Spellman 43, Austin Prep 14 — The Cardinals controlled the game from start to finish as Ron St. George earned win No. 269 with the program. The duo of Jovan Marrero and Rocky Grillone combined for 233 yards on the ground, contributing to the team’s 397 total rushing yards. Marrero found the endzone twice on runs of 3 and 37 yards, adding a two-point conversion.

Dover-Sherborn 20, Weston 13 — The Raiders posted a second-half shutout in a tough road contest at Weston, while the electric duo of QB Kirby Ryan and WR Luke Fielding connected on three TD passes to provide all the scoring for Dover-Sherborn. Fielding wound up with seven catches for 152 yards while Ryan completed 20 of 28 passes for 271 yards.

Holliston 21, Barnstable 18 — A 28-yard third-quarter touchdown pass from Matt Arvanitis (2 total TDs) to Sean Keast was enough for the Panthers (2-0) to hold off a late fourth quarter rally from the sixth-ranked Red Raiders (2-1).

Lynn Tech 56, Minuteman 0 — Haidar Bdaiwi reached the end zone three times in the first half with rushes of 13, 7, and 11 yards to help the Tigers (2-1) build a huge lead over the Mustangs (1-1).

Medfield 7, Norton 0 — In a defensive battle, Ryan Murray’s 45-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Cosolito proved to be a decisive breakthrough that gave the Warriors (2-0) the edge over the Lancers (0-2).

Shawsheen 20, Greater Lowell 0 — Dylan Timmons returned the opening kick 90 yards for a touchdown putting the Rams (3-0) up early on the Gryphons (1-1). Chris Disciscio’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Santino Garofalo and Diondre Turner’s 3-yard TD run in the second half rounded out the scoring for Shawsheen.

Silver Lake 23, Archbishop Williams 20 — Drew Keiron booted a 20-yard field goal with 16 seconds left as the Lakers (2-0) rallied from a 20-13 deficit in the fourth quarter for the win. Quarterback Ben Lofstrom connected with Sean Waters on touchdown passes of 21 and 5 yards.

Southeastern 27, Upper Cape 14 — With the Rams (1-1) threatening to tie the game, 7-all, early in the second quarter, Kevin Opuku scooped up a fumble in the end zone and ran it back 100 yards to help the Hawks (1-2) build a two-score lead. James Cordon (2 rushing TDs, 1 passing) tossed a 16-yard touchdown to Jamari Ellerbe-Cundiff in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice.

Wellesley 38, Walpole 12 — Senior QB Matt Maiona scored four touchdowns, including a 33-yard keeper to spark the scoring as the Raiders (3-0) overpowered the Rebels in the Bay State Conference contest.

Milton Academy 37, Brooks 0 — Jake Wilcox tossed four touchdown passes in the Mustangs’ season-opening rout of the Bishops (0-1).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.