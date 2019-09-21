The Hawks won MIAA Division 1 state titles in 2014, 2016, and 2018. With a new coach and the return of a talented roster, the goal for Xaverian this season is clear — capture that elusive repeat.

(This is the second in a series in which the Globe profiles a varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.)

“We are lucky enough to have a lot of good golfers and we also have a lot of leadership,” said first-year coach Josh Tranfaglia.

Tranfaglia replaces Gerry Lambert, who did not return to the program. His roster features two of the top six individual finishers at last year’s Division 1 state final — sophomore Joey Lenane of Dedham, who was the runner-up, and junior Eric Boulger (sixth) of Walpole.

Advertisement

“I was handed this state championship team,” said Tranfaglia, a social studies teacher at Xaverian Middle School. “I just don’t want to mess it up.”

The Hawks started the season 6-1, which included a narrow 233-239 loss to Catholic Conference rival St. John’s Prep at Salem Country Club last Wednesday. Xaverian will have to go through the Prep — which has finished as the Division 1 runner-up the past three seasons — to repeat as state champion.

Here are five things you might not know about Xaverian:

Grass roots

Six years ago, school adminstrators told Tranfaglia that he needed 15 student-athletes to start the middle school golf team.

Twenty-seven students showed up to the first meeting. Now, the middle school team acts as a feeder system for the varsity.

Tranfaglia is particularly proud of players such as sophomore Spencer Dumas (Plainville), who rose from the middle school team in seventh grade, to the JV team in eighth grade, before contributing to a state championship last season.

Advertisement

“As a middle school coach, I just want to get them involved,” Tranfaglia said. “It’s incredible to see. It makes me very proud.”

In awe at Augusta

When he’s not swinging clubs for Xaverian, Lenane is traversing the country playing tournaments with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA). He’s traveled to Florida, California, Georgia, North Carolina, and even Canada.

Of all his golf adventures, one memory sticks out clearly. When he was 10 years old, Lenane got through three qualifying rounds to earn a spot in the Drive, Chip & Putt Championship at Augusta National, the annual site of the Masters.

Golf was already part of the picture for a young Lenane. But an appearance at one of the world’s most famous golf courses sealed the deal.

“That set the path pretty well for how I feel about golf now,” Lenane said.

A break for the better

Eric Boulger shielded his eyes to watch where his shot landed Wednesday against St. John’s Prep. Mark Lorenz for The Boston Globe

Boulger played golf once in a while growing up, but his true loves were other sports — baseball, basketball, and football.

That was until the summer before Boulger entered Xaverian Middle School in the seventh grade. That summer, Boulger broke his arm while roughhousing with friends, forcing him out of the contact-heavy sports. From there, Boulger’s older brother Jack — a Xaverian alum who now plays golf at UConn — pushed Boulger to start golfing more.

Now, Boulger plays in AJGA and US Challenge Cup tournaments when he’s not in-season with Xaverian. Without the injury, Boulger isn’t sure his love of golf would be as strong today.

“I don’t think it would’ve worked out the same,” Boulger said. “At least not until later [on in life].”

Advertisement

A tight bond

Tranfaglia acknowledges the importance of veteran golfers such as Lenane and Boulger. He’ll often pair them and other veterans with less-experienced players to help spur growth.

The bond between seniors Alex Di Martino (Mansfield) and Sean Sullivan (Canton) is among the strongest. The pair met at Xaverian in seventh grade, and have been friends since.

Di Martino spent his junior year on the JV roster just like classmates Ryan Mazzota (Milton) and Hayden Bruckner (Franklin), but he has looked to his friend Sullivan for inspiration this season. Sullivan began high school as a cross-country runner but was a member of last year’s state championship team. The pair bonded over summer rounds at Thorny Lea Golf Club in Brockton.

“Just watching the way [Sullivan] grinds,” Di Martino said. “It definitely helped me grow into the player that I am now.”

Studying the stats

Most practice sessions involve a round of golf at the Hawks’ home course, Brookmeadow Country Club in Canton. On some days, the team will gather in a classroom to go over some numbers.

“For a high school team, especially up North, we go really deep into the stats,” Lenane said.

The Hawks pore over Google Sheets filled with stats — percentage of fairways hit, putts per round, and more. Lenane says the stats pointed him to work on his driving accuracy.

“I like statistics because they don’t lie,” Tranfaglia said. “It’s really hard to argue with a golf score.”

Advertisement

Matt MacCormack can be reached at matthew.maccormack@globe.com.