Duke Doherty, Everett — The junior quarterback completed 22 of 31 passes for 308 yards and a touchdown, adding 109 rushing yards and a touchdown to pace the Crimson Tide in a tough 32-27 win at St. John’s of Shrewsbury.

Connor Bryant, Methuen — In a near-perfect performance, senior quarterback completed 10 of 11 passes for 145 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 178 yards and a pair of TDs to carry Methuen in a 26-14 win over Tewksbury on Saturday.

Owen McGowan, Catholic Memorial — In a 21-13 victory over Springfield Central, the Boston College-commit was a two-way standout for the Knights withan interception, sack and several tackles along with a key 38-yard reception, 48 rushing yards, and two rushing touchdowns.

Josh Ramos, Andover — The 5-foot-8, 160-pound senior tailback carried 22 times for 264 yards rushing, including touchdown runs of 66 and 45 yards, to pace the Golden Warriors in a 32-14 win over Billerica.

Division 2

Jevon Holley, Durfee — The sophomore running back was the engine that carried the Hilltoppers to a 14-7 victory over Quincy on Friday night. Holley’s third quarter 11-yard touchdown was the go-ahead score as he finished the game with 138 yards on 12 carries.

Will Hunter, Masconomet — The senior tailback established his veteran presence in the backfield as the senior tailback went for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries in the Chieftains 16-0 shutout of Malden Catholic.

Matt Maiona, Wellesley — This senior quarterbacktallied four touchdowns and finished with 215 passing yards and 98 rushing for the Raiders in their 38-12 rout of Bay State Conference foe Walpole.

Anthony Maregni , Raekwon Washington, Newton South — The unstoppable backfield tandem combined for more than 225 yards of rushing and scored all four of the Lions touchdowns in a 30-14 win against Brookline.

Division 3

Rich Canova, Danvers — The senior running back ran for 165 yards — 155 in the first half alone — to go along with a pair of scoring runs of 50 and 12 yards in a 44-22 romp over Lynn Classical.

Tyler DeMattio, North Attleborough — The sophomore ran for 249 yards on 32 carriers and accounted for 32 of North Attleborough’s points, scoring on four TDs of 20 and 5 yards and twice from 1 yard out. He also converted three extra points, a 19-yard field goal, and ran for a two-point conversion..

Marje Mulumba, Beverly — The senior ran for 163 yards and touchdowns of 63 and 6 yards and scored on an 81-yard punt return in the second quarter that proved the game-winner for the Panthers in a 21-7 win over Lynn English.

Will Prouty, Duxbury — Prouty willed the Dragons to their first win of the season over Scituate, 27-10, by rushing for 121 yards and 3 TDs while throwing for 60 more and another score. Prouty connected with Tim Landolfi on an 18-yard scoring toss and ran for TDs of 14, 26 and 3 yards.

Division 4

Tim Cronin, Marblehead — A week after racking up 183 rushing yards in a win over North Andover, the senior contributed 14 carries, 102 yards, and three TDs on the ground in Marblehead’s decisive 49-0 triumph over Gloucester.

De’Andre Harris, Boston Latin — The junior wide receiver/linebacker made four receptions for 57 yards, including two catches on the game-winning drive, and finished with seven tackles and a sack in the Wolfpack’s 8-7 win over Latin Academy.

Bobby Joy, Nauset — Joy, a senior quarterback, showed his versatility by scoring on an 80-yard kickoff return,, a 50-yard TD run, and a 55-yard scoring toss in Nauset’s 42-0 victory over Monomoy.

Khyle Peña, Burlington — Peña scored the go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion in the Red Devils’ 27-20 win against Woburn. He completed 11 of 16 pass attempts for 151 yards and a TD to go along with 22 carries for 58 yards and three rushing TDs.

Division 5

Tyler Dussault, Bedford — Powering the Buccaneers ground attack, the senior ran for three touchdowns, with his second-half scoring runs of 4 and 23 yards helping to cement Bedford’s 42-20 win over Arlington Catholic.

Graham Inzana, Swampscott — Inzana completed all eight of his pass attempts for 170 yards and four touchdowns as the Big Blue routed Salem, 35-8, on Friday.

Mark Pawlina, Dennis-Yarmouth — The senior rushed for 118 yards and four touchdowns in the Dolphins 42-0 win over Sandwich. He also completed 10 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown.

Wady Santana, Somerville — The senior put on a dominant defensive performance with a a pair of pair of interceptions, five tackles and three pass breakups to highlight his effort in a 27-15 Highlanders’ victory over Malden.

Division 6

Deshawn Chase, Stoneham — The senior ran wild for 251 yards on 11 carries and scored on TD runs of 93, 3, 45, and 64 yards to go along with 10 tackles and an interception on defense in the Spartans’ 46-7 dismantling of Arlington.

Isaiah Cobbs, Middleboro — Trailing by 12 points halfway through the third quarter against Bishop Stang, Cobbs, who accounted for five TDs (four rushing, one receiving) scored on a 1-yard plunge to pull his team within six. His 73-yard TD run tied it early in the fourth, and his 8-yard TD reception with 8:39 left won it, 34-26.

Dante Vasquez, Rockland — A week after an injury kept him from playing against Cohasset, the electric senior picked up right where he left off, rushing for 188 yards and three touchdowns while adding another scoring toss in the Bulldogs’ 34-13 win over Abington, their first victory over the Green Wave since 2010.

Division 7

Kerlen Jeanty, O’Bryant — The junior running back had 2 rushing touchdowns and two 2-point conversions in a 34-14 win over Charlestown. Jeanty’s 60-yard rush touchdown in the second quarter was part of an 18-0 quarter for the Tigers (2-0) that decided the game.

Stephen MacDonald, Georgetown — The senior led the way for the Royals (2-1) throwing three touchdown passes and going 5 for 5 on his PATs in a 41-8 win over Cathedral.

J.T. Moran, Seekonk — The junior quarterback scored four touchdowns (three passing and another rushing), connecting with three different receivers on his scoring tosses, as the unbeaten Warriors (3-0) cruised to a 39-14 win over Fairhaven. Moran completed 20 of 24 passes for 206 yards and ran seven times for 35 yards.

Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech — The senior quarterback led the way for the Vikings (1-1) rushing for four touchdowns (all in the first half) and passing for another in a 38-14 win over Mystic Valley.

Division 8

Jameil Clayton, Holbrook — The Bulldogs spread the ball around in their 27-21 non-league win over Atlantis Charter, but the combo back/receiver gave them the edge. Clayton followed up a two-yard touchdown run with a 63-yard scoring jaunt to secure the lead for Holbrook.

Gilly Jalo, Wareham — Jalo rushed for 96 yards and a pair of touchdowns that proved to be the in a 24-8 win over Bourne in a crucial South Coast League matchup.

Derrick Revolus, Randolph — Everything seemed to come easy for the quarterback this weekend as the Blue Devils took down St. John Paul II, 48-0. Revolus put up four total touchdowns on scoring runs of 3, 45 and 45 yards to go along with an 88-yard TD pass.

Preps

Jack Julian, Governor’s Academy — With the game on the line against St. Sebastian’s, the wide receiver from Manchester made a crucial 20-yard catch on fourth down to seal a 13-7 victory. On defense, Julian recorded three pass break ups, a fumble recovery, and an interception while covering 6-foot-5 tight end Louis Hansen.

Luke MacPhail, Dexter Southfield — The 6-foot-4, 220-pound senior quarterback from Brookline picked up from where he left off last season, completing 13 of 14 passes for 281 yards and four touchdowns. He also rushed for an 84-yard touchdown at the start of a 48-13 win over King School (Stamford, Conn.)

Jake Willcox, Milton Academy — The quarterback from Everett lit up the scoreboard early against Brooks. He threw four touchdowns of 6, 16, 29, and 46 yards to four different receivers in the game’s first three quarters.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.