Cam Corsino, Matignon — The senior netted a hat trick in a 7-1 win over Cristo Rey on Wednesday, pushing the Warriors to 4-1 on the year.

Jake Butler, Blue Hills — Across two wins (6-1 over Old Colony and 3-2 over Tri-County), the sophomore piled up three goals and four assists for the Warriors.

Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer players in the past week:

Roberto Dubon, East Boston — Four goals came before halftime for the Jets’ senior captain on Thursday, paving the way for a 6-2 win over Brighton.

Alan Ives, Barnstable — The junior took over in the second half against Sandwich on Thursday, scoring twice to lead the Red Raiders to a 4-2 win

Sean Kern, Bishop Fenwick — The senior forward scored three against Malden Catholic in a 4-0 win Friday, pushing Fenwick to 4-1. On Wednesday, he netted two goals in a 6-0 win over St. Mary’s.

