Receiving a touch in the box, the 5-foot-8 forward accelerated, dribbled by a pair of defenders and put the go-ahead goal into the corner of the net, paving the way for a 2-1 Northeastern Conference victory for Classical.

Midway through the second half of a 1-1 game against visiting Marblehead Monday afternoon, Gomez seized the moment.

Lynn Classical second-year coach Eric Moreno says Fernando Gomez, his senior captain, loves the big moments.

Gomez also netted the game’s first goal, converting less than a minute into play.

The Rams (7-1) gained possession, connected on a couple of passes and then switched fields to Gomez, who beat a defender and scored for a 1-0 lead. That held for 37-plus minutes until Marblehead scored the equalizer.

But Gomez delivered again in the second half, with his fifth goal of the season.

‘‘He never shies away from a challenge,’’ said Moreno.

Neither do the Rams, who were undefeated against NEC foes in 2018 before losing to Arlington in the D2 North quarterfinals. ‘‘We get results, these players expect to win,’’ said Moreno.

Next up: another NEC match Wednesday night against Peabody.

Archbishop Williams 3, Austin Prep 0 — Sophomore Adam Stelljes scored two goals to lead the way for the Bishops.

Bishop Fenwick 2, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Sean Kern and Ryan Noci score for the Crusaders (5-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Blue Hills 3, Southeastern 0 — Sophomore Jake Butler scored twice for the Warriors (5-2).

Cohasset 6, Randolph 0 — Sophomore keeper Ben Ford recorded his second shutout of the season for the 14th-ranked Skippers (6-0-2).

Greater New Bedford 5, Old Rochester 2 — Landon Amaral (3 goals), Ricardo Macedo (1 goal), Jason Ayala (1 goal) all tallied in the South Coast Conference win for the Bears (6-3, 4-2).

St. Johns Prep 3, Silver Lake 0 — Gabe Najim, Zach Davis, and Jack Hausler netted goals for the top-ranked Eagles (6-0-1).

Wayland 3, Ashland 0 — Junior Ryan Najemy, senior Jack Wuerfl, and junior Zach Campana each scored for the visiting Warriors (4-2-3).

Weymouth 4, Milton 0 — Junior forward Dylan Kelley scored two goals to lead the No. 17 Wildcats (6-1-1).

Field hockey

Central Catholic 2, North Andover 1 — Maddie DiPietro netted a goal and an assist and Grace Gervais had a goal as the Raiders (2-1-2) built a 2-0 halftime lead in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Franklin 5, North Attleborough 1 — Junior Amanda Lewandowski scored two goals and added an assist for the No. 6 Panthers (7-0).

Hanover 3, Silver Lake 0 — Junior Sydney Weber’s second-half goal off a penalty stroke helped propel the Indians (5-1) to a Patriot League win over the Lakers (2-3-1).

Hingham 1, Norwell 0 — Kyle Wilson scored the lone goal as the Harbormen (5-1-1) dealt the 16th-ranked Clippers (6-1) their first loss of the season.

Lincoln-Sudbury 9, Newton South 0 — Junior Claudia Mazzocchi scored five goals and added an assist for the Warriors.

Methuen 5, Lawrence 0 — Peyton Petisce scored a pair of goals to help the Rangers (4-0-3) earn the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 3, Cohasset 0 — Senior captain Cara Charette had two goals for the Cougars.

Sandwich 3, Falmouth 0 — Sophomore Lily Tobin netted two goals to lift the 15th-ranked Blue Knights (6-0) to a Cape & Islands league victory over the Clippers.

Winchester 3, Beverly 1 — Ava Brosnan tallied a goal and an assist for the No. 11 Sachems (6-1).

Boys’ golf

Austin Prep 158, Arlington Catholic 156 — Sophomore Chris Gerety (30 points) shot a 3-over 38 and senior Ava Lauria (30 points) carded a 39 to lead the Cougars (3-2) at Mount Hood in Melrose.

Boston Latin 95, Weston 81 — Senior captain Charles Ma (20 point) paced the Wolfpack to the Dual County League win at William J. Devine Golf Course at Franklin Park.

Bridgewater-Raynham 128, Brockton 126 — Senior Ryan Hackenson (26 points) shot a 1-over 37 for the Trojans (7-1).

Dover-Sherborn 238, Medfield 240 — Senior Cooper Evans earned medalist honors with a 1-under par 35 at Ponkapoag Golf Course.

Norwood 249, Dedham 279 — Junior captain Jared Shea shot a 1-over-par 37 and sophomore Erin Sullivan carded a 3-over 39 for the Mustangs (2-5) at Norwood Country Club.

St. John’s Prep 236, BC High 240 — Brandon Farrin and Robbie Forti carded 3-over-par 38s to pace the Eagles (8-0) to the Catholic Conference win at Boston Golf Club. Connor O’Holleran (39), Alex Landry (39), and Emmet Phelan (39) were just a stroke back.

Wellesley 131, Newton North 84 — Junior Colby Sanville shot a 2-under 34 for the Raiders at Nehoiden Golf Club.

Westwood 243, Medway 280 — Junior Griffin Hunter shot a 3-over 38 to lead the way for the Wolverines at Norfolk Golf Club.

Beaver Country Day 9, Bancroft 0 — Eighth-grader Ben Madden shot a 3-over 38 at Putterham Golf Club for the Mariners (4-0).

Girls’ soccer

Austin Prep 1, Archbishop Williams 0 — Freshman Bella Tenreiro scored the winner with 15 minutes left to lift the host Cougars (6-1).

East Boston 7, Boston International 2 — Seniors Stephanie Faiella and Brittany Bonilla each notched hat tricks in the Boston City League win for the Jets (4-2).

King Philip 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Chloe Layne (2 goals, 1 assist) was involved in every score as the ninth-ranked Warriors (7-0) took down the No. 8 Cougars (3-3) in the nonleague match.

Middleborough 2, Abington 0 — Alexis Vanderzeyde scored a pair of goals on assists from Meghan LaBree for the host Sachems (2-3-1).

St. Mary’s 5, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior forward Kayla Demers scored four of the five goals for St. Mary’s (5-2).

Norwell 8, Carver 1 — Kristi Vierra scored two goals and added two assists in the win for the 16th-ranked Clippers (4-2-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Bishop Feehan 3, Walpole 1 — Senior Lucy Armour had eight kills and junior Gianna Detorie added 26 assists for the host Shamrocks (6-1).

Bishop Stang 3, St. John Paul II 0 — Senior Gretchen Linhares recorded six kills and junior Kiera Ackah had 21 assists, five aces, and two kills for the visiting Spartans (6-3).

Brockton 3, Milton 0 — Senior Rayeekah Panis led the Boxers (6-3) with eight service points and three kills.

Case 3, Seekonk 0 — The visiting Cardinals (7-1) were led by senior Amber Arruda (10 kills) and junior Mickey White (7 kills).

Central Catholic 3, Andover 0 — Olivia Hall and Maggie Smith each had five kills and Olivia Thomas-Roy added 22 assists as the visiting Raiders (3-2) cruised to the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Northeast 3, Innovation Academy 2 — Senior setter Sofie Wyzanski posted 13 aces and 10 assists in the win for Knights (2-6).

Old Colony 3, Avon 1 — Savannah Halle delivered nine aces, 17 service points, 4 aces, and block and Kat Kirby had eight kills for the hosts (5-1).

Whitman-Hanson 3, Silver Lake 0 — Sophomores Lily Welch (10 kills) and Abby Martin (7 kills) led the Panthers (6-2).

Revere 3, Medford 0 — Juniors Isabella Martinez (10 kills) and David Del Rio (11 assists) paced the visiting Patriots (6-1).

Melrose 3, Arlington Catholic 0 — Senior outside hitter Emma Randolph led the eighth-ranked Red Raiders (7-0) with 14 kills.

Canton 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 0 — Junior Liz Bickett led the way for the Bulldogs (6-1) with 10 kills, eight digs and four blocks.

