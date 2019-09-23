The few fans in attendance, mostly Mystic Valley students, are getting a little anxious with the scoreless match.

Lukas Drahos stands in the opponent’s box on the steamy turf field and looks for an opportunity to score. But in Friday’s matchup against visiting Greater Lawrence, Mystic Valley Regional is having trouble scoring against what first-year coach Brian Henderson describes as a “condensed box.”

Minutes later, Drahos does. He fires a 30-yard strike that carries over the keeper and into the top right corner. Drahos leaps into the air and pumps his fist upward. The floodgates have opened and the Eagles finish the game with five goals, two by Drahos, as they remain undefeated (7-0-1) with a convincing win.

It was a quiet game by Drahos’s standards. For just the third time in eight games this fall, he did not record a hat trick. But the 17-year-old from Melrose did inch another step closer toward the 100-goal mark.

With 24 goals this season, the midfielder sits at 97 career goals with at least 10 games remaining in his high school career. On the precipice of accomplishing a rarified feat in high school soccer, the senior continues to fly under the radar because of the competition Mystic Valley plays as a Division 4 program in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference.

“That’s the thing; it’s hard to gauge because of the competition he’s playing against.” said Henderson, who played Division 1 soccer at Temple University. “But the kid can play. He’s got real talent. He’s just dominating the league.”

Drahos is a two-time Commonwealth MVP and has established himself as one of the most prolific scorers in recent Massachusetts high school soccer memory, despite the competition.

Mystic Valley senior Lukas Drahos (left) walks with teammate Joshua Desouza, an eighth-grader, during their practice at Rotondi Field in Malden Monday. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

The 5-foot-9-inch midfielder roams around the field with confidence and swagger. He’s tough on the ball and creative with his shots and angles. His second goal against Greater Lawrence came on a through ball in the box in which he unleashed his blazing shot from close range.

“He’s very physically strong, staturally wise, and he’s great with running in traffic,” Henderson said. “He’s just really good with the ball and he can crack it.”

Drahos’ love for soccer comes from his family’s roots. His father, Peter, grew up playing the game in the streets of the Czech Republic and his mother, Maria, is from Peru, a country where soccer is part of the culture.

When Drahos was 5, he started playing with his brother, Tomas, and his friends, who were seven years older. Drahos would come from those games crying because they wouldn’t give him the ball.

“I realized I had to work for it,” Drahos said. “My family is just so intense about soccer. It’s basically just in my blood.”

Alex Maher has been with Drahos for nearly every step of his soccer career. They played on the same team at the youth, club, and high school level. Maher was a co-captain with Drahos for the Eagles last fall before graduating, and he raves about his work ethic.

Over the years, he has watched Drahos develop from a 10-year old on the Melrose travel teams to a near 100-goal scorer in high school.

“He breathes soccer,” said Maher, now a freshman at UMass-Amherst. “He’s either playing, watching, or practicing soccer. I’ve gone down to the field with him many times to work on his game. The work he puts in behind the scenes, not many people see, and that’s really important.”

For Drahos, soccer is a year-round activity. He plays at the club level for Winchester-based SFC New England, which consists of winter workouts and a grueling spring schedule. In the summer, he plays districts before the high school season.

Drahos’s conditioning helps him outrun opponents and maneuver through traffic. He’s at his happiest when the ball is on his feet. But Drahos is a perfectionist, which means he’s always working on ways to improve his game. This season he’s focused on developing his left foot and getting his teammates more involved.

“I want everything to be perfect,’ Drahos said. “I want to work on tempo and play faster.”

“If I take a shot I always want it go in. I want 100 percent accuracy.”

With upcoming games against Minuteman on Wednesday and Chelsea on Friday, Drahos should reach the 100-goal mark this week. On pace for 54 goals this fall and 127 for his career, Drahos still plays with a massive chip on his shoulder. “I love the group I’m with,” he said. “But I’m definitely looking forward to something a lot bigger in the future. I want to be the best.”

The Eagles do not play teams against teams from the state’s elite leagues like the Bay State Conference, Middlesex League, and Catholic Conference. So Drahos’s skill set is not shown on the highest stage, even though he believes he definitely belongs in that group.

Lukas Drahos (right) and the rest of the Mystic Valley squad have developed a tight bond. Erin Clark/The Boston Globe

With Mystic Valley off to a strong start this season, Drahos and the Eagles are in a prime position for another deep run in the D4 North playoffs. They lost to eventual state champion St. Mary’s in the sectional final last season, despite an early goal from Drahos.

Once his Mystic Valley career concludes, Drahos’s ultimate goal is to play at the Division 1 level. Henderson has used his connections at Temple in an attempt to get eyes from D1 programs on Drahos. But so far, nothing has come.

“It’s just going to take one person to take a chance on him,” Maher said. “And they’re going to be really happy when they do. He’s going to score a lot more goals.”

Corner Kicks

■ Cohasset is off to a 5-0-1 start this season (first in the South Shore Tobin) on the strength of a defense that returned its whole back corps from last season, quarterbacked by seniors Ben Smith and Ian Applebee . The Skippers have allowed just five goals through six games, but their goalkeeping situation is far from conventional.

Head coach Jim Willis said sophomore Ben Ford and junior Mike Powers are splitting duties in goal, and he has no desire to change that anytime soon.

“The two of them have different strengths but they complement each other nicely,” Willis said. “They both have played well and have given me no reason not to keep splitting . . . If the season ends and they’re splitting still, that’s a good thing.”

■ Scituate is atop the Patriot League Fisher at 4-0-2. The Sailors have outscored opponents 15-3. They tied Division 2 power Nauset to open the season and handed Silver Lake its only loss so far.

■ Concord-Carlisle will host its 13th annual Kicks for Cancer event on Saturday. The schedule has been moved up a bit due to EEE concerns, but it’s sure to be a day filled with top-notch high school soccer and a lot of money raised for the cause — the event generated than $110,000 last year. Here’s what’s scheduled for boys’ soccer:

Reading vs. Woburn and Newton South vs. Westford (9:30 a.m.); Boston Latin vs. Waltham and Acton-Boxborough vs. Cambridge (11:45 a.m.); Lexington vs. Needham (12:30 p.m.); Newton North vs. Brookline (2:45 p.m.); Burlington vs. Wakefield (3:45 p.m.); Bedford vs. Wayland and Concord-Carlisle vs. Lincoln-Sudbury (4:15 p.m.).

Games to Watch

Tuesday, Wellesley at Newton North, 3:45 p.m. — The defending Bay State Carey champion hosts last year’s Division 1 state finalist in a Top 20 battle.

Tuesday, Boston International at East Boston, 3:30 p.m. — Two City teams with solid early records face off.

Thursday, BC High at Brockton, 6 p.m. — The Boxers host a rematch of last year’s Division 1 South semifinal.

Thursday, Bedford at Concord-Carlisle, 4 p.m. — These teams have been nearly flawless to start the year heading into this Dual County showdown.

Saturday, Lexington vs. Needham (Kicks for Cancer), 12:15 p.m. — A great Top 20 nonleaguer is set for the annual fundraising event hosted by Concord-Carlisle.

Matt Doherty can be reached at matthew.doherty@globe.com.