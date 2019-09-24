At the time, his father, Jay, was a young assistant on Farias’s staff at Lexington, one of his early stops on the way to what has been a stellar 28-year run down the road at Bentley. Farias’s two daughters, Tina and Lisa, were early babysitters for the Lawsons.

“Bob was at the hospital the day [May 18, 1984] I was born,” recalled the 35-year-old Lawson, now entering his second season as the men’s basketball coach at Emmanuel.

Danny Lawson had a lifelong association with Bob Farias, one nurtured long before he ever suited up in the backcourt for Farias’s juggernaut Lexington High boys’ basketball program in the late 1990s.

A week ago, Lawson and one of his former Lexington teammates, Dan Holbook, spent a few hours with their ailing coach, who had been in declining health the past few years. Monday night, Bob Farias died at age 73 while in hospice care in Winchester.

“He had huge impact on my life, not only as a basketball player, but as an older mentor,” said Lawson, a two-plus season starter for a Lexington squad that compiled 20-2 and 19-1 records his junior and senior years.

“He was a larger than life personality.”

The elder Lawson called Farias “a terrific educator and friend.

“He did so much for students and athletes. He is what kids need, keeping them accountable.”



A Durfee grad who played for the famed Skip Karam, and later at Westfield State, Farias racked up 567 wins at Lexington, punctuated by a Division 1 state title in 1978 (beating Durfee, his alma mater). In a career that spanned from 1975 until 2010, his Minutemen teams — defined by toughness and defensive intensity — won 18 Middlesex League titles. He was a 2007 inductee into the Massachusetts Basketball Coaches Hall of Fame.

“He had a unique ability to really motivate players,” said Lawson. “He coached hard. He never swore, he never used aggressive language, but he coached aggressively. And he developed your confidence through that coaching. By the end of my career at Lexington, I was so confident. He made you believe things that maybe you didn’t believe you could do.”

Including developing into a valuable role player for his father at Bentley, which was 101-27 overall in his four years in Waltham

“Not sure if I would have been able to make that transition without Bob Farias,” he said.

“Competing, playing hard, was non-negotiable. Any player that came out of Lexington never had an issue with playing hard. There was a level of accountability. He was grooming young men through his program, about maturity. He got a lot of kids to college that otherwise would not have attended college.”

In Lawson’s first season at Emmanuel, with Holbrook, his former Lexington teammate alongside on the bench, the Division 3 Saints (18-8) led the nation, all divisions, in win turnaround. He credits Farias as one of his mentors with establishing the foundation of success.

“He had a tough end, in terms of quality of life, but he had an awesome life,” said Lawson. “He just had an huge effect on my life, and my father’s life, too.”

Added Jay Lawson, “this is the kind of person that is not going to come around again. He meant so much to this community.”

Farias was predeceased by his wife, Shirley, in 2015.

