Newton South 2, Concord-Carlisle 1 — After Lottie McLeod scored the tying goal midway through the second half, South junior Viveca Winston-Khan set up the winner. With 10 minutes to play, Winston-Kahn heaved a throw-in from the left sideline to the 6-yard box. The ball bounced across the box and onto the foot of junior Grace Penna, who made a move around her defender and buried in a goal to give the Lions (6-2-1) the Dual County League win in Concord. We run some plays off of long throw-ins, said Newton South coach Doug McCarthy. But that wasn’t any of the actual plays we practice. She found an opportunity and Grace was able to corral it off her body and bury it in for the goal. In the first half, the Patriots (5-1-1) took a 1-0 lead off a penalty kick from sophomore Charlotte Beakley.

The Dedham girls’ soccer team started 0-2-0, but after Tuesday’s 1-0 Tri-Valley League win over previously unbeaten Dover-Sherborn, the Marauders are on a 5-1-1 run. ‘‘We have more confidence now,’’ said Dedham coach Don Savi. ‘‘Even the games we've lost, we played very competitively. This win is only going to help us going forward.’’ The lone goal Tuesday came in the 27th minute. Senior captain Cara Derby stole a clearing attempt from the D-S goalie and buried the shot into the bottom right corner of the net from just outside the 18-yard box. Junior Delaney Turner made 10 saves in the shutout victory for the Marauders (5-3-1). ‘‘In the second half, we had to withstand a lot of pressure from Dover-Sherborn,’’ Savi said. There was a lot of wind, and they had at least a half dozen corners in the second half alone. On Thursday, Dedham will host seventh-ranked Holliston.

Bishop Feehan 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Sophomore Amelia Hohos had five saves for the No. 9 Shamrocks (8-0-1).

King Philip 4, Attleboro 0 — Senior captain Avery Snead scored a hat trick to lead the way for the the fourth-ranked Warriors (8-0).

North Andover 7, Central Catholic 1 — Senior captain Olivia Gotobed (3 goals, 1 assist) led the No. 29 Knights (6-0-1).

North Reading 1, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Sophie Galuppo scored the lone goal at 27:30, with Maddie DiNapoli assisting.

Silver Lake 6, Notre Dame (Hingham) 2 — The Lakers (5-2-1) received a strong performance from senior captain Calliste Brookshire (4 goals).

Boys’ soccer

Barnstable 1, Falmouth 1 — Alex Small recorded 10 saves for Falmouth (1-4-1).

East Boston 4, Boston International 0 — Junior forward Kevin Berrio scored two goals and assisted on another for the Jets (4-1).

Hingham 0, Scituate 0 — Junior Trent Hesselman saved six shots for Hingham (7-0-3).

Holliston 2, Hopkinton 1 — Senior captain Ty Cotting had a goal for the victorious Panthers (5-2).

Latin Academy 6, Snowden 0 — Junior Kostandinos Papajani scored a hat trick and Erik Van Even scored two goals for the Dragons (4-2).

Lincoln-Sudbury 7, Westford 0 — Senior Nick Kasper scored two goals for the third-ranked Warriors (7-0).

Lynnfield 4, Georgetown 0 — Senior captains Tom Hauser and Tom Buston both scored for the Pioneers (4-5).

Manchester Essex 5, Triton 0 — Junior Tommy Bowen and sophomore Naderson Curtis each had two goals for the Hornets (5-1-3).

New Mission 5, Tech Boston 0 — Ivernson Alcimeus posted seven saves for the Titans (3-1) and added a goal on a penalty kick.

Old Colony 1, Upper Cape 0 — Junior Jake Gauthier finished off a corner kick from sophomore Matt Bolarinho in the final minute to carry the Cougars (3-3) to the dramatic win.

Oliver Ames 2, Mansfield 0 — Juniors Anthony DaCosta and Kevin Louhis scored for the Tigers (6-0).

Field hockey

Pentucket 4, Ipswich 1 — Senior Matt Tineo scored a goal and assisted on two others for the Sachems (6-1-1).

Beverly 2, Swampscott 2 — Natalie Domeniconi and Brooke Waters scored goals for the visiting Big Blue (4-3-1).

Bishop Fenwick 8, Malden 1 — Sophomore Grace Morey had her second hat trick of the year in the win for the Crusaders (6-1).

Bishop Stang 2, Bishop Feehan 1 — Gabby Joaquim set up both goals and goalie Mackenzie Fillion made 14 saves for the Spartans.

King Philip 5, Stoughton 0 — Junior Abby Nixon scored a goal and added two assists for the Warriors (4-2-1).

Lexington 3, Reading 0 — Junior Annabel Cincotta had a goal and an assist in the win for the Minutewomen (5-2-1).

Watertown 6, Wilmington 0 — Seniors Ally Kennedy (2 goals) and Aurise Tattrie (goal, 2 assists) led the way for the Raiders (6-1).

Winchester 6, Woburn 0 — Junior Alessia Nigro scored two goals and added an assist for the No. 11 Sachems (7-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Barnstable 3, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — The No. 6 Red Raiders (6-2) were led by senior Josie Deluga (17 digs) and junior Vanessa Jones (10 kills).

Blue Hills 3, Diman 2 — Junior Tia Cumberbatch (12 kills) and senior Mackenzie Hanna (14 assists) led the Warriors (2-5) in the five-set comeback win, including the 15-7 clincher.

Burke 3, Madison Park 0 — Senior Jennifer DePina had three aces, two assists and one kill for the Bulldogs (2-1).

Canton 3, Mansfield 2 — Senior Taylor Harris (18 kills, 3 aces) and junior Angie Elias (7 blocks, 6 kills) were key factors in the comeback win for the No. 13 Bulldogs (7-1).

Cardinal Spellman 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Senior Allison Pearson recorded five kills and two aces for the Cardinals (6-1).

Concord-Carlisle 3, Wayland 0 — Senior Davis Farrow had two kills, two blocks, and 30 assists for the Patriots (7-0).

King Philip 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior captain Catherine Waldeck (13 kills) and junior Emma Brooks (13 aces, 10 digs) led the way for the Warriors (7-1).

Lynn Classical 3, Peabody 2 — In a back-and-forth battle, senior captain Amber Crayton (12 kills) and junior Cherish Nwoko (11 kills) played big roles for the Rams (7-1.

Needham 3, Braintree 0 — Karen Nie netted 11 kills for the No. 10 Rockets (6-0).

Newton North 3, Wellesley 2 — Senior Liisa Halloran (14 kills) and junior Tess Lanfear (10 kills, 14 assists) led the Tigers (5-0) to a comeback victory.

Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — Senior Kaleigh Fitzgerald had 16 kills and 15 digs for the Rockets (5-4).

Boys’ cross-country

Hingham 16, Silver Lake 50 — Seniors Evan Lamlein (16:42), Liam Flane (16:43), and junior Kevin Ierardi (17:00) went 1-2-3 for the Harbormen on the 2.98-mile course.

Lexington 19, Winchester 44 — Senior Micah Benson (16:58) finished first overall for the Minutemen (2-0) on the 3.1-mile course.

Reading 28, Arlington 31 — Miles Harrison finished first, finishing the 5K course in 16:52, but Reading won the meet.

Girls’ cross-country

Arlington 22, Reading 37 — Elizabeth Donahue completed the 5K course in 20 minutes, 14 seconds to earn individual honors, but visiting Arlington won the meet.

Hingham 23, Silver Lake 35 — Silver Lake sophomore Summer Bejarano set a course record in the Lakers loss, finishing the 2.98-mile Hingham course in 18:32.

Boys’ golf

Hopkinton 224, Norwood 285 — Senior captains Matt Epstein and Ned Dean shot even-par 36s for the Hillers (8-1) at Hopkinton Country Club.

Lynn Classical 39.5, Somerville 32.5 — Senior captain Luke Rao (4-over-par 39) had a hole-in-one on the 186-yard sixth hole at Gannon Municipal Golf Course for the Rams (7-4).

Pembroke 250, Quincy 271 — Junior Chris Sullivan shot a 1-over-par 36 for the Titans (4-5) at Furnace Brook Golf Club.

St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 219, Bishop Feehan 242 — Junior Ethan Whitney shot a 3-under-par 33 for the host Pioneers at Wachusett Country Club.

St. Johns Prep 220, Danvers 257 — Robbie Forti, Aidan LeBlanc, and Oliver Hermann all fired even-par 36s for the Eagles (9-0) at Salem Country Club. Michael Papamichael carded a 36 for Danvers.

St. Marys 179, Cardinal Spellman 110 — Sophomore Aidan Emmerich (1-under-par 33) led the Spartans (10-1) at Gannon GC.

Wakefield 41.5, Stoneham 30.5 — Junior Jack Ryan was 2-under for the Warriors (4-3) at Thomson Country Club.

Wellesley 112, Brookline 68 — Senior Drew Cohen was 3-under-par 32 for the Raiders (10-0) at Wellesley Country Club.

Xaverian 230, Bridgewater-Raynham 244 — Junior captain Eric Boulder and sophomore Spencer Dumas shot even-par 36s for the Hawks (7-1) in their win at Brookmeadow CC.

Girls’ swimming

Chelmsford 97, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 77 — Junior Brynn Murray won the 200-yard-freestyle and the 100-yard-backstroke for the Lions (6-0).

Ursuline 99, Mt. Alvernia 76 — Senior Rose Harnan swam the 100-yard freestyle in 1:01 and freshman Mary Powers swam the 500-yard freestyle in 6:05 to lead the way for the Bears (4-0).

Wellesley 100, Weymouth 68 — Junior Gracie Meisner placed first in both the 200- and 100-yard freestyle races for the Raiders (4-0).

