Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:

Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The sophomore midfielder scored in each of three victories with a goal and two assists against Gloucester, a goal and assist against Swampscott, and the only goal in a 1-0 victory against Bishop Fenwick.

Kayla Demers, St. Mary’s — The senior striker lit up the scoreboard with four goals in a 5-1 victory against Arlington Catholic. She has 10 goals and four assists this season in leading the Spartans to a 5-2 start.