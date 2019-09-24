Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:
Arianna Bezanson, Danvers — The sophomore midfielder scored in each of three victories with a goal and two assists against Gloucester, a goal and assist against Swampscott, and the only goal in a 1-0 victory against Bishop Fenwick.
Kayla Demers, St. Mary’s — The senior striker lit up the scoreboard with four goals in a 5-1 victory against Arlington Catholic. She has 10 goals and four assists this season in leading the Spartans to a 5-2 start.
Cassie Jones, Beverly — The senior captain netted a hat trick in a 5-0 triumph over Gloucester.
Kristi Vierra, Norwell — The Globe All-Scholastic scored three times in a 5-1 victory against Middleborough and delivered two goals and two assists in an 8-1 triumph against Carver.
Francesca Yanchuk, Bishop Feehan — The junior struck twice as the Shamrocks beat Notre Dame of Hingham, before she tallied four more goals in a 7-0 win against Dighton-Rehoboth.
