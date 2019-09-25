Maddie DiPietro, Central Catholic – The senior scored one goal and added an assist as the Raiders tied Andover, 2-2, last Wednesday, and did the same in a 2-1 win over North Andover Monday.

Amanda Lewandowski, Franklin – The senior’s second-half hat trick was key as the Panthers built upon a one-goal halftime lead to defeat Taunton 6-0 Friday. She added a pair of goals and an assist Monday in a 5-1 victory over North Attleborough.

Ashley Marshall, Needham – The senior saved the game for the Rockets in a 1-1 tie with Westwood Monday, netting the equalizer with 6:47 left to play. She added the winner in a 4-1 victory over Braintree Tuesday.

Alyssa Nigro, Winchester – Leading the way through a week of Middlesex League matchups was the junior, who tallied a goal in a 4-2 win over Arlington Thursday and added two goals and a helper Tuesday in a 6-0 shutout of Woburn.

Kyle Wilson, Hingham – A sophomore, Wilson had a big week against ranked opponents. She tallied the lone goal as Hingham hand Norwell its first loss of the season Monday and scored in a 2-1 win over Braintree Saturday.

