The experience is showing – Sandwich (6-0, 4-0 C&I) is atop the standings this year, the only undefeated team in the newly-formed league

With a transition to the new Cape & Islands League, and the leading scorer of the last two seasons shifting to a new position, maybe it shouldn’t be that easy. But after graduating just one senior from a 13-4-4 campaign that ended with a Division 2 South semifinal loss to eventual state champion Dennis-Yarmouth, the Blue Knights are unbeaten after returning a whopping 17 players to the varsity squad.

Sandwich field hockey coach Kelsy Beaton says her team is picking up right where it left off last year.

“It’s the least players that I’ve ever graduated,” Beaton said. “It’s terrific.”

This year’s team is still young. There are six upperclassmen, split evenly between the junior and senior classes. The three seniors, Sophie Esdale, Maddy Lemire, and Kylee Quinn , are captains, anchoring a squad that has eighth-graders seeing playing time on varsity.

All three seniors have fit into this pipeline themselves, playing for the Blue Knights since eighth grade.

Junior Macey White, a returning Globe All-Scholastic who has led Sandwich in scoring each of the past two seasons (10 goals, 2 assists in 2018), has moved from left wing to center midfield to fill the void of graduated Callie Sorensen. This year, playing next to Quinn, she has two goals and four assists.

“[White] is definitely more versatile,” Beaton said. “It’s helped us, because obviously she can score, and other teams know that she can score.”

Sandwich High’s Macey White talks with teammates on the sidelines during a recent game. Steve Haines/The Boston Globe

“Not having her up there [at forward] is kind of good, too. We have everybody up there that can put the ball in the net, and she can be strong in the middle for us.”

Realigning the offense is a big move, but it doesn’t affect the Blue Knights – a credit to the commitment of their massive reserve of returners.

“We’ve had two years as basically a full team,” said Esdale, who plays forward. “We’ve learned each other’s strengths and weaknesses, and how to move the ball around the field. We’ve definitely gotten stronger this year since we had that team atmosphere last year, as well.”

The sense of familiarity that exists in the Sandwich locker room is embodied in the relationship with the team’s new conference foes. Dennis-Yarmouth, Falmouth, and Nauset, three of the other four teams from the former Atlantic Coast League, also transitioned to the Cape & Islands and joined Sandwich in the Atlantic Division.

Marshfield, the Atlantic Coast’s other member school, is on a trial run with the Patriot League.

The former Old Colony League is also defunct, and Barnstable transitioned to the Cape & Islands to round out the Atlantic Division. The existing members of the league, Monomoy, Nantucket, Sturgis East, and Sturgis West, play in the Lighthouse Division, along with new addition Martha’s Vineyard.

Sandwich was 3-2-4 against now-conference opponents in 2018.

“[Those teams] are definitely tough competition,” Esdale said. “Having that on our record this year is completely different. It’s definitely more competitive, in my point of view. It’s helped our team become more focused and ready to go for every game.”

There’s a familiarity among coaches, too, in the Cape & Islands. Falmouth coach Courtney Lima played under Beaton. Barnstable coach Ashley Bishop played junior varsity field hockey there for current Dennis-Yarmouth coach Karen Olander.

“There’s all these connections that are really cool,” said Bishop, whose Red Raiders are 1-5-1 (1-2 Cape & Islands).

“Everyone kind of stays involved in the culture, whether through [officiating] later on, or coaching later on, which is really neat. It’s really exciting for us to to all be in one league this year and have that heightened sense of rivalry and community.”

Bishop added the new league showcases the talent on Cape Cod.

“It just makes more sense,” Bishop said. “It’s just exciting to be competing against your neighbors. The Cape teams are always the most competitive games we had. We’re playing against such strong, established programs.”

“It’s terrific,” Beaton said. “On the Cape, we can play field hockey. It’s just made our league that much stronger.”

Free hits

■ Young alumnae are giving back to their programs in the Merrimack Valley Conference – Methuen’s Catrina Crowe (Class of 2016) is the Rangers’ new junior varsity coach, and Bioribel Castillo (2015) and Haieley Gil (2018) are assistants at Lawrence. Serena Rousseau, who graduated from Central Catholic in 2017 and played for two years at Merrimack, is also helping out at her high school alma mater.

■ On the college scene, Reading’s Julia Hand, a junior at St. Anselm, was named Northeast-10 Goalkeeper of the Week last week after helping the Hawks (6-0), the fifth-ranked Division 2 squad in the nation, to a pair of shutouts vs. Molloy (8-0) and St. Michael’s (4-0). Hand, who has not allowed a goal this season, holds the program record for career shutouts (14).

Games to watch

Canton at North Attleborough, Thursday, 3:45 p.m. – These teams lead the Hockomock League’s Davenport division in goals scored – how will these high-powered offenses fare when they are pitted against each other for the first time this year?

Franklin at Walpole, Friday, 3:45 p.m. – A non-conference matchup pits two Top 20 teams in a rematch of last year’s nail-biter D1 South semifinal, which Walpole took, 4-3, in overtime.

Andover at Methuen, Monday, 4 p.m. – The Merrimack Valley Conference division leaders match up for the first time this season.

Norwell at Hingham, Tuesday, 4 p.m. – When these two teams met last week, Hingham earned the tight 1-0 decision. Will the result be different in Harborwomen territory?

Concord-Carlisle at Acton-Boxborough, Wednesday, 4 p.m. – In the only meeting between the Dual County League Large and Small division leading teams, who will come out on top?

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.