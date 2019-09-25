The Advanced Math & Science Academy graduate propelled the Clark men’s soccer team to a 2-0 week with two goals and one assist in wins over Colby-Sawyer and Emerson and was named New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week. He has four goals and three assists for the 6-1 Cougars.

EJ PERRY

ANDOVER

In his debut for the Brown football program, the junior QB from Andover accounted for five touchdowns, including a school-record 94-yard run, and 410 total yards in a 35-30 win over Bryant. The Boston College transfer was the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Week and the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) National Offensive Player of the Week.

Advertisement

Brittany Raphino

Randolph

A four-time All-Independent School League selection at Thayer Academy, the freshman forward had the biggest game of her young collegiate career in a 5-0 win over Fairfield for the 6-1-1 Brown women’s soccer team. Raphino, who scored her first three career goals in a 13-minute span, earned a spot on the Ivy League’s weekly honor roll.