FRANKLIN – The MIAA Football Committee voted Wednesday that all state tournament games, including state championship games, will be played with 12-minute quarters per National Federation High School rules.
That may create complications when it comes to playing all eight Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium.
The MIAA switched to NFHS rules this season, which call for all teams to play 12-minute quarters. However, a plan was in place to continue playing 10-minute quarters in the state finals due to time constraints.
Due to calls for consistency, the committee motioned to play 12-minute quarters for all playoff games, approving the motion by a 17-1 vote.
Advertisement
A second motion was then unanimously passed that in the event of an unsuccessful negotiation to schedule all games at Gillette, two games would be played at a different site. Based on a predetermined rotation, the 2019 Division 2 and 7 Super Bowls would not be at Gillette in that event.
In an effort to schedule all eight games at Gillette, the MIAA may request an additional time slot at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.
According to MIAA Associate Executive Director Richard Pearson, officials at Gillette Stadium may not approve to hold two games on Dec. 6 and four games on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the event that two games must be moved off site. Gillette may schedule all six games on Saturday, which could create another time crunch with 12-minute quarters.
If the MIAA Board of Directors approves the decision Thursday to play at Gillette Stadium, negotiations will begin.
Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.