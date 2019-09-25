The MIAA switched to NFHS rules this season, which call for all teams to play 12-minute quarters. However, a plan was in place to continue playing 10-minute quarters in the state finals due to time constraints.

That may create complications when it comes to playing all eight Super Bowls at Gillette Stadium.

FRANKLIN – The MIAA Football Committee voted Wednesday that all state tournament games, including state championship games, will be played with 12-minute quarters per National Federation High School rules.

Due to calls for consistency, the committee motioned to play 12-minute quarters for all playoff games, approving the motion by a 17-1 vote.

A second motion was then unanimously passed that in the event of an unsuccessful negotiation to schedule all games at Gillette, two games would be played at a different site. Based on a predetermined rotation, the 2019 Division 2 and 7 Super Bowls would not be at Gillette in that event.

In an effort to schedule all eight games at Gillette, the MIAA may request an additional time slot at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6.

According to MIAA Associate Executive Director Richard Pearson, officials at Gillette Stadium may not approve to hold two games on Dec. 6 and four games on Saturday, Dec. 7 in the event that two games must be moved off site. Gillette may schedule all six games on Saturday, which could create another time crunch with 12-minute quarters.

If the MIAA Board of Directors approves the decision Thursday to play at Gillette Stadium, negotiations will begin.

