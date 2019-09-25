Junior libero Alyssa Ruan (16 digs, 2 aces) and senior Ally McMorrow (4 blocks, 13 kills) led the way for Quincy.

The Presidents (9-0) fell behind by two points in each of the first two sets, but rallied to win, 25-18 and 25-20.

The Quincy girls’ volleyball team survived a difficult road test Wednesday night to stay undefeated, edging out Whitman-Hanson, 3-1, in a Patriot League matchup.

“We got better at defense as the game went on and found open spots on offense,” Quincy coach Jacque Niosi said.

The Panthers (6-3) played the match without senior captain Maya Faich, who missed the game due to injury. Brooke Beauregard played libero in Faich’s absence and helped Whitman-Hanson take the third set, 25-21, marking just the second set the Presidents have dropped this season.

“It’s great facing some adversity,” Niosi said. “We’re going to face it sometime so it was good to really earn the win.”

Quincy clinched the victory with a 25-16 win in the fourth set.

Archbishop Williams 3, South Shore Christian 1 — Seniors Angelica Clifford (10 kills, 9 aces), Jessica Knight (10 kills), and Caroline Marcotte (11 kills) led the way for the Bishops (4-3).

Case 3, Bourne 0 — Junior Alyssa Storm racked up 23 assists for the Cardinals.

North Reading 3, Triton 0 — Senior Rachel Perry tallied 22 assists for the Hornets.

Austin Prep 3, Lowell Catholic 0 — Senior Cat Bravo (12 kills), junior Amanda Patti (7 kills, 9 aces), and senior Michelle Garrison (11 digs) led the Cougars (5-3).

Revere 3, Malden 2 — The Patriots (7-1) erased a 2-0 deficit to take the final three sets, led by junior Lynzie Anderson (11 kills), junior Isabella Martinez (17 kills), and junior David Del Rio (29 assists).

Bishop Feehan 3, Nashoba 1 — Senior outside hitter Nicole Brown (8 kills, ace) and junior setter Gianna Detorie (15 assists, 6 aces) led the Shamrocks (7-1) to a win over the Chieftains (7-2).

Greater New Bedford 3, Apponequet 2 — Led by Lindsey Kruger’s 5 kills and 9 blocks, the latter of which is a single-game school record, along with Abby Reardon’s 14-kill, 10-dig performance, the Bears topped the Lakers to move to 8-2.

Melrose 3, Wakefield 0 — Senior outside hitter Emma Randolph tallied 13 kills as the Red Raiders move to 8-0 on the season with a win over the Warriors (2-5).

Reading 3, Belmont 2 — The outside hitters led the way for the Rockets (6-4) as senior Kaleigh Fitzgerald recorded 17 kills, 22 digs and 4 aces, and junior Anica Chang tallied 27 digs and 3 aces to top the Marauders (3-4).

Hopkinton 3, Norton 0 — Senior Angie Grabmier (11 assists, 6 aces, 5 kills, 3 digs, 1 block) was a key factor in the 2nd-ranked Hillers (7-0) sweep.

Boys’ soccer

Peabody 1, Lynn Classical 0 — Ending the Rams’ undefeated streak on their home turf, the Tanners’ were able to convert on a penalty kick from Edward Santos after a handball by the visitors, following a closely-played first half that ended in a scoreless draw, 0-0.

“Our defense played a great game,” said Peabody head coach Stan McKeen. “We knew coming in that they were a great passing team, and the defense did a great job of breaking things up and being in the right place at the right time.”

The Tanners improved to 4-2 with the win, while the Rams dropped to 7-1-1 after suffering their first loss.

Apponequet 5, Greater New Bedford 3 — Senior Mike Magalhaes netted a season-high four goals to pace the visiting Lakers (5-1-1) in a South Coast Conference victory.

Carver 6, Randolph 1 — Junior Mike Sawicki and junior C.J. Vincent scored two goals apiece for the Crusaders (7-2).

Case 4, Bourne 1 — Nicholas McMahon had a goal and an assist for the Cardinals (5-1-1).

East Bridgewater 7, Mashpee 4 — Nick Almeida found the net three times in a losing effort for the Falcons.

Milford 1, North Attleborough 0 — Pedro Araujo scored the lone goal in the 41st minute for the visiting Scarlet Hawks (5-0-1) in the Hockomock League win.

Old Colony 3, South Shore Voc-Tech 0 — Junior Jake Gauthier, senior Hunter Soares, and sophomore Matt Bolarinho scored for the host Cougars (4-3).

Roxbury Latin 4, Lawrence Academy 0 — Junior keeper Brady Chappell notched four saves for the shutout.

St. Mary’s 2, Austin Prep 1 — Jackson Nickalou netted the go-ahead goal with 13:23 left to play and keeper Matt Gallego had 18 saves for the Spartans (2-5-1, 2-1-1 CCL).

West Bridgewater 9, Avon 0 — Dominic Sousa registered his second shutout of the season for the Wildcats (8-0).

Worcester Academy 1, St. Paul’s 0 — Senior Jack Cordero scored the game’s only goal for the Hilltoppers.

Beaver Country Day 3, Portsmouth Abbey 0 — Freshman keeper Rowan McLear picked up his second shutout of the season in a win for the Beavers.

Xaverian 6, Catholic Memorial 2 — Junior Julien Diaz had two goals in the win for the Hawks (4-2-3).

Middleborough 3, Hull 3 — Junior Max Iorio found the net once in each half for the Pirates in the draw.

Field hockey

Berwick 4, Lexington Christian 0 — Senior captain Delaney Kingsland tallied a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs.

Brookline 4, Newton South 0 — Junior Dot Smith had a hat trick in leading the Warriors (1-3-2) to their first win.

Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 2 — Meghan Ferris made 10 saves in net for the Raiders (2-1-3) in the Merrimack Valley draw at UMass Lowell.

Dover-Sherborn 8, Bellingham 0 — Sophomore forward Izzy Friedel recorded a hat trick to lead the Raiders (5-1-1).

Duxbury 3, Scituate 1 — Abby Krahmer scored the go-ahead goal nine minutes into the second half and Molly Stapleton added an insurance goal late for the Dragons (3-3-2).

Fairhaven 1, Wareham 0 — Goalie Julia Fernandes tallied her second shutout on the season and Kyleigh Williams scored the lone goal for the Blue Devils (3-5).

Hanover 2, Hingham 1 — With eight minutes remaining, junior Clare Connolly scored the winner for the Indians (6-1).

Lynnfield 4, Georgetown 0 — Junior forward Bella Scala tallied two goals for the Pioneers (6-2).

Masconomet 5, Rockport 0 — Senior Mak Graves and sophomore Kenzie Carey had two goals apiece for the No. 7 Chieftains (7-0-2).

Methuen 6, Tewksbury 3 — Natalia Fiato (3 goals) and Claudia Crowe (2 goals, 2 assists) paced the visiting Rangers (5-0-3).

North Reading 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — The Hornets (3-4-1) topped the Generals (0-6-2) as Paige Thibedeau, Morgan Majeski and Leah Corvino each scored.

Norwood 5, Westwood 0 — The No. 13 Wolverines (8-0-1) remained unbeaten behind two goals and an assist from junior Kathleen Reissfelder.

Rivers 2, St. Paul’s 0 — Senior captain Lilly Branka scored both goals for the Red Wings (5-0).

Sandwich 4, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Sophomore Lily Tobin had 2 goals for the 15th-ranked Blue Knights (7-0).

Somerset Berkley 13, Apponequet 0 — Siblings Lucas and Cami Crook scored five goals apiece for the top-ranked Raiders (8-0), who have outscored foes 81-2.

Whitman-Hanson 3, Plymouth South 2 — Senior captain Maddy Tassey scored the winner with three minutes left, lifting the host Panthers (1-5-1) to their first win of the season.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 7, Ursuline 2 — Senior captain Cara Charette recorded a hat trick and junior Emily Murphy had two goals to lead the Cougars (6-0-1).

Danvers 2, Salem 0 — Arianna Bezanson and Reese Pszenny scored for the visiting Falcons (7-1).

Boys’ golf

Braintree 116, Brockton 60 — The Wamps (9-3) qualifed for the state tournament with their win at Braintree Municipal CC.

Duxbury 239, Quincy 271 — Zach Stewart shot a 1-over-par 36 with two birdies at Furnace Brook Golf Club for the Dragons.

Hamilton-Wenham 102, Ipswich 98 — Junior Andrew Winch scored 25 points to lead the Generals (4-4).

Hingham 207, North Quincy 260 — The Harbormen (9-0) remained perfect following the lead of Hunter Ruddick and Wes Bevins, who fired 1-under-par 33s at President’s Country Club in Quincy.

Hopkinton 222, Ashland 272 — Senior Ned Dean and junior Geoff Tocco shot 1-under-par 35s for the Hillers (9-1) at Hopkinton CC.

Medfield 231, Holliston 257 — Sophomore captain Henry Reilly carded a 3-under-par 33 at Ponkapoag GC for the Warriors (6-4) in the Tri-Valley League victory.

St. Mary’s 177, Archbishop Williams 163 — Junior Pete Pagliuca and sophomore Aidan Emmerich carded 1-over-par 35s to lead the Spartans (11-1) to the Catholic Central win.

Wakefield 244, Catholic Memorial 252 — Junior Howie Melanson led the Warriors (5-3) with a 3-over-par 39 at Thomson Country Club in North Reading.

Westwood 225, Norwood 268 — Senior Joey Healy shot a 4-under-par 32 at Norwood Country Club.

Xaverian 223, Barnstable 246 — Eric Boulger fired a 1-under-par 34 at Hyannis Golf Club as the Hawks (8-1) qualified for the D1 South tournament. Sophomores Joey Lenane and Spencer Dumas and junior Trevor Connolly shot 1-over-par 36.

Central Catholic 13, Haverhill 7 — Mikey Yfantopulos carded a 1-under-par 35 at Atkinson Country Club to lead the Raiders.

Girls’ soccer

Bancroft 6, Winchendon 1 — Junior Maya Gaines scored a career-high five goals to power the host Bulldogs (3-1-1).

Beverly 9, Winthrop 1 — Senior Cassie Smith scored three goals and freshman Meghan Block netted her first varsity tally for the Panthers (8-0).

Blue Hills 6, Bristol-Plymouth 5 — Sophomore forward Bella Prisco (4 goals) and freshman midfielder Emily Lehane (2 goals, 2 assists) led the Warriors (4-1-2) to a win.

Boston International 2, Tech Boston 1 — Sophomore midfielder Rosa Batista tallied a goal and an assist to lead the Lions (2-3).

Dexter Southfield 5, Cushing 1 — Sophomore Mallory Lucas recorded two goals and an assist for the hosts.

Norwell 8, Abington 0 — Senior captain Kristi Vierra (3 goals, assist) led the Clippers (5-2-1) to the South Shore League victory.

Phillips Andover 2, Worcester Academy 0 — Goals from juniors Anna Hurley and Isobel Glass paced the visiting Big Blue (5-0-1).

Revere 3, Malden 1 — Freshman Giselle Sepulveda scored two goals for the Patriots.

Southeastern 3, Diman 1 — Senior captain Katie Micale had a pair of goals in the win.

West Bridgewater 4, Avon 0 — Natalie Frederickson, Amanda Jacques, Kylie Fuller, and Sarah Hardiman scored for the host Wildcats (5-2).

Beaver Country Day 4, Portsmouth Abbey 1 — Senior striker Sallie Chope scored all four goals for the Beavers (2-2).

O’Bryant 1, East Boston 0 — Junior midfielder McRae Wierderer scored the winner for the visiting Tigers.

Girls’ cross-country

Newton South 23, Lincoln-Sudbury 32 — Sophomore Lily Bulczynski placed first at 16:37 for the Lions (2-0) in the 2.7 mile race at Coldspring Park

Globe correspondent Thomas Herron contributed to this report. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.