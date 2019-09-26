Justine Amory , Acton-Boxborough — Amory, the Colonials’ talented junior outside hitter, is already two kills shy of 100 entering Thursday’s matches. She tacked on 25 more last week — 11 in a 3-2 win over Boston Latin and 14 in a 3-1 win over Newton South, to go along with five aces and nine digs.

Julia Dangel, Ashland — The Clockers are 9-0 thanks to players like Dangel. In two 3-0 wins against Westwood and Medway, Dangel had 44 assists, 11 digs, seven aces, and served 86.1 percent.

Caitlin Myron, Lincoln-Sudbury — The senior outside hitter had 15 kills, eight aces (to bring her team-leading total to 40 through seven matches), and six digs in 3-0 wins over Newton South and Cambridge.

Lismari Valdez, Haverhill — The senior outside hitter helped the Hillies have a 2-1 week. She tallied 13 kills, three aces, and 11 digs in a 3-1 win over Lawrence, 19 kills, four aces, and 13 digs in a 3-2 loss to Tewksbury, and 13 kills and six digs in a 3-0 win over Billerica.

Cierra Yim, Dartmouth — In two 3-0 wins against Apponequet and Durfee, the senior setter totaled 44 assists, and served 95.2 percent with seven aces against Durfee.

