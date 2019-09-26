A three-sport athlete in high school, including captain of Middleborough’s field hockey and softball teams, Tarkanian set a program career record with 55 victories — since broken — that included two no-hitters.

“I want to be a positive influence. I love to see them get better at what they are doing,’’ said Tarkanian, a hall of fame inductee at both Middleborough High and Curry.

As a special education teacher at Hanover High and pitching coach for the Curry College women’s softball team, Leanne Tarkanian strives to challenge her students and players.

She started just about every game for Middleborough and was a four-time Atlantic Coast League All-Star.

Advertisement

Recruited by Curry coach Bruce Weckworth (now in his 25th season), Tarkanian was a two-time team MVP, captain, and first-team Commonwealth Coast Conference all-star for the Colonels. From 1996 to 1999, she was 42-29 with a 2.50 earned run average and hit .313. Her best pitch was a drop-curveball.

“I really never felt any pressure on the mound. I thoroughly enjoyed the experience,’’ said the 41-year-old Tarkanian, who resides in Whitman with fiancé Leo Rizzo and 2-year-old daughter Gianna.

A former junior varsity field hockey and softball coach at Hanover High, Tarkanian started playing softball at age 5. Her mother, Jo-Anne, encouraged her to take private pitching lessons.

These days, Tarkanian gives private lessons to players from elementary school through high school. She is not about to radically change her own pitchers’ techniques at Curry.

“There’s a lot they’ve already learned, but if they need a little tweak that’s what I’m there for,’’ said Tarkanian.

She said that being an athlete has made her “a team player and problem solver’’ in her daily life.

“Leanne has a direct, yet gentle, approach,’’ said Weckworth, “that allows her to connect with our players.’’