Freda knocked in a rebound at the five-minute mark of the match, and added another tally off a nicely-placed shot to the corner of the net with two minutes left in the first half.

The Minutemen (6-2-1) came out and immediately swarmed Winchester netminder Brooke Ross, a Holy Cross commit, scoring all four of their goals in the first half.

Freshman midfielder Shea Freda shined on Thursday afternoon for the No. 12 Lexington field hockey team in a 4-2 upset of eighth-ranked Winchester in a Middlesex League matchup.

“[Freda] played great, she was really nervous going in,” said Lexington coach Laura Galopim. “Everybody talks about Winchester, so I think she was probably more nervous than any other game.”

Even against a team as talented as the Sachems, Galopim knew her side couldn’t rely on a conservative game plan — especially not after losing to Acton-Boxborough in the last seven seconds last week.

“We have to be offensive, our goalie is a freshman, we have a new defense this year,” said Galopim. “They’re doing great, but in games like this against teams like Winchester we have to play offensively.”

Freshman goalkeeper Sophie Ortyl came up strong for Lexington, finishing with six saves including a save in the first minute against a shorthanded penalty corner.

After conceding a second goal 10 minutes into the second half, the Minutemen held on to a two-goal lead the rest of the way.

“Our focus is still to keep winning, and hopefully get another league title, and do well in the state tournament,” said Galopim.

Braintree 3, Natick 3 — Katherine Canty scored twice for the Redhawks in the tie.

Danvers 6, Peabody 0 — Freshman Katherine Purcell had two goals for the Falcons (8-0).

Foxborough 6, Sharon 0 — Jamie Notrangelo and Ella Waryas scored twice each for the Warriors in a Hockomock League win over the Eagles.

King Philip 1, Mansfield 0 — Senior Raegan Simeone scored two minutes into the second half for the Warriors (5-2-1, 5-2-1) in a Hockomock League win over the Hornets.

Needham 3, Wellesley 0 — The Rockets (6-1-1) were aided by a two-goal, one-assist performance by junior Grace Kelley.

Watertown 6, Stoneham 0 — Teodora Misic scored two goals and assisted another while Ally Kennedy scored one goal and two assists for the Raiders.

Franklin 8, Oliver Ames 1 — Junior Stephanie Bell had two goals and an assist for the Panthers (8-0).

Boys’ soccer

BC High 3, Brockton 1 — Senior forward Gabe Pichay scored two second-half goals for the Eagles (4-2).

Bishop Stang 4, Coyle & Cassidy 0 — Carter Dennis scored twice for the Spartans, while Brady Oliveira added his first varsity goal.

Cambridge 3, Weston 0 — Johann Fraser found the net twice for the Falcons (4-3).

East Boston 9, Madison Park 1 — Junior forward Kevin Berrio recorded a hat trick and tacked on two assists for the Jets (5-1) in a Boston City League win over the Cardinals.

Falmouth 4, Sandwich 1 — Junior Evan Delinks scored twice for the Clippers.

Framingham 5, Weymouth 0 — Junior Ralpho Casimir scored two goals and added an assist for their Flyers (6-0-2) in their Bay State Conference win over the Wildcats (6-2-1).

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Boston Latin 0 — Seniors Joe Mepham, Matt Lucey and Joe Akisk scored for the third-ranked Warriors (8-0, 7-0) in a Dual County League win over the Wolfpack.

Matignon 6, Maimonides 2 — Junior Lucca Muccillo scored a hat trick to lead the way for the Warriors (5-1-1).

North Andover 1, Andover 0 — Sophomore William Equi’s goal in the 68th minute secured the win for the Knights.

North Reading 1, Triton 0 — Sophomore Kiernan Schulz scored the lone goal of the game on a penalty kick in the 71st minute for the Hornets (6-3).

Pembroke 3, Quincy 1 — Junior Luke Saia scored twice, in addition to classmate Jack Dobrowski netting the first goal of his varsity career for the Titans (5-3-1, 4-3-1).

Boys’ golf

Belmont 36.5, Winchester 35.5 — Junior Dave D’Agostino shot a 1-under-par 34 to lead the Marauders (8-0) at Winchester Country Club.

Braintree 111, Wellesley 101 — Senior Frank Mahoney shot an even par 36 for the Wamps (10-3) at Braintree Municipal Golf Course.

Hingham 242, Plymouth South 254 — Hunter Ruddick and Shan Syed shot 2-over 38s for the Harbormen in a Patriot League match at Waverly Oaks Golf Club.

Medfield 249, Dedham 281 — Despite rainy conditions at Dedham Country and Polo Club, senior captain Troy Langton shot a 1-under-par 35 for the Warriors.

Rockport 138, Newburyport 114 — Sophomore Jack Cahill led the way for the Vikings with 32 points in the win.

Xaverian 229, Catholic Memorial 275 — The Hawks were led by junior captain Eric Boulger’s 2-under-par 34 at Charles River Country Club.

Sandwich 278, Bishop Stang 252 — Paul Zeller and Kyle Farias each shot a 4-over 40 in the win for the Spartans at the Country Club of New Bedford, while Sam Hood’s 3-under 39 for the Blue Knights was the low medalist in the nonleague match.

St. John’s Prep 209, Malden Catholic 275 — Alex Landry and Aidan LeBlanc carded 3-under-par 33s for the unbeaten Eagles (11-0) in the Catholic Conference win at Peabody Meadows.

Needham 94, Brookline 74 — Freshman Matthew Hua shot a 2-under-par 34 for the Rockets (7-2) at Needham Golf Club.

Girls’ soccer

Andover 1, North Andover 0 — With 30 seconds left in the game, junior Emma Azzi found the back of the net for the Golden Warriors (4-1-2, 3-1-2), delivering the 20th-ranked Scarlet Knights (7-1-1, 6-1-1) their first loss of the season in the process in a Merrimack Valley Conference battle.

Bishop Stang 6, Coyle & Cassidy 1 — Lily Shields racked up four goals for the Spartans, while Hannah LaFrance tacked on two more in an Eastern Athletic Conference win over the Warriors.

Greater Lowell 8, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 1 — Aliza Som had a hat trick and an assist for the Gryphons (4-3-2), while Athenna Mao contributed three helpers.

Holliston 1, Dedham 0 — Senior Hannah Wolfgang put home a Sidney Brucato offering off a free kick to deliver the Panthers (7-0, 7-0) a Tri-Valley League win over the Marauders.

Hull 5, Carver 0 — Senior Hannah Duran scored two goals and added an assist for the Pirates (4-1) in their shutout victory.

Lincoln-Sudbury 1, Boston Latin 0 — Junior Kimmy Lucier scored the lone goal off of a corner kick for the Warriors.

Masconomet 3, Pentucket 1 — Ali Karafotias, Morgan Bovardi and Carissa Scannell led an offensive eruption in the second half with goals for the Chieftains following a scoreless first 40 minutes against the Sachems in Cape Ann League play.

Newton North 4, Milton 0 — Senior captain Chessie Chinitz scored a goal and had an assist for the Tigers.

Weymouth 4, Framingham 0 — Drew Dempsey scored twice for the Wildcats in a Bay State Conference win over the Flyers.

Girls’ volleyball

Burke 3, Boston English 0 — Junior Vivi Vega had four kills and 15 digs for the Bulldogs in a Boston City League match.

King Philip 3, Mansfield 2 — Junior captain Nicole Coughlan tallied 21 kills and two blocks in the win for the Warriors.

Lynn Classical 3, Swampscott 2 — Junior Cherish Nwoko had 11 kills and three blocks for the Rams (8-1).

Needham 3, Wellesley 0 — Senior setter Daly Johnson served four aces and dished out 25 assists for the Rockets in a Bay State Conference match.

Newton North 3, Milton 0 — Junior Tessa Lanfear had 37 assists and six kills for the Tigers (6-0).

South Shore Voc-Tech 3, Bristol Aggie 2 — Brianna Ruffin had six blocks and nine kills and Audrey Manning and Amy Smalley combined to go 31 for 33 from the service line for the Vikings (6-3, 4-1) in Mayflower League play.

Upper Cape 3, Cape Cod Tech 2 — Taylor Richards had 16 service points and three kills for the Rams (3-2, 2-0).

Weymouth 3, Framingham 1 — Junior Catherine Marshall had 18 assists, four kills and five aces for the Wildcats (4-3).

