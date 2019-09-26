One by one, Kiersted, Lew, and Streeper started catching balls in their buckets as their teammates cheered them on.

On the other side of the court, three servers stood up a blue gymnastics mat as a barrier and walked behind it and proceeded to call out “service” to the blinded trio.

During practice Wednesday, seniors Olivia Kierstead and Kim Lew , and sophomore Ellie Streeper — the liberos and defensive specialists of the Needham girls’ volleyball team — each picked up an orange Home Depot bucket and lined up next to each other on one side of the net.

It’s an unorthodox drill, says coach Courtney Chaloff. But it’s one that helps perfect a volleyball fundamental into a science. Receiving a serve without seeing it delivered cuts down the reaction time a receiver has to react to the ball.

“If they can pass the ball in half the reading time they would normally get in the game . . . When we take away the mat, it’s going to be like ‘This is easy,’” Chaloff said. “And we struggled a bit with serve receive and getting our feet there, so this drill will tell me exactly who’s getting their feet there.”

The Rockets’ setters practice with weighted balls, the hitters take swings on top of box-jumping platforms. Every drill, no matter how odd it may seem, has its purpose. And for ninth-ranked Needham, they’ve resulted in the team’s first 7-0 start in Chaloff’s six-year tenure following Thursday’s 3-0 win at Wellesley.

In a town reknowned for its boys’ volleyball success, this year the Needham girls’ volleyball program hopes to establish itself as one of the best in the state and challenge Newton North for Bay State Conference supremacy.

“We definitely haven’t had a start like this,” Chaloff said. “We’ve had some decent starts in the past few years, but they’ve been a little bit harder to get. It’s obviously been a challenge, but it’s been a little more comfortable. I think we’re doing things a little stronger earlier on.”

Chaloff said her team has improved at becoming a more dynamic offense.Last season, Needham ran most of its offense through middles Siena Tacelli and Payton Hartung, both over six feet tall. Now, the offense is balanced between junior outside hitter Karen Nie (51 kills), junior right side Lila Carr (50 kills). But senior middle Olu Ajayi (22 kills) and junior outside Albina Miloshi (21 kills) are good complimentary pieces as well. For senior setter Daly Johnson, that makes directing the offense a lot of fun.

“It’s awesome. I know I can go to anyone,” Johnson said. “I now pay attention to a lot of our matchups on the other side of the court, so if we have a huge block on the right side, I can set the middle or the outside.”

There’s an energy in Needham’s practice that demonstrates the team’s desire to be more than just a good team. Last year, Shepherd Hill swept the Rockets in the first round of the Division 1 Central-West tournament, and they finished 15-4.

This year, an Oct. 28 match with Newton North — both teams’ final match of the regular season and Needham’s senior night — looms large.

“If you think too far ahead, you can get caught up on the title or whatever,” Nie said. “It really doesn’t matter. It’s kind of about playing together as a team and working together to win.”

Needham’s recent run of success has raised postseason expectations. But is this finally the year the Rockets stand up to the challenge of making a deep postseason run?

“We’re ready to face it head on,” senior Isabelle Liu said. “We want to win.”

Service points

■ Last Friday, Lowell Catholic senior setter Elizabeth Cullen became the first player in program history to reach 1,000 assists in a 3-0 win over Shawsheen. She had 24 assists, three kills, six aces, and five digs in the match. The Crusaders are 4-3 this season. Cullen needed 119 assists to reach the milestone before the season started.

■ Lawrence fell to Haverhill last Friday, 3-1, suffering its first loss since last season’s Division 1 state semifinal match against Newton North, when the Lancers fell to Haverhill last Friday, 3-1. Junior Jada Burdierhad 20 kills for the Hillies (7-1). It’s only Lawrence’s second loss dating back to the start of last season.

■ Wellesley nearly handed top-ranked Newton North its first loss of the season on Tuesday before the Tigers rallied to take the final three sets and win the match 3-2 (22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 25-7, 15-3). Tessa Lanfear had 10 kills and 14 assists for Newton North, which hasn’t lost to a Bay State Conference opponent since Sept. 5, 2018 (3-0 loss to Walpole).

Matches to Watch

Friday, Hopkinton at Ashland, 6:30 p.m. — Two undefeated Tri-Valley League teams, Hopkinton (7-0) and Ashland (9-0) square off in their first of two meetings this season.

Friday, Greater New Bedford at Dartmouth, 4 p.m. — The Indians (8-0) put their undefeated record on the line against the Bears (8-2), one of their toughest nonleague opponents this season.

lWednesday, Lincoln-Sudbury at Concord-Carlisle, Wednesday, 5 p.m. — — The DCL Large leaders, L-S, face the DCL Small leaders, C-C. Both teams are 7-0 heading into Thursday’s matches.

Wednesday, Needham at Natick, 4 p.m. — Natick was the first team to take a set from Newton North this season and will be a good test for the Rockets as they strive for a Bay State Conference title.

Wednesday, North Andover at Lawrence, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. — North Andover has pushed through its MVC Division 2 slate with ease, going 6-0 against league opponents. This match against Lawrence, the MVC Division 1 leaders and defending Division 1 North champions, could be a barometer to see how good of a team North Andover will be in the postseason.

