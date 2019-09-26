“We really believe for our kids, that the length of games [with 12-minute quarters], puts them at greater risk of injury,” said Southeastern Regional athletic director Dan Tripp in addressing the MIAA’s Board of Directors Thursday morning.

The decision of the Mayflower League to play 10-minute quarters in league football games -- in opposition to the 12-minute quarters mandated by national federation rules now in place in Massachusetts -- was not done randomly.

“It’s a vocational school setting. The student athletes have different goals, most don’t have aspirations of playing at the next level.”

But after a spirited 55-minute discussion, including pleas from his fellow Mayflower brethren including South Shore Vocational AD Joe Marani, Jason Pacheco (Westport), Dan Rabinovich (Upper Cape), and Ed Catabia (Blue Hills) echoing similar thoughts, their appeal was denied, 13-5, by the board.

In the association’s transition to the new rules, associate director Richard Pearson’s appeal to use 11-minute quarters for the 2019-20 season only was denied by the national federation. (And there was concern about losing a vote on the national football committee if a playing rule was not enforced.) Currently, 48 states, plus the District of Columbia, and Massachusetts use NFHS rules, Texas being the outlier with NCAA rules.

In one instance, the Braintree at Framingham game received a waiver to play 11-minute quarters because of a EEE threat.

The MIAA Football Committee had passed on making five individual modifications to the rules, including length of quarters at 10, 11, or 12 minutes, in part to see how the first season played out, according to chair Jim Pignataro. On Wednesday, the Football Committee did vote unanimously to play the eight Super Bowl games with 12-minute quarters, awaiting the approval from the Board of Directors.

Tripp felt that the Mayflower deserved “special consideration.”

“This is not a one size fits all,” said Tripp. “Most of the [12-playing football schools in Mayflower] have 30 players on the roster, and one that has 32 had 17 that are eighth and ninth graders.”

Added Blue Hills’ Catabia, “[12-minute quarters] is a 20 percent increase to our schedule. That is adding 2.4 more game, and 30 to 40 more plays per game.”

“We didn’t just want to do what we wanted to do, we wanted to respect the process.”

Prior to the season, the league’s athletic directors had agreed to play 10-minute quarters within the league, and 12-minute quarters in nonleague action. The league’s appeal to play shortened quarters had been denied by Pearson, prompting their appeal to the Board.

Through the first three weeks of the season, a number of league games have played with 10-minute quarters. But last Friday, South Shore Voke, a 10-minute proponent and West Bridgewater (pro 12-minute) were unable to come to agreement on the length of quarters, and the game was not played.

On Thursday, the board voted against a ‘no contest’ for both schools, 9-4, with four members abstaining. South Shore, thus, will absorb a forfeit loss, and West Bridgewater a forfeit win.

Going forward, as a result of Thursday’s decision, any teams/programs that attempt to play 10-minute quarters will do so “in defiance” of the association as member schools, according MIAA Executive Director Bill Gaine. “Then the board would have make a determination [of a penalty].”

