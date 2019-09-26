Dag Holmboe , a 60-year-old computer scientist from Hamilton, is a native of Stockholm. Five years ago, he was issued a challenge to enter an epic 56-mile cross-country ski race back home. It was a challenge he couldn’t resist.

Nordic skiing has long been hailed as an exceptional full-body workout, exercising arms, legs, lungs, and cardiovascular systems while keeping impact to a minimum. The problem, of course, is that Nordic, or cross-country skiing, requires snow.

“Nordic skiing is a part of most Swedish people,” said Holmboe.

“In my case, I hadn’t cross-country skied for 30-plus years. Then in 2014, a friend of mine skied the Swedish Vasaloppet [the 56-mile race], and told me to ski the Vasaloppet the following year. So, I needed to serious practice.”

That meant getting a pair of roller skis, so he could train regardless of the time of year.

“Snow cross-country skiing and roller-skiing techniques are reasonably similar. In snow skiing, you need both grip wax and glide wax,” said Holmboe. “The roller ski wheels are ratcheted so that they don’t roll backwards – that is their grip wax.

“If you’re training for a snow ski race and you don’t have snow, then roller skiing is a perfectly viable option,” Holmie said. “All elite skiers use roller skis in the summertime. You train the same muscles and the same techniques.”

A pair of elite skiers, US Ski Team members Julia Kern of Waltham and Jessie Diggins, a Vermont native and Olympic gold medalist, took part in a roller-skiing workshop held for up-and-coming cross-country racers at Lincoln-Sudbury High School in August. Roughly 70 young skiers – ages 9 to 18 – from the Boston-based Eastern Mass Bill Koch league and the Cambridge Sports Union junior cross-country team attended.

“I’ve been skiing since I could walk,” said Kern, 22, a student at Dartmouth College. “The first time I roller skied was in seventh or eighth grade, but I didn’t really start training on roller skis until freshman year of high school. Unlike alpine skiers, we’re really lucky to have roller skiing as a dryland training option to simulate cross-country skiing.”

Like Nordic skiing, there are two disciplines or techniques within roller skiing: skate and classic. “Skating” features more of a side-to-side motion, like a hockey player. “Classic,” meanwhile, is more traditional, with a straight-ahead kick-and-glide stride that originally defined the sport.

“Skate roller skiing is fairly similar to Rollerblading , just with longer blades and with poles,” said Kern. “Classic roller skiing can’t really be compared to anything else out there.”

However, Kern had a word of caution for neophytes.

“Roller skiing is relatively hard to pick up as an older person who hasn’t cross-country skied yet,” she said. “People have cross-country skied usually can pick it up pretty quickly, but it depends a lot on the person.

“If someone wanted to pick up roller skiing, I’d suggest they try cross-country skiing in the winter a few times to learn the motions before doing it on roller skis. That will help a lot,” said Kern. “It’s easiest to start by roller skiing in a flat, safe parking lot where there are no cars and intersections.”

Holmboe said he adapted to roller skiing fairly quickly, benefiting from many years of playing hockey, downhill skiing, and being in solid cardiovascular shape from running and cycling.

“I started roller skiing with a lot of the required balance already inherent,” he said. “This was extremely helpful. I didn’t have to worry about that part of the learning curve.

“So, from those perspectives, I did not start from scratch,” said Holmboe. “Instead, I started roller skiing with a great base.”

That said, Holmboe said roller ski enthusiasts face many of the same issues that cyclists and runners encounter, especially if they’re training on public roads.

“With no brakes, you have to learn to ski defensively,” he said “Think ahead. This is the most important rule to avoid accidents. And learn how to roller ski plow.”

Kern agreed, saying not everyone is willing to share the road.

“Of course, there are the occasional rude drivers who yell at us or slam on the gas and blow by us, driving way too close,” she said.

“It may be surprising, but we’ve had many people call the cops on us for roller skiing on road, and the officers would come to talk to us. But nothing would ever happen since we were never breaking any rules.

“The best conditions for roller skiing are sunny days with smooth, clear roads,” said Kern. “It’s important to have good traction with the pavement, and anything on the pavement like sand, rocks, leaves, or water can make it less stable. Picking quite, smooth roads is important for having ideal roller ski conditions.”

There are also gear considerations. Newcomers will need roller skis with bindings, nordic ski boots, poles, a helmet, and a bright neon shirt or reflective vest, said Kern.

“And I would recommend a brake if you’re first learning, but that’s optional,” she said.

Kern was encouraged by the turnout at the US Ski Team roller-skiing workshop last month. The sport, she said, “is growing, especially in the younger skiers, but in the general population, it is still very rare.”

“In the younger generation of skiers, agility courses and obstacles have become really popular,” she said. “Coaches set up cones, build ramps, and other obstacles and string them together into a course to practice agility skills on roller skis. It is a super fun way to become better at roller skiing, and the younger kids love it.”

Despite the increase in participation, roller skiing is still a niche sport.

“I have around 4,000 miles of roller skiing around the North Shore, and I have yet to meet another roller skier,” said Holmboe. “So, for the North Shore, roller sking is quite unique.”

