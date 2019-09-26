Hingham isn’t alone in that regard, as Duxbury has dominated Patriot League competition with 54 straight wins and 11 straight league titles. Hingham is the only team to win the PL (2004, 2006-07) since Duxbury joined the league in 2001.

The neighboring towns have treated fans to exciting finishes in several different sports the past decade, but on the football field, Duxbury has tallied 13 straight victories dating to 2007.

Few high school rivalries can compete with Hingham and Duxbury in terms of passion and intensity.

Every time Hingham begins to harbor hope, Duxbury has been there to squash it. The past two seasons, four of Hingham’s six losses have come to Duxbury, including two postseason exits.

But this season, Hingham (3-0) may be able to slay the Dragons (1-2).

“Seeing what I’ve seen from Hingham, if they’re going to do it, this could be the year,” said Braintree coach Brian Chamberlain, whose Wamps lost to Hingham Sept. 6, 34-27.

“I know Duxbury’s usually good and always well-coached, but this is one of the tougher Hingham teams I’ve seen in my years on the South Shore.”

The Harbormen have hit the ground running under new coach Mark Nutley, a Quincy High grad with 20 years of coaching experience, including a five-year stint as head coach at North Quincy (ending in 2018).

Nutley earned a dramatic win in his coaching debut when junior Cooper Estes provided a 90-yard kickoff return for the go-ahead touchdown in the final minute at Braintree. The Harbormen have since handled business against Abington (18-0) and Hopkinton (41-23) thanks to a dominant rushing attack.

Owen O’Brien, a former safety, took over at quarterback in Hingham’s second game of 2018 and led the Harbormen to the Div. 3 South state tournament final. Jennifer Estes

Behind five new starters on the offensive line, converted linebacker Zach Kelleher has rushed for 600 yards and seven touchdowns in three games. Former safety Owen O’Brien is playing with poise at quarterback after being thrust under center when Jack Johnson suffered a broken collarbone last season, and defensive back Christian Julian has stepped in at slot receiver.

Those players are thriving in their new offensive roles, and the Harbormen are primed to take off with 6-foot-6-inch, 235-pound wide receiver Cole Finney back in the fold.

The Duke commit sat the first two games of the year with Achilles’ tendinitis, but says he’s now “110 percent” healthy and ready for rival Duxbury.

Finney was on the field two years ago when Hingham took a 13-0 halftime lead over visiting Duxbury, but lost. That sting of yet another close loss to Duxbury only adds motivation.

“It didn’t really feel real,” Finney said, recalling how he felt.

“Obviously, we weren’t able to capitalize, but it shows that it’s within our capacity. [The Dragons] are not invincible. We can beat them, and we know that now. I think we’re ready.”

Nutley and Duxbury’s veteran coach Dave Maimaron preach consistency when preparing for any league game.

“As a coaching staff, we can’t have [the players] too hyped up for [Duxbury] so that they forget what they’re doing mentally,” said Nutley.

“We’re preparing like we would for every other opponent, but at the end of the day these guys know they’re playing Duxbury.”

Maimaron took over as Duxbury coach in 2005, bringing a wealth of expertise on the spread offense after years as an assistant under then-Everett coach John DiBiaso. Maimaron also brought a winning culture to Duxbury that has translated to consistent success within the Patriot League. It’s been years since Duxbury’s last blip in league play, but Maimaron hasn’t forgotten.

“Oh yeah, I remember it,” Maimaron said of the 17-12 loss to Hingham in 2007.

“It’s the last time we lost a league game. If we lose a league game, we have to win all the other games and hope for Hingham to lose. You’re relying on other people for your destiny, and we want to control our own destiny.”

Duxbury has plenty of talent, as evidenced by their 27-10 win over defending Division 5 state champion Scituate last Friday. But the Dragons are young this season, with sophomores sprinkled in on both sides of the ball.

Hingham also has challenges with new players in new roles, but many have drawn upon experience from other sports while making an immediate impact on the gridiron.

Liam Foley and Aidan Conroy, two new starters on the offensive line, were both state qualifiers on the wrestling team last year.

Finney and fellow wide receiver Cooper Shape were key contributors on Hingham’s state finalist lacrosse team, with Nutley serving as an assistant coach.

Hingham outlasted Duxbury, 8-7, in front of a huge crowd during the boys’ lacrosse D1 South final last June. The thrill of that contest still echoes throughout the towns.

“This whole week in school, all I can think about is Duxbury,” said Kelleher. “I’m pretty nervous. It’s a huge game for the whole community. We’re going to do all we can to win.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.