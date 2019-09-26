Lynn Classical at Revere : The Patriots are riding high after an injury-plagued 2018 season, while the Rams have flashed immense upside under new quarterback Daniel Gisonno. Pick : Revere

North Andover at Central Catholic : After falling to defending D1 state champion St. John’s Prep, the Raiders look to bounce back against the defending D2 state champions. This MVC tilt has been moved up to 4 p.m. at Lawrence’s Veterans Memorial Stadium due to EEE concerns. Pick : Central Catholic

Hull will play its first home game on its $2.1 million synthetic field Friday, taking on Southeastern in a nonconference tilt at 7 p.m. The project has been part of the school’s capital plan since 2013, but failed to pass in 2016. In May of 2019, construction was approved by a vote of 868 to 336 at a Special Town Meeting.

Walpole at Milton: These Bay State Conference rivals meet at 3:45 p.m. Friday to avoid conflicting with town-imposed curfews due to EEE. Milton has won four straight over the Raiders. Pick: Milton

Duxbury at Hingham: Is this the year Hingham finally defeats Duxbury? The Dragons are riding a 13-game winning streak over Hingham and a 54-game streak in Patriot League play. Pick: Hingham

Canton at Stoughton: Technically a home game for Stoughton, this Hockomock Davenport League tilt will take place at Canton High while Stoughton continues construction on its home turf. The Tigers rushing attack should travel just fine. Pick: Stoughton

King Philip at Franklin: The Panthers have been knocking on the door against Hockomock Kelley-Rex powers Mansfield and King Philip, but have yet to break through. This will be a clash of styles between slow-paced KP and Franklin’s air raid offense. Pick: King Philip.

BB&N at Governor’s Academy: Govs impressed in a 13-7 win at St. Sebastian’s to open the season and will look for an encore performance against BB&N, another team that finished tied atop the ISL-7 standings last year. Pick: BB&N

BC High at Tewksbury: The past three meetings between these programs have totaled just 49 points, with Tewksbury earning a 12-0 win at BC High last season. Will the fourth meeting feature more offense? Pick: Tewksbury

Brockton at Everett: The two winningest programs in state history, Brockton and Everett have combined to win 23 D1 Super Bowls. They’ll meet for the first time since the 2006 Super Bowl in a 1 p.m. tilt at Everett Veterans Memorial Stadium. Pick: Everett

Swampscott at Beverly: The Panthers turned heads with a 21-7 win over Lynn English last Saturday, and will look for another signature win against D5 North favorite Swampscott at 4 p.m. this Saturday. Pick: Beverly

