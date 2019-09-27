“We play each other twice a year so we couldn’t be more familiar with each other,” said Canton coach Dave Bohane. “It’s almost monotonous but we just keep practicing our fundamentals. It was a really physical game and our kids showed up.”

Since Stoughton’s home turf is still under construction, the Black Knights traveled to Canton for a Hockomock Davenport League tilt, and were shut out, 10-0, in the 100th meeting between Thanksgiving rivals.

CANTON — The Canton football team was far from hospitable to rival Stoughton on Friday night.

These teams have met on 93 straight Thanksgivings dating to 1926. When the Hockomock League split into two divisions, requiring each team in the Davenport to face off in the regular season, Canton and Stoughton began playing twice a year.

Advertisement

Coming off a bye week, Canton (3-0) was well prepared for Stoughton’s Wing-T attack. The Bulldogs held the Black Knights (2-1) to just two first downs while forcing six punts and three fumbles.

In the closing minute of the second half, Canton was finally able to produce some offense, as senior quarterback Johnny Hagan (9-for-15 passing, 74 yards; 16 carries, 120 yards, touchdown) broke a 31-yard run down to the goal line and punched in a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 halftime lead.

“We’re a persistent group,” said Hagan. “We have a very persistent offense and the offensive line really battled through some injuries and cramps tonight.”

Senior captain Kyle Fitzgerald (19 carries, 64 yards) provided a steady presence on the ground and led a linebacking corps comprised entirely of seniors.

Fellow captain James Murphy recovered a Stoughton fumble early in the third quarter to set up a 27-yard field goal from senior Owen Lehane, who recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter to help seal it.

Advertisement

Canton has now outscored its opponents, 73-7, through three games, and took a huge step toward repeating as Hockomock Davenport champs with this victory.

“For Johnny [Hagan], Fitzgerald, and a lot of those guys, this is their fifth time playing Stoughton,” said Bohane. “When I was a younger coach I didn’t give experience as much of my attention, but it shows that our guys have been through games like this.”

Nate Weitzer can be reached at nweitzer7@gmail.com.