No. 20 Duxbury never let the Harbormen come close, dominating from the start and earning a decisive 41-20 road win to stay on the inside track for the program’s 12th straight league title. The Dragons’ streak of consecutive league wins, which dates to 2007, is now 55 .

The Dragons knew many outside their inner bubble believed this could be the year their run of dominance in the Patriot League came to a crashing halt. It’s not that they needed any extra motivation, but that little boost certainly didn’t hurt.

HINGHAM — The Duxbury football team heard the chatter leading up to Friday night’s showdown against unbeaten Hingham.

“We played some amazing teams coming into this, which prepared us for the game,” Duxbury senior quarterback Will Prouty said. “I didn’t have a doubt in my mind that we would win this game. I knew from the start we were going to come out hot.”

Prouty finished with a whopping 406 yards of total offense, ending 10-of-15 passing for 284 yards and three touchdowns and adding 19 carries for 122 yards and two rushing TDs. He also added an interception on defense, helping Duxbury (2-2) fly out to a 28-7 halftime lead against the Harbormen (3-1) and cruise from there.

Hingham senior Owen O’Brien was an efficient 9 for 12 for 116 yards and one touchdown pass, along with seven carries for 62 yards and one rushing TD, but on this day, Prouty was simply too dominant.

“We challenged our receivers,” Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron said. “We knew we were going to get man [coverage], and we were like, ‘You’ve got to beat man coverage.’ Prouty just threw some beautiful balls tonight. Not just a runner. He’s turning into a pretty good quarterback.”

The first-year QB showed off his accuracy on both short and long passes, hitting sophomore Brady Madigan in stride for scores of 50 and 52 yards and also feeding senior Drake Hadley for a 4-yard TD in the fourth.

“It feels amazing, my senior year, to go out and get the win with all my brothers,” Hadley said. “I couldn’t be happier.”

