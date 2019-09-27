Follow along for live updates throughout the night. Click here to refresh this page.

Welcome to Week 4 of the high school football season. Last week was filled with last-minute victories and record-tying victories — what will stand out tonight?

Tech Boston’s Antoine Dells (seated) leans back in the Headmaster’s Chair, which is presented to the winner of the Tech Boston-O’Bryant game every year, after the Bears won 28-22 Friday. Seamus McAvoy for The Boston Globe

From correspondent Seamus McAvoy: Tech Boston is bringing home the Headmaster’s Chair for the third time in five seasons after defeating O’Bryant, 28-22. The chair, which is inscribed with the logos of both schools, has been presented to the winner of the rivalry game for the past five years.

After surrendering 22 unanswered points to lose a 14-0 lead, the Bears rallied behind quarterback Julius Gillard to come back for the win.

Dembowski earns 150th win

From correspondent Nate Weitzer: Milton defeated Walpole, 33-14, to earn coach Steve Dembowski his 150th win. Dembowski, who was the head coach at Swampscott for 16 years (114-67), is in fifth season with the Wildcats, where he has amassed a 36-11 record.

Noonan’s night

Senior Jack Noonan rushed for three touchdowns and 154 yards to lead the Wildcats in a 27-8 win over Charlestown.

Two touchdowns, 20 seconds for Spellman

From correspondent Dan Shulman: A 61-yard pick-6 by Brian Morrill put the Cardinals up 14-0, against St. Mary’s with 1:46 left to play in the first quarter. Just twenty seconds earlier, Jovan Marrero broke through three tackles for a 35-yard touchdown run.

Gillard gets going for Tech Boston

From correspondent Seamus McAvoy: After surrendering a 14-0 lead, Tech Boston recovered to go ahead of O’Bryant, 28-22, and hand the Bulldogs their first loss of the season. Sophomore quarterback Julius Gillard took a direct snap 70 yards to the end zone to give the visitors the lead, right after slinging his third score of the game, a 30-yard pass to Essau Jackson.

Whalers lead early over Brighton

Malique Bodden pushed Nantucket up to an early 7-0 lead with a 59-yard punt return, and a fumble recovery at the Brighton 3-yard line resulted in a touchdown run by Darian Nangle. Nantucket is ahead 13-0 with 7:38 in the first quarter.

