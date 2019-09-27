“We have faced a lot of adversity over the years and it is just about coming back and making plays for the team and we did that tonight,” said Hurley, who secured the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run with 9:34 remaining.

A 6-foot, 170-pound senior, Hurley didn’t have numbers that jumped off the page on Friday night — 12 rushes for 61 yards — but his two second-half touchdowns and play from the linebacker position proved to be the vital difference in the Red Devils’ 21-20 dogfight victory over Middlesex League rival Watertown.

WATERTOWN — Burlington’s Jonathan Hurley limped his way across Victory Field with a bag full of ice in one hand and a wide smile on his face.

Advertisement

Burlington (3-0) hadn’t been forced to play from behind much early in the season but were tasked with it Friday — failing behind, 7-0, early and then 14-7 before the half.

After coming away with Hurley’s touchdown early in the fourth quarter to put the team in front, 21-14, it was the defense’s turn to show its fight.

Watertown (2-1) had lost rhythm offensively since the start of the second half and opted to go with a wildcat-esque style offense with sophomore Mason Andrade (22 rushes, 129 yards) taking the snaps out of shotgun.

Andrade’s number was called for the first seven plays of the drive as he moved them 50 yards down the field before the Red Devils’ defense halted his progress. Facing fourth and goal from the 7-yard line, junior David Manoukian reeled in a short-pass from junior Will Dolan and inched his way into the end zone.

The Raiders called a timeout to draw up the potential game-winning 2-point conversion, but everybody knew whom the ball was going to.

And everybody knew who was going to make the play.

Advertisement

Andrade took the handoff from Dolan and tried to make his way outside to the left but he was immediately met by Hurley and a company of other Burlington players to stop him well short.

“Fullback came out to block me and I tried to shed off the block and [then] I hit [Andrade] and a couple of my guys came in and finished off the play,” said Hurley.

Watertown was able to recover the ensuing onside kick with four minutes left to play, though, on the third play of the drive the ball was fumbled and recovered by Burlington’s senior Jake McCauley.

“That was a physical, physical game,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay.

“I got on them at halftime and said ‘the tougher team is going to win this game. You got punched in the month and how are you going to respond?’ And I am very happy how they responded.”

Karl Capen can be reached at karl.capen@globe.com.