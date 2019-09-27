It was the last of four touchdowns (two rushing, two passing) for the elusive 5-foot-5-inch Gillard that also included a perfectly-placed 30-yard scoring pass.

But to cap what was a stellar 12-carry, 200-yard performance, the sophomore quarterback blazed 70 yards for the go-ahead score with 5:50 remaining, carrying TechBoston Academy to a 28-22 Boston City League win over O’Bryant Friday afternoon at Madison Park High School.

“I like [passing] better than running, I don’t even like running like that,” said Gillard. “I can run, but I’d rather get my boys the ball and let them do what they do.”

Gillard immediately made his presence felt in the first quarter.

On the game’s first drive, he broke off a 55-yard run to set up his own score, a 4-yard keeper.

TechBoston’s defense came up with a big stop, and Gillard lofted a beautiful pass to find Kadeem Dare in the end zone as the Bears (2-2) surged ahead, 14-0.

As it did last week against Charlestown, O’Bryant (2-1) stormed back.

Junior receiver Jaiden Smith took the sweep 46 yards to the house, and junior Michael Brooks found junior Luke Maffeo for a 20-yard pass to set up a 2-yard TD blast by Kerlens Jeanty, tying the game at 14-all in the third quarter.

The Tigers took the lead on a 38-yard run by Brooks, but it didn’t last long.

Gillard connected with junior Essau Jackson for a 30-yard score and a 22-22 game.

The playmaker has big shoes to fill after the graduation of Marcus Gonzales, but TechBoston coach Raul Brown loves his young leader.

“[Gillard] is huge, he’s a great athlete, he’s one of the best players in the city, no question about it,” said Brown.

“I’m a quarterback at heart from college. Now I’ve got a quarterback that can throw, that can run, I’m taking full advantage.”

Seamus McAvoy can be reached at seamus.mcavoy@globe.com.