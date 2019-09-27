“It means I’ve coached a lot of great kids and been around a long time,” Dembowski said of the milestone.

Dembowski (150-78) won 114 games in 16 seasons at Swampscott, leading the Big Blue to a Division 3A title in 2007. He is 36-11 in four-plus seasons at Milton.

The 19th-ranked Milton football team used stellar play on defense and special teams Friday afternoon to help Steve Dembowski earn the 150th win of his career, 33-14, over Bay State Conference foe Walpole.

“We did a lot of great things today, but we were a little sloppy. We have a very good defense, but we have to play better in all three phases of the game.”

Advertisement

Milton senior linebacker Nosa Iyamu returned a botched punt 20 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter, and senior captain Luke Botsford added a 66-yard punt return for a score in the third as the cushion ballooned to 28-0.

Sophomore quarterback Chase Vaughan finished 7-for-15 passing for 139 yards, tossing touchdowns to junior back Andrew Lynch and senior wide receiver Andrew Possi.

Bishop Fenwick 44, Arlington Catholic 20 — Senior Joe Rivers (5 carries, 139 yards; 5 catches, 136 yards) rushed for three touchdowns — including a 90-yarder in the third quarter — and caught another as the 13th-ranked Crusaders (4-0) crushed the host Cougars (0-3).

Blue Hills 45, Cape Cod Tech 20 — Kevin Gibbons scored from 15 yards out and hauled in a 6-yard TD pass from Jesse Shields and blocked a punt on special teams for the Warriors (3-0) in the Mayflower League win.

Burlington 21, Watertown 20 — John Hurley didn’t have numbers that jumped off the page on Friday night – 12 rushes for 61 yards – but his two second-half touchdowns and play from the linebacker position proved to be the vital difference in the Red Devils’ Middlesex League victory.

Advertisement

Canton 10, Stoughton 0 — In the closing minute of the first half, Canton broke through on offense, when senior quarterback Johnny Hagan (9-for-15 passing, 74 yards; 16 carries, 120 yards, touchdown) ran 31 yards down to the goal line, then punched in a 1-yard touchdown two plays later to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 halftime lead.

Cardinal Spellman 35, St. Mary’s 14 — Rocky Grillone scored on rushes of 20 and 65 yards to help the Cardinals (3-0) pull away from the Spartans (2-1) as Spellman coach Ron St. George earned his 270th career victory, just the fifth coach in state history to do so. “Any win is special,” said St. George. “Obviously it’s an indication of my longevity but there aren’t too many guys who are in the 270s. I’m just happy with the win period.”

Case 35, Bourne 14 — The Cardinals (3-0) kicked off South Coast Conference play with a performance that was powered by backs Danny Silva (10 carries, 108 yards, 1 touchdown) and Brady Thiboutout (5 carries, 98 yards, 2 touchdowns).

Catholic Memorial 51, Malden Catholic 30 — A week after tying former Brockton coach Armond Colombo for the second-most wins in state football history, CM’s John DiBiaso (317 victories) now stands alone behind Northbridge’s Ken LaChapelle (362) as the top-ranked Knights (4-0) rolled to the Catholic Conference win. Northbridge plays Grafton on Saturday.

Cohasset 43, Carver/Sacred Heart 7 — Senior Danny Nolan had 134 rushing yards on nine carries and a touchdown for the Skippers (3-1). Sophomore Josh Burke added 61 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

Advertisement

Dennis-Yarmouth 33, Plymouth North 12 — Mark Pawlina shined again for the Dolphins (2-1), with three rushing touchdowns and 105 yards on 15 carries, plus 147 yards passing on 13 for 24 attempts. Geoffrey Jamiel ran seven times for 58 yards, and added 53 yards on six catches as D-Y handed the Eagles (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Dexter Southfield 49, Hamden Hall Country Day 28 — Quarterback Luke MacPhail put on a clinic, completing 20 of 24 passes for 412 yards and five touchdowns for Dexter-Southfield (2-0), which rolled up 625 yards of total offense. Emmanuel Tshowa (6 catches, 126 yards, touchdown, interception) and Jaden-Vaughn Sawyer (11 carries, 172 yards, touchdown) contributed as well.

Duxbury 41, Hingham 20 — Quarterback Will Prouty finished with a whopping 406 yards of total offense, ending up 10 of 15 with 284 yards and three passing touchdowns in the air and adding 19 carries for 122 yards and two rushing touchdowns on the ground. He also added an interception on defense, helping Duxbury fly out to a 28-7 halftime lead and cruiseto its 55th straight league win.

King Philip 26, Franklin 14 — After Michael Malatesta, Crawford Cantave, and Nick Viscusi recovered three Franklin fumbles in the first half, the No. 7 Warriors set tailback Ryan Halliday loose. The senior carried the ball 12 times on a 13-play, 74-yard drive that began with 1:34 left in the third and culminated when he found the end zone from 11 yards out with 5:23 to go in the fourth, closing out the No. 14 Panthers at Pisini Field.

Advertisement

Lynn Tech 38, Mystic Valley 0 — Senior Haidar Bdaiwi led the Tigers (3-1) with three touchdowns and 142 yards on seven carries.

Lynnfield 33, Malden 6 — Anthony Floramo took three of his seven carries in for touchdowns in the unbeaten Pioneers’ win over the Golden Tornadoes (0-3).

Mansfield 31, Taunton 6 — Senior captain Mike DeBolt rushed for touchdowns of 3 and 9 yards and kicked a 35-yard field goal to lead the Hornets (2-1).

Marshfield 51, Falmouth 7 — Six different Rams found the end zone in a well-rounded effort from Marshfield. Pat Yesinko scored twice on the ground, from 5 and 1 yards.

North Quincy 3, Archbishop Williams 0 — Sophomore Thomas Murray had the only scoring: A 26-yard field goal with 11 seconds remaining in the first half to lead the Red Raiders (1-2). Junior Liam Hines had 25 carries for 141 yards, and an interception on defense. Senior DB Andrew Gott saved a touchdown with a shoestring tackle at the North Quincy 29-yard line to keep the Bishops (2-2) off the board just before the half.

North Reading 28, Newburyport 14 — Jack Keller (3 TDs) opened the scoring with a 73-yard reception and added touchdown rushes of 22 and 15 yards for Hornets (4-0).

Advertisement

Plymouth South 15, Scituate 9 — Nick Siegelman struck twice in the second half with touchdowns of 61 and 3 yards to hand the host Panthers (2-1) a victory over the Sailors (1-2).

Reading 19, Belmont 16 — Freshman quarterback James Murphy tossed two second-half touchdowns, and junior Dan Dimare rushed for a 35-yard touchdown with 4:49 left in the fourth quarter to lead the Rockets (2-1).

Rockland 27, East Bridgewater 13 — Dante Vasquez scampered for 157 yards and three touchdowns to help keep Bulldogs (4-0) undefeated on the year.

Stoneham 28, Wakefield 10 — Junior Chris Dragone ran for one score and caught a 23-yard pass from Victor Fernandes to lead the host Spartans (2-1). But the news wasn’t all good for Stoneham, which lost senior running back DeShawn Chase (31-yard rush for the game’s first score) to a right ankle injury late in the second quarter.

St. John Paul II 28, Cathedral 14 — Brendan Hyde was a force on both sides of the ball for the Lions, catching two touchdowns and returning an interception for six on defense.

St. John’s Prep 47, Somerville 22 — Seven different players scored a touchdown for the Eagles (4-0), including a pair of interceptions returns by Jonathan Bunnell and Nick Baldini.

Tech Boston 28, O’Bryant 22 — Sophomore Julius Gillard scored the go-ahead score for the Bears with a 70-yard touchdown run with just 5:50 left in the game. The quarterback found the end zone three other times, including two through the air (23 and 30 yards) and another on the ground (4 yards).

Triton 35, Georgetown 20 — Kyle Odoy scored four touchdowns and picked off a pair of passes as the Vikings (1-2) snapped a 13-game losing streak dating back to 2017.

Upper Cape 31, South Shore Voc-Tech 20 — Kermin Glover scored on rushes of 31 and 8 yards for the Rams in the Mayflower League win.

Wayland 45, Boston Latin 6 — The Warriors (3-0) racked up 230 yards on the ground in the decisive victory over the Wolfpack (1-3). The tandem of Jaison Tucker (9 carries, 85 yards, 3 TDs) and Mason Bolivar (2 carries, 86 yards, 1 TD; 1 TD passing) own) was terrific.

Weston 27, Charlestown 8 — Senior Jack Noonan rushed for three touchdowns — capped by a 70-yard burst in the third quarter — and 154 yards to lead the Wildcats (3-1).

Weymouth 14, Needham 7 — James Cassidy scored a 26-touchdown in the fourth quarter to lift the Wildcats (2-1) to the Bay State Conference win. The Rockets (0-4) scored on the first play of the game (74-yard run by Tyler Reid).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.