After Michael Malatesta, Crawford Cantave, and Nick Viscusi recovered three Franklin fumbles in the first half, the seventh-ranked Warriors allowed tailback Ryan Halliday to do what he does best and run loose. The senior carried the ball 12 times on a 13-play, 74-yard drive that began with 1:34 left in the third and culminated when he found the end zone from 11 yards out with 5:23 to go in the fourth, putting the game out of reach for the 14th-ranked Panthers as KP hung on to win, 26-14, at Pisini Field on Friday.

FRANKLIN — Firmly in control of the turnover battle, the King Philip football team still needed to rely on its offense in crunch time.

Advertisement

“I’m gassed, but I’m sure my hoggies are gassed, too,” Halliday said, a nod to a revamped offensive line for the Warriors which allowed him to amass 143 yards on the ground in all.

It was the first night that the starting five of Dan Mullen, Wyatt Manzi, Sean Piller, Nolan Gunning, and Pat Zarba were playing together for the Warriors (3-0, 1-0). In addition to paving the way for Halliday’s score which made it a two-score game, KP’s offensive line helped Halliday pound it in from the 1-yard line on a fourth and goal in the second quarter.

“It used to work last year,” King Philip coach Brian Lee said of Halliday’s usage. “Our defense was hanging in there, but they kept making plays, so we tried to slow it down a little bit.”

Following a Panthers punt after Halliday’s second touchdown, he carried the ball seven more times in a row, during which time Franklin burned all of its timeouts. The Warriors were still set to punt, but a roughing the kicker penalty allowed KP to take a knee and secure the victory.

Advertisement

Warriors quarterback Robbie Jarest threw for a pair of touchdown passes, a 25-yard score to Brian Wassersug in the first quarter and an 11-yard strike to Andrew McKinney with 0:02 left in the second quarter.

The Panthers (2-1, 0-1) got 185 passing yards from quarterback Thomas Gasbarro, who threw a 55-yard touchdown pass to Cole Lakatos on Franklin’s first play from scrimmage after Wassersug’s score broke open the scoring. KP took the lead for good on Halliday’s first touchdown run on its very next drive, however.

Jake Levin can be reached at jakelevin477@gmail.com.