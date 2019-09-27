With less than five minutes left, and Mystic trailing, 4-3, an Eagles midfielder sent a through ball to the right side, and Drahos made a long run. The goalkeeper came out, and a defender was on his heels, but Drahos beat both to the mark and slotted it in to the left for the milestone goal.

But MV received a historic performance from senior striker Lukas Drahos, who scored the 99th and 100th goals of his high school career.

The Mystic Valley boys’ soccer team lost a 5-4 thriller to visiting Chelsea on Friday afternoon, the Eagles’ first defeat.

“I'm not going to lie, it felt amazing, said Drahos, who has 27 goals in the first 10 games.

“I fell down, looked up and saw the ball rolling in, and then I just looked at the crowd and everyone was cheering.”

Despite scoring nearly three goals per game, it is not easy. ‘‘I keep getting better and learning new ways to get past defenders.’’ Drahos said. “Every challenge that comes may way, I find a new way around it.”

He doesn’t have any further milestones in mind, except to keep going and never stop.

The euphoria was put on hold soon, though. The Red Devils (4-0-3) netted the go-ahead goal a minute later from freshman Anderson Rodriguez for the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Arlington Catholic 1, Bishop Fenwick 0 — The Cougars (1-1-3) earned their first win of the season on the strength of junior Aiden Daly’s goal in the 57th minute. Shortly after the goal was scored, starting goalie Richard Tierney went down. But junior Roy Cook stepped forward, finishing off AC’s first shutout of the season.

Bishop Feehan 2, Greater New Bedford 1 — Matt Rogers scored with six minutes remaining from 25 yards out for the Shamrocks (5-1-1).

Mashpee 8, Falmouth Academy 1 — Sophomore Kyle Soares and Nick Almeida had two goals each for the Falcons (1-7).

Silver Lake 2, Hingham 1 — With their team trailing, 1-0, Brett Ghelfi and Sean Kehoe rattled off two goals to complete a comeback victory for the sixth-ranked Lakers (6-2).

Winchester 1, Woburn 0 — Diego Diaz recorded the assist on Aras Kaya’s goal to lift the Sachems (5-0-2) to the Middlesex win.

Girls’ soccer

King Philip 5, Stoughton 0 — Senior Chloe Lane had a goal and two assists to lead the fourth-ranked Warriors (9-0). With the win, coach Gary Pichel picked up his 200th career victory. ‘‘It’s a pretty cool feeling,’’ said Pichel. ‘‘I'm really happy I did it with King Philip.’’ Pichel coached at Nipmuc Regional for nine seasons and is in his eighth year with KP.

Beverly 6, Saugus 0 — Senior Cassie Jones and Kayleigh Crowell scored two goals each and goalie Sydney Anderson (5 saves) earned her fifth shutout of the season for the Panthers (9-0).

Dexter Southfield 9, MacDuffie 1 — Sophomore Mallory Lucas had two goals and an assist for Dexter Southfield (5-2).

Milford 3, Taunton 0 — Freshman Dani Atherton scored two goals for the Scarlet Hawks (3-2-2).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Brockton 0 — Senior Shannon LeVangie scored two goals for the Cougars (4-4).

Peabody 8, Lynn English 1 — Junior Chiara Campbell and freshman Branae Craviero scored two goals each for the Tanners (4-4).

Southeastern 4, Blue Hills 0 — Maya Hayes scored a pair of goals in the first half for the Hawks in the Mayflower League win.

Ursuline 4, Fontbonne 0 — Senior Caroline Gilmore netted a pair of goals and Kathryn Hevey scored her first varsity goal for the Bears (7-2-1).

West Bridgewater 5, Sacred Heart 0 — Sarah Hardiman scored twice for the Wildcats (6-2-0).

Field hockey

Algonquin 2, King Philip 1 — Goalkeeper Mackenzie Manning saved 23 shots for the Warriors (5-3-1) in a losing effort.

Apponequet 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Sophomore Riley Lebreault (2 goals, 1 assist) was involved in every goal for the Lakers (4-2-3) in their win over the Spartans (1-7).

Central Catholic 4, West Bridgewater 0 — Maddie DiPietro scored three goals and set up the other for the Raiders (3-1-3). Meghan Ferris made four stops for the shutout.

Dover-Sherborn 3, Medway 0 — Senior Payton Ahola scored twice to lead the Raiders (6-1-1).

Duxbury 2, Marshfield 0 — Emma Ross and Katherine Cully scored for the host Dragons (4-3-2).

Hanover 1, Silver Lake 0 — Senior forward Cory Worrall scored the lone goal on a corner with one minute remaining in the first half for the Indians (7-1, 6-1 Patriot League).

Ipswich 2, Amesbury 0 — Heather Milano and Tatum Galuski paved the way for the Tigers with goals.

Masconomet 4, Pentucket 1 — The No. 6 Chieftains (8-0-2) extended their win streak to five games behind a two-goal, two-assist performance from senior Mak Graves.

Norwood 3, Ashland 0 — Senior Noelle Connolly scored two goals as the Mustangs (7-3) halted a two-game skid with the Tri-Valley League win.

Swampscott 5, Malden 1 — Senior Maddy O'Brien picked up the hat trick for the Big Blue (5-3-1).

Westwood 2, Holliston 1 — Junior captain Hannah Blomquist blasted in the winner with 3:39 remaining to secure a spot in the postseason for the No. 11 Wolverines (9-0-1). Senior Elizabeth Watson scored the first goal for Westwood, and goalie Emilia Cogan was solid in the cage with a 12-save performance.

Whitman-Hanson 2, Pembroke 1 — Captain Maddy Tassey scored both goals for the Panthers (2-5-1) off assists from co-captain Lauren Clark.

Girls’ swimming

Chelmsford 96, Dracut 92 — Junior Laura Latham won the individual medley event with a time of 2:19.46 for the Lions (7-0).

Methuen/Tewksbury 91, Notre Dame (Tyngsborough) 72 — Freshman Callie DeLano won the 100 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke and senior captain Samantha DeNaro captured the 50 free and the 500 free for the Red Rangers (2-3).

Wellesley 93, Ursuline 85 — Junior Bliss Vernon won first place in diving for Wellesley (5-0).

Girls’ volleyball

Apponequet 3, Bishop Stang 0 — Junior Julia Rosenberg had five digs and four aces in a losing effort for the Spartans (6-4).

Brockton 3, Mansfield 2 — Raybekah Tanis totaled five aces and eight digs to lead the Boxers (7-3).

King Philip 3, Walpole 0 — Junior captain Nicole Couglin led the Warriors (9-1) offensively with 13 kills and one ace. Senior captain Catherine Waldeck contributed 11 kills and junior Emma Crooks added four aces with three digs.

