The Scarlet Knights (1-2) had just taken a 12-8 lead on senior fullback Mike Difo’s 4-yard touchdown dive with 2:29 left in the half. Central coach Chuck Adamopoulos called for a wideout screen on the first play of the next possession, but Donatio turned the play that could have gone for a modest gain into an electrifying momentum-shifter with the help of a crushing block from junior lineman Jack Sullivan.

Yet, when the senior captain saw his chance to make a game-changing play, the speedy wide receiver threw caution to the wind with a 68-yard catch-and-run score that put the Red Raiders ahead to stay in a 33-26 victory.

LAWRENCE – Nick Donatio thought the Central Catholic football team might have been playing it a bit safe late in the first half of Saturday’s inter-divisional Merrimack Valley Conference showdown against North Andover.

“We threw out that little screen play and Sullivan came out like a freight train right in front of me and took out the corner[back],” Donatio said. “It was all daylight from there. Jack Sullivan made that play possible. I can’t thank him enough.”

It was one of four touchdowns from Central sophomore quarterback Ayden Pereira as he also ran for three scores. His 6-yard scoring rush made it 19 straight CC points and a 27-12 lead with 6:34 left in the third quarter before the teams traded scores the rest of the way.

NA got within seven on a 15-yard scoring strike from junior Will Schimoeller to senior Jadynn Mencia, and Freddy Gabin’s 2-point conversion, with 3:36 to go. But Central (2-1) recovered the onside kick attempt and picked up two first downs to put the game away.

“That touchdown right before the half was big,” said Adamopoulos, whose team overcame in-game injuries to seniors John Mercuri (leg) and Nathan Hebert (neck).

“This is a gutsy team we beat. We lost two of our best players today. Both left with serious injuries. Both play both ways. We scrambled in the second half trying to fill their spots.”

Pereira added 2-yard and 6-yard scoring runs, while senior Mark Kassis scored on a 16-yard run for CC. Gabin had a 2-yard scoring run and Schimoeller scored on a 14-yard run for NA.

