Yet with just eight runners — and separated from their competition by 10 miles of the Nantucket Sound — the Vineyarders are doing just fine.

No detail about the Martha’s Vineyard girls’ cross-country team screams “powerhouse.”

Third in a series in which the Globe profiles a varsity high school team from Eastern Massachusetts.

The defending EMass Division 5 champions are back to defend their Cape & Islands title, even with a roster that’s at least half the size of their competition.

“We’re just in this cycle where we’ve had low numbers,” said coach Joe Schroeder, the Globe’s Coach of the Year last fall.

It’s quality, not quantity, for Schroeder, who restarted the cross-country program at Martha’s Vineyard in 1995 after it folded in the ’80s. All you need to compete in cross-country is your top five runners.

The Vineyarders are powered by freshman twins Adrienne and Eloise Christy, who finished 51st and 63rd, respectively, in the Division 2 state meet as eighth-graders last season.

An injury to junior Amber Cuthbert has left the team with just eight healthy runners, but that hasn’t stopped the islanders.

“Sometimes teams see us, and they’re bigger in numbers,” said junior Yayla DeChiara. “I think they kind of underestimate us.”

Here’s five things you might not know about Martha’s Vineyard girls’ cross-country:

A twin thing

The twin power of the Christy family extends beyond Adrienne and Eloise — their mother was also a twin who ran at Martha’s Vineyard.

Jennifer Christy and her twin sister, Christiana Hodges, ran track on the Vineyard before Schroeder had rekindled the cross-country program.

“It’s a little crazy for us to be going to the same high school and being twins,” Eloise Christy said.

The Christy sisters are vital members of the squad. When the twins were in seventh grade, Schroeder filed a waiver with the MIAA in anticipation of the girls competing at the varsity level as eighth-graders.

The waiver went through, and the Vineyarders got a pair of young stars.

“I was told that twins skip generations,” Adrienne Christy said. “That’s clearly not the case.”

Senior captain Catherine Cherry, left, with twins Eloise Christy, center, and Adrienne Christy. Tyla Dacey

International athlete

How did DeChiara — born and raised in Turkey — end up running cross-country on Martha’s Vineyard?

“It’s not as exciting as you might think,” she said with a laugh.

Her father, Claudio, was born in New York but grew up in Italy. Growing up, Claudio’s mother had a house on the Vineyard, and Claudio would vacation there.

In the eighth grade, DeChiara and her father moved into that house, and DeChiara started school on the Vineyard.

Her mother, Feza, still lives in their Mediterranean coastal home in Antalya, Turkey, with DeChiara’s 9-year-old brother, Alex.

DeChiara — who speaks English, Turkish, and Italian — said Schroeder pushed her to join the cross-country team as a sophomore after she ran outdoor track in the spring of her freshman year.

The missing shoe

Cuthbert is recovering from a shin injury she suffered in spring track. During a meet, her shoe fell off but Cuthbert kept running.

“It happens more than you think in cross-country,” Schroeder said of the missing shoe. “But in track it never happens.”

Unfortunately, the barefoot running led to some complications with Cuthbert’s shin, and an eventual stress fracture.

Schroeder said the team has to be extra cautious with injuries given the low numbers. Still, Cuthbert has been an active leader, even when she can’t run.

“She’s a worker,” Schroeder said. “It’s a testament to her and her character.”

Preseason prep

The name says it all — “Hell Week.”

It describes the week or two-week period in late August when the team reconvenes to get in shape for the season.

“It’s an intense week of hard training and getting in the habit of running again,” Adrienne Christy said.

The schedule includes hill runs, sprints, strength workouts — anything to help the runners build stamina for a grueling season. But the Vineyarders have to make sure they don’t overtrain, as they can’t afford many more injuries.

In the same boat

Living on an island creates an interesting schedule in the eyes of many mainlanders.

For road meets during the week, the girls get dismissed at 12:40 p.m. Sometimes they don’t return to the island until 8:15, and that’s before driving home from the ferry.

Weekend meets require 6 a.m. ferries, which sometimes means waking up before 5.

“They have to get in the routine of doing their homework on the bus or on the boat,” Schroeder said.

“We have to talk with our teachers to coordinate everything,” said Adrienne Christy.

While the Vineyard may seem like a vacation spot for everyone else, it’s just home for these runners.

“The first question we always get at every meet is, ‘Hey, what boat were you on,’ ” Schroeder said.

Matt MacCormack can be reached at matthew.maccormack@globe.com.