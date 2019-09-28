Clerveaux rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries as the fifth-ranked Crimson Tide overcame a slow start and pulled away for a 36-21 nonleague win over Brockton Saturday afternoon at Veteran’s Memorial Stadium.

EVERETT – In the first meeting in 13 seasons between Everett and Brockton, two of the state’s most stories football programs, Everett sophomore Jaden Clerveaux was the showpiece.

“It is special because I was a contributing player and it feels good to say that and be a part of this rivalry,” said Clerveaux, who scored on runs of 1 and 11 yards to give Everett (3-1) a 15-14 lead at halftime.

“The line was pushing and giving it all and I was running through,” Clerveaux said. “They were giving me opportunities I wouldn’t have had by myself.”

Brockton (1-3) didn’t take long to respond in the second half when senior Isaiah Laguerre took the opening kickoff 92 yards to the end zone for his third score of the day.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Laguerre was a thorn in the Tide’s side all afternoon – rushing for 143 yards on six carries and a pair of first-half TD runs.

After Laguerre’s return, Everett mounted a long, methodical drive to the Brockton 10-yard line, but a turnover on downs swung the momentum back toward the Boxers.

It didn’t last long.

Junior Brandon Gibbs came away with an interception at the Brockton 7 and on the ensuing play, senior Tyrese Baptiste sprinted in to give the Tide a 22-21 lead.

Baptiste scored again early in the fourth quarter, snaring a 21-yard pass from junior Duke Doherty. Junior Jahsheem Rivera scored on a 2-yard run with 4:19 to play to seal the outcome for Everett.

“When you have Brockton and Everett, we should play every year,” said Everett coach Theluxon Pierre. “I don’t care where it is. It is Brockton and Everett, most winningest programs in the state. We should play every year.”

That meeting in 2006 was the Division 1 Super Bowl, a 35-6 Everett win in Quincy.

Wellesley 36, Newton North 33 — Senior quarterback Matt Maiona passed for 108 yards and a score and rushed for three more TDs, including the go-ahead 10-yard keeper in overtime for the Raiders (4-0).

Andover 52, Lawrence 28 — Joshua Ramos (18 carries, 130 yards) rushed for three touchdowns and also hauled in an 18-yard scoring toss from Victor Harrington in a 28-point third quarter for the Golden Warriors (2-1).

Apponequet 35, Seekonk 20 — In a matchup of unbeatens, Kevin Hughes scored a pair of second-half touchdowns for the Lakers (3-0). Collin Harrison ran for a 54-yard TD to open the game, part of a 14-0 first quarter for Apponequet. The Warriors (3-1) responded with back-to-back scores, a 25-yard TD pass from J.T. Moran to Robby Lebeau, and a 10-yard run by Jack Murphy. The Lakers took control by outscoring Seekonk, 21-6, the rest of the way, a surge highlighted by Cole Dixon’s 48-yard TD run.

Bedford 26, Medford 20 — Greg Cormier scored the first and last touchdowns for the Bucs (3-0), including a 1-yard blast in OT. He also tossed a 12-yard scoring pass to Brendan Jones in the second quarter of the nonleague win.

Bishop Stang 14, Sandwich 6 — A fumble recovery in the end zone from Ben Gowell and a 5-yard touchdown run by Andrew DiGiammo were all the Spartans (2-2) needed to defeat the Knights (1-2).

Dover-Sherborn 14, Millis 7 — Kirby Ryan was 19-of-28 passing with an 11-yard TD pass to Grady Russo in the third quarter for the unbeaten Raiders (3-0) in the Tri-Valley League win.

Lincoln-Sudbury 42, Cambridge 0 — Riley O’Connell accounted for four TDs (3 passing, 1 rushing), including scoring tosses of 19- and 36 yards to Nolan O’Brien as the Warriors (2-1) rolled to the Dual County League win.

Collin Murphy finished with two interceptions one of which he returned 34 yards for a touchdown and six tackles.

Waltham 20, Newton South 7 — Carl-Heinz Renaudin (3 TDs) sandwiched a pair of 2-yard TDs around a 30-yard interception return for a score to lift the visitors.

Methuen 19, Lowell 14 — Kareem Coleman scored from 8 yards and Connor Bryant followed with an 11-yard TD run to complete a fourth-quarter comeback for No. 11 Methuen (3-0).

Naujiye Neal had TD passes of 16 and 19 yards for visiting Lowell.

Northeast 20, Whittier 6 — Israel Lainez scored on TD runs of 1 and 8 yards to help the Knights (1-2) hand the Wildcats (2-1) their first loss.

Old Rochester 42, Greater New Bedford 7 — Quarterback Ryon Thomas accounted for three TDs (2 rushing, 1 passing) including a 40-yard run in the third quarter to cap his day.

Jackson Cote (2 rushing) and Camden Brezinski (1 rushing, 1 receiving) also contributed with TDs for the Bulldogs.

Pentucket 28, Hamilton-Wenham 22 — Austin Senfleben scored on a 70-yard gallop and a 1-yard blast to power the Sachems (3-0) to the Cape Ann League win.

Somerset Berkley 14, Dighton-Rehoboth 7 — A 24-yard touchdown run by Ethan Robidoux in the fourth quarter gave the Raiders (2-1) the edge over the Falcons (0-3) in a South Coast Conference battle.

Swampscott 27, Beverly 20 — Graham Inzana’s 80-yard TD toss to Zack Palmer late in the fourth quarter broke a 20-20 tie to push Big Blue (2-1) past the 17th-ranked Panthers (2-1).

West Bridgewater 41, Diman 0 — Matt Lavoie got the scoring started for the Wildcats (3-0) with first-quarter rushing scores of 17 and 9 yards in the Mayflower League victory. Lavoie added a 48-yard scoring strike while Devin Georgantas scored from 1 and 2 yards out.

Whitman-Hanson 34, Silver Lake 14 — Jason Murphy carried the Panthers (1-3) with 245 yards and four touchdowns on 13 carries while adding six tackles and an interception.

Belmont Hill 21, Roxbury Latin 0 — Two first-half scores froom Cam Reirden — an 8-yard rush and a 10-yard reception — were more than enough for the host Hillies (2-0) to remain unbeaten.

