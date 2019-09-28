Bobby Hutchinson opened the scoring in the first half for the Minutemen (7-0-1) with a rebound goal, but the Rockets (5-2-1) tied it up at the end of an evenly played half.

“Sam was a hero today,” said Lexington coach Dastan Pakyari. “We look forward to out-of-conference games. [Needham] is one of the best teams in the South. This is one of the teams that we like to measure ourselves against.”

The fourth-ranked Lexington boys’ soccer scored a major nonleague victory Saturday afternoon, beating No. 13 Needham, 4-1, at Concord-Carlisle’s Kicks for Cancer event. After a 1-1 first half, Lexington senior Sam Boehm scored three unanswered goals to propel the Minutemen.

Boehm’s barrage started shortly after the break.

In the 48th minute, Hutchinson made a nice move to shake a defender and carry the ball down the right flank before sending a cross into the middle to Boehm, who fired a hard shot high for a goal.

In the 51st Boehm found himself to the left of the net with some daylight and he struck a hard shot low and inside the near post. And finally, around the 65th minute, he streaked into the box from the left and slid to redirect a pass into the net.

“I think we really found space out wide, particularly in the final third,” Boehm said. “And then just being quicker on the ball in the back, getting to the ball quicker and taking those touches. And we were able to just get in the box and score.”

Reading 1, Woburn 0 — Senior Conlan Clark scored the lone goal and sophomore Eric Pettorossi earned the shutout in his first varsity start for the Rockets (3-1-1).

Roxbury Latin 2, Thayer 0 — Sophomore Ben Kelly scored both goals for the Foxes (2-0-1).

St. Johns Prep 2, BC High 1 — Goals from junior Greg Pykett and senior Kuol Majok were the difference for the top-ranked Eagles (7-0-1) in the Catholic Conference win over host BC High.

Milton Academy 4, Middlesex 1 — Junior Oliver Clarke had a goal and an assist to help the Mustangs (4-2) break things open in the second half.

Brookline 1, Newton North 0 — Hugo Zecri broke the deadlock in the second half to put the Warriors (3-3-3) on top in the Kicks for Cancer tourney at Concord-Carlisle. The ball was played through the box past the North keeper and Zecri guided it in for the game’s only score.

Dover-Sherborn 2, Wellesley 1 — Senior captain Adam Fam had a goal and an assist for the Raiders (4-2-2) in the win. Junior goalkeeper Timmy Dillon made 15 saves.

Wayland 2, Bedford 1 — Sophomore Jonny Golbin scored the winner in the 78th minute off an assist from senior captain Kyle Mabe for the Warriors (5-3-3). Senior captain Josh Brient nade seven saves.

Field hockey

Braintree 5, Oliver Ames 3 — Ally DeCoste netted three second-half goals, all assisted by Maggie Burchill, to propel the No. 18 Wamps (5-2-2) to the nonleague win. Shannon Storlazzi had two critical saves.

Lexington 3, Concord-Carlisle 1 — Senior Nairi Enright scored all three goals for the Minutmen (7-2-1) against the Patriots (6-2-0).

Tabor 5, Phillips Andover 4 — Freshman Kayla McGaffigan led the Seawolves (5-1) with two goals in a thrilling overtime victory over Big Blue.

Girls’ soccer

Silver Lake 3, Hingham 1 — Senior captain Calliste Brookshire (2 goals) was the difference for the Lakers (6-2-1) in the Patriot League win.

North Reading 2, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Maddie DiNapolo connected at 25:41 and Joanna Kellogg scored off a direct kick nine minutes into the second half to lift the Hornets.

Phillips Andover 2, Tabor 0 — In a matchup between two unbeaten squads, senior Isabella DiBenedetto and junior Anna Hurley both scored a goal for the Big Blue (6-0-1) in the win.

Concord-Carlisle 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Annie Jimenez scored the Patriots’ (7-2-1) lone goal on a cross from Maya Malouf in the 16th minute.

Weymouth 2, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Sarah Fuller saved a penalty shot with less than five minutes left and Drew Dempsey scored the winner for the No. 2 Wildcats (7-1-2) in the nonleague win.

