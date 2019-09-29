James Cassidy, Weymouth — In a nip-and-tuck game with Needham, the junior running back provided a 30-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter to secure a 14-7 win. Cassidy finished with 115 rushing yards and 10 tackles on defense.

Everett's Jayden Clerveaux runs over Brockton's Rodrigo Lima on his way to a second-quarter touchdown.

Jayden Clerveaux, Everett — The sophomore tailback carried 16 times for 183 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Tide past Brockton, 36-21, in the first meeting between the state’s two winningest programs since 2006.

Michael Strachan Jr., Attleboro — The senior linebacker led the way in a 28-0 shutout of Oliver Ames Saturday, registering 11 tackles including two for loss, along with 133 rushing yards and a touchdown on offense.

Division 2

Carl-Heinz Renaudin, Waltham — The junior did it all for the Hawks to get the team into the win column for the first time this season, scoring all three touchdowns (two rushing, one interception return) in Waltham’s 20-7 victory over Newton South.

Will Hunter, Masconomet — The senior running back had quite the performance for the Chieftains in a 34-6 win over Amesbury, scoring four rushing touchdowns while gaining 210 yards on 23 carries.

Joey Knight, Wellesley — The Raiders eked out an overtime victory against Newton North, 36-33. Knight led Wellesley’s stellar defensive effort with nine tackles and two sacks.

Collin Murphy, Lincoln-Sudbury — The junior helped the Warriors secure the shut out against Cambridge, 42-0, with with two interceptions — one of which he returned 34 yards for a touchdown — and six tackles .

James Murphy, Reading — The freshman quarterback tossed two second-half touchdowns — one from 9 yards out, the other from 5 yards — as the Rockets completed the comeback to defeat Belmont, 19-16.

Division 3

Grigory Dushkin, Winchester — The 6-foot-2, 230-pound sophomore compiled three sacks for the Sachems in a 34-14 win over Lexington. Dushkin, who moved to the US from Russia six years ago, has only been playing football since last August.

Nolan Houlihan and Colby Cyrus, Billerica — The senior classmates were on the same page in a 31-5 runaway win over Bishop Feehan, with Cyrus (5 catches, 220 yards) on the receiving end of all three Houlihan touchdown passes of 32, 95 and 38 yards. Houlihan was 14 for 18 for 314 yard.

Jason Murphy, Whitman-Hanson — With W-H in dire need of a win, Murphy came up huge for the Panthers (1-3) in their Patriot League opener vs. Silver Lake. He rushed for 245 yards on 13 carries, finding the end zone four times on the ground, completed 6 of 11 passes for 76 yards and had an interception and six tackles on defense in the 34-14 win.

Will Prouty, Duxbury — Just another day at the office for the senior jack-of-all-trades in a 41-20 win over archrival Hingham. Prouty was responsible for 406 yards of offense for the Dragons, throwing for 284 and completing touchdown passes of 50, 52 and 4 yards while rushing for 122 and scoring on TD runs from 26 and 1 yard out against the Harbormen.

Division 4

Matt Craig, North Quincy – A sophomore linebacker, Craig registered a team-high 11 tackles and a sack in the Red Raiders’ 3-0 win over Archbishop Williams.

Rayan Riazi, Revere – The junior drilled a 44-yard field goal, added three extra points, and returned a kick 55 yards for a touchdown, helping the Patriots beat Lynn Classical, 43-26, and move to 3-0.

Nick Siegelman, Plymouth South – Siegelman racked up 22 carries for 161 yards and three scores, including a 61-yarder in the second half, guiding the Panthers to a signature 15-9 victory over Scituate.

Jaison Tucker, Wayland – Tucker finished with nine carries for 85 yards and three touchdowns, spearheading the undefeated Warriors to a decisive 45-6 win over Boston Latin.

Division 5

Tristan Benson, Holliston — The junior running back rushed 10 times for 124 yards and a touchdown as the Panthers cruised past Tri-Valley League rival Medfield, 41-6.

Chase Brewster, Hanover — Nearly perfect on the night, the junior finished 18 of 21 passing with 190 yards and three touchdowns in the Indians’ 40-8 win over Pembroke on Friday. He added six rushes for 34 yards on the ground.

Geoffrey Jamiel, Dennis-Yarmouth — The junior had a productive day with 53 receiving yards and 58 rushing yards in a hard-fought victory for the Dolphins. Jamiel also scored on a 10-yard rush late in the game.

Jack Noonan, Weston — Noonan amassed 154 yards and three touchdowns, including a 70-yard scoring run that proved the final dagger in a 27-8 win over Charlestown on Friday afternoon.y.

Kyle Odoy, Triton — The junior quarterback rushed for four touchdowns on offense and intercepted two passes on defense as the Vikings snapped a 13-game losing streak with a 35-20 win over Georgetown on Friday. He finished the night with 177 yards rushing and 104 yards passing.

Division 6

Owen Cebulla, Fairhaven — The senior willed the Blue Devils to their first win of the season, rushing for 145 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries while also adding a 40-yard touchdown reception in a 33-22 victory over Wareham.

Isaiah Cobbs/Tim Crowley, Middleboro — The explosive Cobbs followed up his five-touchdown performance from last week with four touchdowns and 356 yards rushing in the Sachems’ 54-30 win over Randolph. Crowley, a junior QB, finished with three passing touchdowns.

Joe Rivers, Bishop Fenwick — The Holy Cross-commit kept Arlington Catholic’s defense on its heels, rushing for 139 yards and three touchdowns on five carries while hauling in five catches for 136 yards and another score in the Crusaders’ 44-20 win.

Dante Vasquez, Rockland — For the second consecutive week, the senior QB drew D4 player of the week honorsafter rushing rushed for 157 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 27-13 South Shore League win over East Bridgewater to extend Rockland’s winning streak to 10 games.

Division 7

Malique Bodden, Nantucket — The junior was outstanding for the Whalers (1-3) on special teams returning a pair of punts for touchdowns of 80 and 45 yards in a 48-8 thrashing of Brighton.

Kendall Rose, Mashpee — The senior running back wore down the Coyle & Cassidy defense rushing for three touchdowns on runs of 9, 27 and 76 yards in a 24-8 win for the Falcons.

Jose Soba, Nashoba Valley Tech — The senior dual-threat quarterback picked up where he left off a week ago, scoring three touchdowns (2 passing, 1 rushing) in a 43-14 blowout win over KIPP Academy. Soba threw touchdown passes of 45 and 38 yards, and rushed for a 65-yard TD.

Division 8

Haidar Bdaiwi, Lynn Tech — The senior made the most of his seven carries, rushing for 142 yards and three scores in a 38-0 rout of Mystic Valley.

Julius Gillard, TechBoston — The sopohmore quarterback was electric, finishing with 12 carries for 200 yards and four total touchdowns (two passing, two rushing), sealing a 28-22 win over O’Bryant with his 70-yard TD run with 5:50 left in the game.

Brendan Hyde, St. John Paul II — Hyde involved himself in every part of the Lions offense, converting a two-point conversion on the first scoring drive, catching two of quarterback Aaron Cole’s passes for touchdowns, and sealing the 28-14 win over Cathedral with a pick-six.

Preps

Quinn McConnaughey, Thayer — The junior quarterback from Braintree threw three touchdowns of 40, 5, and 55 yards, the latter two in the second half, to lead the Tigers to a 27-16 come-from-behind victory over St. George’s.

Sam Monaghan, Tabor — The 5-foot-10 senior receiver from Marion caught three touchdown passes and recorded an interception on defense for the Seawolves (1-1).

Kalel Mullings, Milton Academy — The senior Michigan commit from Milton was a monster in the backfield for the Mustangs (2-0). He rushed the ball 17 times for 223 yards and 3 touchdowns on runs of 15, 15 and 45 yards.

Compiled by Karl Capen, Trevor Hass, Mike Kotsopoulos, Trent Levakis, Jake Levin, Seamus McAvoy, Dan Shulman, Steve Sousa, and Nate Weitzer.