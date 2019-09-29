The long-term benefit of that short-term frustration was that several underclassmen had to slide into significant roles to fill the void. Many players who are now juniors and seniors were heavily involved on both sides of the ball. They struggled in stretches but showed flashes of potential, and the past two years, that potential has been actualized.

Entering with high expectations, the Crusaders were decimated by injuries to upperclassmen and sputtered to a 4-7 record. It wasn’t an easy fate to digest for a program accustomed to winning, but it did come with a silver lining.

The Crusaders finished the 2018 regular season 6-1, capturing their fourth Catholic Central Large league title in four years and advancing to the Division 6 North semifinals before falling to eventual state champion Stoneham.

This year, No. 13 Bishop Fenwick is off to a scorching 4-0 start, breezing past Stoneham, 35-14, in Week 1 and outscoring its opponents 153-47 on the season. The program cemented its 350th win when it steamrolled Wilmington, 40-6, in Week 3, and a 44-20 victory over Arlington Catholic this past Friday has the Crusaders with plenty of momentum heading into a key league clash with St. Mary’s this Friday night.

“We have so many guys that are unselfish and so many guys that can contribute in a variety of ways,” said head coach Dave Woods, in his 22d year. “That’s been huge. You never know who’s going to have a big game or who’s going to get the ball.”

While Fenwick’s depth is one of its strong suits, it’s no secret that the running back tandem of David Cifuentes and Joe Rivers is a major reason why the Crusaders are where they are.

A 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior from Danvers, Cifuentes has nine touchdowns to start the year. A Holy Cross commit, the 6-1, 215-pound senior Rivers, has six, including 275 yards of total offense and four TDs (on 10 total touches) against Arlington Catholic.

Rivers, a transfer from Malden Catholic after his sophomore season, has helped Fenwick return to prominence. He knew he needed a change and wanted to be part of a winning program, and he called the experience of playing for Fenwick “very uplifting.”

“I feel like Coach Woods and the whole team’s coaching staff and all the players took me in,” Rivers said. “It’s great to be part of the whole thing.”

While Cifuentes relies on his speed and agility, Rivers considers himself more of a power, third-down back who catches passes out of the backfield and blocks. Woods has full confidence in Rivers to thrive in whatever role he chooses.

“Joe’s got that rare combination of size and speed,” Woods said, referring to Rivers’ 4.5-second 40-yard dash. “He can get the ball in the open field, and it’s going to be tough for people to catch him, but he’s also the kind of kid where he can just run through people.”

Cifuentes and Rivers are catalysts, but they don’t do it alone. Woods has the luxury of coaching several players who might start on other teams but only get a few carries per game for Fenwick, and he said he appreciates how much they’ve bought into the bigger picture.

The Crusaders also rely on two quarterbacks, junior Chrys Wilson and sophomore Jason Romans. There’s no steady pattern to the way Woods uses the two, but it’s certainly not arbitrary, either.

He likes to mix and match, to keep defenses guessing and unsure of what will come next. Angel Martinez is having a strong year at wide receiver, and offensive linemen Andrew Wilson and Matt Juneau, and receiver Stefano Fabiano all gained experience as freshmen and are now main contributors.

Many of the faces on offense are also forces on defense, and Danny McGrath, Jake Miano, and Jake Connolly have all been instrumental as well for a unit that has racked up eight interceptions and forced three fumbles this year. Woods credited defensive coordinator Dave Dugan, who has been with the program since the early 1990s, for his role in making it all happen.

The Crusaders have already proven they’re contenders. Their goal now is to lock up another league title and work toward their fourth Super Bowl title in school history and first since 2013.

“Going home last year after not winning in the playoffs was kind of terrible,” Rivers said. “To do it this year, especially my senior year, it would be great to give back to the school and put something on the banner.”

Extra points

■ Unbeatens remaining in EMass? Wellesley, Natick, Milton, Nauset, North Reading, Pentucket, Lynnfield, Manchester Essex, Cardinal Spellman, Bishop Fenwick, Lowell Catholic, Catholic Memorial, St. John’s Prep, Shawsheen, Wayland, Bedford, Concord-Carlisle, Canton, King Philip, Blue Hills, Old Colony, West Bridgewater, Methuen, Dracut, Melrose, Burlington, Winchester, Marblehead, Danvers, Revere, Apponequet, Case, Rockland, Mashpee, Ashland, Holliston, Dover-Sherborn, and New Bedford.

■ Burlington (3-0) outlasted Watertown, 21-20, on Friday, moving to 3-0 for the first time since 2012. When Watertown (2-1) scored on fourth and goal with four minutes left to take the lead, the Raiders elected to go for 2, and the Red Devils came up with a huge stop. Watertown then recovered an onside kick, but Burlington senior outside linebacker Jake McCauley pounced on a loose ball with two minutes left. The Red Devils ran out the clock from there, earning a third straight win by a one-score margin. “I was extremely proud of our team’s ability to overcome adversity throughout the game,” said Burlington coach Dan MacKay. “We kept playing despite our mistakes and were able to persevere for an important Middlesex League win.”

■ North Quincy (1-2) only allowed 77 yards on the ground and one pass completion for zero yards with two interceptions on 10 attempts in a defensive-minded 3-0 win over Archbishop Williams (2-2). Sophomore kicker Thomas Murray hit a 26-yard field goal in the second quarter and helped the Raiders win the field position battle. The furthest the Bishops got was to the Red Raiders’ 40, as North Quincy junior free safety Liam Hines and senior cornerback Andrew Gott picked off passes and sophomore linebacker Matt Craig registered a team-high 11 tackles and a sack. Archbishop Williams had averaged 30 points per game leading up to this one, but the Raiders were up for the challenge. “Great overall team defense,” said North Quincy coach Ryan Craig.

■ Rockland (4-0) is on a 10-game winning streak, dating back to October of last year after it started the 2018 season 0-5. During the streak, senior quarterback Dante Vasquez has rushed for 20 touchdowns and thrown for four . . . Triton (1-2) won its first game since Nov. 23, 2017, snapping a 13-game losing streak with a 35-20 victory over Georgetown on Friday.

■ Milton coach Steve Dembowski and Duxbury coach Dave Maimaron both registered their 150th career wins Friday night. The Wildcats breezed past Walpole, 33-14, and the Dragons pulled away from Hingham, 41-20. Cardinal Spellman’s Ron St. George picked up his 270th career victory in a 35-14 win over St. Mary’s.

■ Catholic Memorial at Xaverian (Friday at 7 p.m.), Mansfield at King Philip (Friday at 7 p.m.), Wayland at Concord-Carlisle (Friday at 7 p.m.), and North Andover at Tewksbury (Saturday at 2 p.m.) highlight a busy week ahead.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevorbhass@globe.com.