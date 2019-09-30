Top performances from EMass boys’ soccer in the past week:

Rodrigo Freitas of Watertown High has had a terrific start to the 2019 season.

Nick Almeida, Mashpee — The sophomore recorded a hat trick in a 7-4 defeat to East Bridgewater on Wednesday, and then helped the Falcons earn their first win of the season on Friday with a two-goal performance against Falmouth Academy.

Kevin Berrio, East Boston — Across two wins (4-0 over Boston International and 9-1 over Madison Park), the junior forward recorded five goals and three assists.

Ralpho Casimir, Framingham — The Flyers (6-0-2) continued to roll with a 5-0 win over Bay State Conference foe Weymouth on Wednesday, and were led by Casimir, a junior who scored a pair of goals and chipped in an assist in the signature victory.

Rodrigo Freitas, Watertown — A junior striker from Brazil, Freitas helped the Raiders to a 3-0 week, recording four goals and an assist in wins over Burlington, Wilmington, and Latin Academy.

Michael Russo, Attleboro — The senior netted five goals in two games, highlighted by a four-goal performance in the Bombardiers’ 7-1 win over Foxborough.

