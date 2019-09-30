After dropping the second set, they fell behind 17-11 in the third before rallying to win 27-25.

The Cougars trailed 24-20 in the first set before rattling off six straight points to win it and go up 1-0 in the match.

The Old Colony girls’ volleyball team had to mount two comebacks to defeat visiting Bristol-Plymouth, 3-1, in a Mayflower League contest on Monday (26-24, 22-25, 27-25, 26-24).

‘‘B-P would get a serving run going and then Old Colony would break the run and get their own little serving run,’’ said Old Colony coach Heather Darcy.

Kat Kirby (16 kills, 4 aces) and Jordyn Dexter (5 aces, 3 kills, 14 assists) led the Cougars (8-1) to the win.

Archbishop Williams 3, Norwell 1 — Junior Katherine Greenwood tallied six kills and four aces for the Bishops (5-4).

Barnstable 3, Case 0 — Sophomore Laura Cogswell had 13 assists and senior Josie Deluga recorded 22 digs for the sixth-ranked Red Raiders (6-2).

Bishop Feehan 3, Greater New Bedford 1 — Senior rightside hitter Sofia Troy had seven kills and two blocks for the Shamrocks (8-1).

Bishop Stang 3, Middleborough 2 — Senior Michelle King had 13 kills, three aces and one block to lead the Spartans (7-4) in a five-set victory.

Revere 3, Winthrop 1 — Junior Isabella Martinez recorded 12 kills for the Patriots (9-1).

Weymouth 3, Fontbonne 1 — Catherine Marshall had 20 assists, nine aces, and three kills for the Wildcats (5-3).

Field hockey

Central Catholic 7, Tewksbury 2 — Erin Teece scored three goals and added two assists for the Raiders (4-1-3).

Chelmsford 3, Dracut 0 — Claire Danahy (2 goals) and Meg Hill (1 goal) provided the scoring for the Lions (5-2-2).

Pentucket 4, Amesbury 0 — Senior captain Meghan Bean scored two goals to lead the Sachems (5-3-2).

Sandwich 3, Barnstable 0 — Junior Macey White (2 goals, 1 assist) helped the 15th-ranked Blue Knights stay unbeaten at 8-0.

Boys’ golf

Bishop Feehan 234, Nauset 252 — Junior Brad Gillen shot an even-par 36 for the Shamrocks (5-1) at The Captains GC in Brewster. .

Bishop Fenwick 175, Cardinal Spellman 141 — Gavin Belt (31 points) paced Fenwick (6-3) to the win at D.W. Field GC in Brockton.

Boys’ soccer

Bishop Fenwick 3, Austin Prep 0 — Sean Kern netted a pair of goals for the Crusaders (6-2) in the Catholic Central Large win.

Blue Hills 4, Norfolk Aggie 1 — Senior David Nmeje recorded two goals and an assist for the visiting Warriors (7-2).

Cardinal Spellman 1, Arlington Catholic 1 — Sophomore Melvin Alves scored with eight minutes left to force the tie for the host Cardinals (2-3-2).

Case 2, Dighton-Rehoboth 0 — Colby Campos made seven saves to earn the shutout and Jordan Rodrigues and Nicholas McMahon scored the goals for the Cardinals (6-1-2).

Whitman-Hanson 7, East Bridgewater 0 — Senior Jason Brodeur (2 goals, 2 assists) and junior Brendan Nehiley (2 goals) led the visiting Panthers (5-4-1).

Girls’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 4, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior Puyenni Sumani scored two goals in the Catholic Central League victory for the Bishops (5-4).

Blue Hills 5, Mt. Alvernia 1 — Freshman Emily Lehane netted a career-high four goals for the visiting Warriors (5-2-2).

Cardinal Spellman 4, Arlington Catholic 0 — Madison Frye had two goals for the Cardinals (4-4-1).

East Boston 4, Snowden 0 — Brittany Bonilla scored two goals for the Jets (5-3).

Middleborough 2, Bridgewater-Raynham 1 — Jaida Cochran’s second-half goal propelled the Sachems (3-3-1) past the Trojans (5-2-3).

Revere 4, Lynn English 2 — Sophomore Carolina Bettero scored a hat trick for the Patriots (7-0-1).

Silver Lake 3, Cohasset 0 — Senior captain Jen Donohue scored her first varsity goal and helped pitch a shutout on the backline for the visiting Lakers (7-2-1).

