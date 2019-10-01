Emma Azzi, Andover – The junior forward delivered the winning strike for the No. 20 Golden Warriors with 30 seconds left in the game to dethrone previously-unbeaten North Andover, 1-0.

Top performances from EMass girls’ soccer players in the past week:

Sallie Chope, Beaver Country Day – The senior striker scored all four goals for the Beavers in their 4-1 Eastern Independent League victory over Portsmouth Abbey.

Drew Dempsey, Weymouth – Leading the Bay State Conference in scoring (8 goals, 7 assists), the senior captain scored the winner with a minute in a 2-1 road victory against Whitman-Hanson with under a minute left, the Panthers’ first loss.

B ella Prisco, Blue Hills – The sophomore forward netted four goals for the Warriors in a 6-5 Mayflower victory over Bristol-Plymouth. She added a goal in a 5-1 win over Mount Alvernia.

McRae Wiederer, O’Bryant – A junior midfielder, she scored the lone goal in the Tigers’ 1-0 Boston City League victory over East Boston.

