“I think my team manager was the only one who knew [about the record],” said Wood.

Bussell dived across the top of his box and absorbed the shot, his save the focal point of a 1-0 victory for the fifth-ranked Scarlet Knights that was the 100th in the coaching career of Kyle Wood.

Staring down a Dracut forward, and determined to preserve a 1-0 lead, North Andover junior keeper Tyler Bussell jumped off his line on a one-on-one breakaway with 15 minutes left in Tuesday’s Merrimack Valley Conference boys’ soccer matchup.

North Andover struck for the lone goal late in the first half. Senior Lucas Sciaudone relayed a pass to junior Andrew Howard, who scored from the top of the 18-yard box.

Bussell shut down the Middies (5-3-0) in the second half. He saved eight shots, none more pivotal than the breakaway late in the second half to protect the lead.

“[Bussell] had the best game of his season tonight,” said Wood. “He didn’t let up any secondary shots. He didn’t give the other team any second chances. He came off his line, he kept calm, and played with poise.”

Wood started his career as the girls’ varsity coach at Northbridge in 1998. After three years, he left for North Andover, where he served as an assistant under Bill Tarbox for 12 years.

In 2013, he took the helm, two years after Tarbox earned his 400th win.

“Looking back on it, I’d say that I really enjoyed all the players that I’ve coached in the past,” Wood said. “The relationships that I’ve built have been my favorite part about it all.”

Burke 9, South Boston 0 — Senior Brener Cardoso had two goals in the Boston City League win for the Bulldogs (4-1-1).

Carver 4, Abington 0 — Junior Dominic Craig had three goals for the Crusaders (8-2).

East Boston 7, Snowden 0 — Senior forward Roberto Dubon scored a hat trick and added two assists for the Jets (7-1).

Masconomet 5, Ipswich 0 — Junior William Neuenhaus had two goals for the Chieftains (7-2-1).

Medford 6, Boston International 0 — Senior captain Aaron Vaz netted five goals and added an assist for the Mustangs (5-2-1).

Nauset 2, Revere 0 — The fourth-ranked Warriors (7-0-2) were led by two first-half goals from senior Shavar Champagnie.

Boys’ cross-country

BC High 19, Xaverian 44 — In the 5k race at Franklin Park, sophomore Gensly Cajuste placed first overall for the Eagles (2-0) at 17:12.

Girls’ cross-country

Old Rochester 24, Apponequet 37 — Junior Maggie Gallagher set a personal-best with a clocking of 19:04 over three miles for Apponequet.

Field hockey

Scituate 2, Ashland 0 — Jane Feeney and Sarah Irish each had a goal and Ellen O'Donnell (5 saves) earned the shutout for the Sailors (2-5).

Weston 1, Holliston 0 — With 12 minutes remaining, sophomore June Trodden scored the winner off a Jackie Goode assist to give the Wildcats (3-4-1) the nonleague win.

Boys’ golf

Archbishop Williams 138, Arlington Catholic 135 — The victorious Bishops were led by Jake LaMonica, who tallied 30 points at Winchester Country Club.

Bishop Feehan 193, Dighton-Rehoboth 150 — Senior Drew Corcoran shot a 1-over-par 36 and was a medalist for the Shamrocks (6-1) at Hillside Country Club in Rehoboth.

Bishop Stang 269, New Bedford 343 — Kyle Farias shot a 2-over 38 to lead the way for the Spartans (8-0-1) at the Country Club of New Bedford.

Brookline 86, Boston Latin 78 — The Warriors (8-5-1) qualified for the D1 South tourney behind junior Mike Ford, who fired a 2-over-par 37 and Griffen Lev and Josh Lee followed with 38s at Putterham Golf Course.

Hamilton-Wenham 99, Pentucket 87 — The Generals (7-4) qualified for the D3 North tourney, with senior captain Tom Kain (25 points) leading the way at Haverhill CC.

Medfield 249, Ashland 258 — Sophomore Henry Riley shot 1-over par 37 at Ponkapoag GC, helping the host Warriors (8-4) clinch a spot in the clinch a spot in the D3 South Shore tourney.

St. Johns Prep 231, BC High 236 — Aidan LeBlanc carded a 1-under-par 35 to pace the Eagles (12-0) to the Catholic Conference win at Salem Country Club. Robbie Forti followed with a 37 and BC High’s Jack O'Donnell also fired a 37.

Weston 80, Cambridge 35 — Jacob Finard shot an even-par 36 for the Wildcats at Fresh Pond GC.

Weymouth 61, North Quincy 48 — Senior Anthony Terravecchia had 11 points for the Wildcats (3-7) in the nonleague win.

Girls’ soccer

Central Catholic 5, Methuen 0 — Sydney Wnek scored two goals for the Raiders (5-2).

Dover-Sherborn 3, Medfield 2 — Hope Shue had a goal and an assist for the Raiders (8-1).

Holliston 4, Millis 1 — Senior Maggie Fitzgerald scored two goals and an assist for the seventh-ranked Panthers (8-0).

Newton South 2, Brockton 1 — Sophomore Tess Ertel scored both goals for the Lions (8-2-1) in the win.

North Andover 3, Dracut 0 — Starting at center midfielder in place of sister, Loreah (injury), sophomore Samantha Klimas scored her first goal of the season for the Knights (8-1-1).

Sandwich 1, Nantucket 0 — Sophomore Bridget Gleason scored the winner late in the second half to lift the Blue Knights to the Cape & Islands win.

Girls’ swimming

Ursuline 100, Notre Dame (Hingham) 73 — Senior Anna Glass swam the 100-yard freestyle in 55.89 to lead the Bears (4-1).

Girls’ volleyball

Archbishop Williams 3, Matignon 0 — Senior Jessica Knight recorded 10 kills and 11 aces for the Bishops (6-3).

Austin Prep 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Cat Bravo (9 kills, 6 aces) and juniors Amanda Patti (8 kills, 3 aces) and Molly Ardito (15 assists) led the way for the Cougars (6-4).

Barnstable 3, Sandwich 0 — Junior Phoebe Gibson (7 kills) and senior Josie Deluga (12 digs) led the Red Raiders (7-2), with the latter raising her career dig total to 992.

Cardinal Spellman 3, Abington 0 — Allison Pearson (3 kills, 7 digs) led the Cardinals (8-1).

Lawrence 3, Everett 0 — Yemayma Molina (9 kills) and Vielka Sanchez (15 assists) led the Lancers (7-1)

Old Colony 3, Cape Cod Tech 1 — Kat Kirby had seven aces and seven kills for the Cougars (9-1).

Revere 3, Saugus 0 — The Patriots (10-1) qualified for the state tournament with the win.

Southeastern 3, Bristol-Plymouth 0 — Jordan Burke and Alexa Kessler led the Hawks (8-1) with seven kills apiece.

Upper Cape 3, Bristol Aggie 0 — Nicaeyla Pires and Taylor Richards each had seven service points and five aces for the Rams (5-6).

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.