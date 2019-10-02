Anna Beck, Attleboro – The senior collected seven points in three games to help the Bombardiers improve to 3-4-1. Beck scored two goals and recorded two helpers in a 5-0 win over Bishop Feehan Monday and added an assist in a 1-1 tie over Foxborough Tuesday. In addition, she picked up a hat trick against Taunton, a 3-0 victory, on Thursday.

Mak Graves, Masconomet – The senior helped extend a five-game winning streak for the Chieftains (8-0-2), playing a role in every goal (2 goals, 2 assists) in a 4-1 win over Pentucket Friday after scoring two in a 5-0 shutout of Rockport last Wednesday.

Advertisement

Ally Kennedy, Watertown – In a pair of 6-0 wins (vs. Wilmington and Stoneham), the senior picked up 5 points, scoring three goals and helping on two others.

Sydney Scales, Walpole – As the Porkers outscored opponents 15-1 in three wins, the senior picked up eight points. Scales found the back of the net three times and helped out on another goal in a 7-0 win over Norwood Monday, set up three goals in a 6-0 defeat of Brookline Thursday, and scored in a 2-1 win over Franklin Saturday.

Lily Tobin, Sandwich – A sophomore, Tobin scored two goals in both a 4-0 shutout of Dennis-Yarmouth Wednesday after a 3-0 win over Falmouth Monday.

Jenna Ciccotelli can be reached at jenna.ciccotelli@globe.com.