Vierra received the ball near midfield and bolted past a pair of defenders before driving a low shot past the keeper and into the bottom right corner of the net.

The senior found the mark to break the deadlock after 30 minutes. Vierra, an Allstate All-American who is committed to Wake Forest, moved one step closer to the century mark for career goals, with 16 on the season and 88 overall.

The 13th-ranked Norwell girls’ soccer team didn’t make the most of their opportunities to score Wednesday against visiting Hull, but another goal from standout forward Kristi Vierra was enough to secure the South Shore League win, 1-0.

‘‘[Vierra] is very strong with the ball at her feet and she has a tremendous shot, she can place the ball very well,’’ said Norwell head coach Kara Connerty.

The Clippers had plenty of chances in the first half but entered halftime with just the one goal.

Hull responded with a much stronger defensive effort, and the equalizing goal looked imminent after a slew of late-game corner kicks.

Norwell stood its ground well, hanging on for the shutout to advance to 6-2-1.

Arlington Catholic 1, Saint Joseph Prep 0 — Senior Ellie Carson curled her corner kick into the goal with just eight minutes left, breaking the deadlock and and lifting the Cougars to victory.

Blue Hills 2, Diman 1 — Freshman midfielder Emily Lehane scored two goals to lead the Warriors (6-2-2) to a win.

Boston International 3, Burke 0 — Sophomore striker Kathia Morales led the way with a goal and an assist for the visiting Lions (3-4).

Cardinal Spellman 2, St. Marys 1 — Junior Alyssa McColl scored the winner for the Cardinals (5-4-1) with 35 seconds left to complete a come from behind win.

Dexter Southfield 7, Concord Academy 0 — Senior Mallory Lucas, sophomore Jayne Rathbone and freshman Kate Watts scored two goals apiece for Southfield (6-2).

East Boston 7, Tech Boston 0 — Senior captain Stephanie Faiella netted four goals to lead the Jets (5-3).

Masconomet 6, Ipswich 2 — Junior Morgan Bovardi scored four goals for the 17th-ranked Chieftains (8-2-1).

Middleborough 3, Mashpee 2 — Jaida Cochran scored the winner in the final minute for the visiting Sachems (4-3-1).

Newburyport 4, Georgetown 0 — Cricket Good recorded a hat trick to lead the host Clippers (4-4-2) to the Cape Ann League victory.

Silver Lake 3, Plymouth South 1 — Senior captain Calliste Brookshire scored two goals, the latter the 50th of her career, to propel the Lakers (8-2-1).

Tabor 4, Nobles 3 — The Seawolves (5-1) capped a big second-half comeback when junior Jaydah Bedoya (two goals) scored the winner with 7 minutes left. Senior Cat Barry had two goals in the win.

Waltham 4, Medford 0 — Violet Forney (goal, assist) led the Hawks to the nonconference win. Emilie Zinda, Morgan Gangi and Jennifer Coates each scored as well.

Whitman-Hanson 1, Pembroke 0 — Olivia Borgen scored the lone goal late in the first half as the second-ranked Panthers (8-1-0) escaped with the home win.

Winchester 7, Lexington 1 — Junior striker Hannah Curtin fired in four goals in the Middlesex League victory for the No. 5 Sachems (7-1-1).

Winsor 1, Bancroft 1 — Maya Gaines recorded her 14th goal in six games for the visiting Bulldogs (3-1-1).

Boys’ cross-country

Norton 20, Medway 41 — Senior Ethan Fennyery captured first place with a career-best time of 17:46 on the 2.95 mile course for the Mustangs (1-3) in the loss.

Somerville 19, Medford 37 — The Highlanders had an edge in the 1-2 punch of senior Ronan Fitzgerald (13:19) and junior Parker Gregory (15:12) who placed first and second, respectively, at the 2.6 mile course at Blessed of the Bay Boathouse.

Girls’ cross-country

Natick 25, Walpole 30 — Junior Mia Costa placed first overall for the host Rebels in defeat, completing the 2.57-mile course in 15:31).

Newton North 26, Needham 29 — The Tigers were paced by Helena Teixeira-DaSilva, who completed the 5K in 19:43.

Field hockey

Andover 4, Central Catholic 1 — Hanna Medwar notched a pair of assists from midfield to go with a strong defensive effort as the Golden Warriors picked up a big Merrimack Valley League win.

Beverly 2, Peabody 0 — Sophomore Jamie DuPont (1 goal, 1 assist) paced the Panthers (4-4-2).

Bishop Fenwick 4, Medfield 2 — Senior captain Cailyn Wesley stored two goals to lead the Crusaders (8-1).

Bourne 1, Seekonk 0 — In a downpour, senior captain Taylor McCarthy scored the winner with 8 minutes left to lift the Canalmen.

Chelmsford 2, North Andover 1 — Ally Gilet and Claire Danahy scored for the Lions in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 1, Falmouth 0 — Senior left wing Lily Holmes scored the lone goal of the game for the Dolphins (7-3) as the Clippers fell to 3-3-1.

Dexter Southfield 2, Newton Country Day 1 — Sophomore Gabriella Sousa scored both goals in a non-league win for the Falcons (3-4).

Lincoln-Sudbury 3, Waltham 0 — Brooke Findlay assisted on the first two goals to help the Warriors earn a Dual County League win.

Methuen 4, Lowell 0 — Claudia Crowe had three goals and an assist to power the host Rangers (6-0-3).

Watertown 3, Belmont 1 — Ally Kennedy scored a goal and assisted another in a win for the Raiders.

Boys’ golf

Hingham 221, Plymouth North 241 — Four Harbormen, Shan Syed, Hunter Ruddick, Wes Bevins, Luke MacDonald, each shot for an even par 36 to set a team scoring record for the third time this season.

Hopkinton 243, Bellingham 287 — Junior Ryan Lundy shot a 2-over-par 38 at Hopkinton Country Club to lead all scorers for the Hillers (11-1).

Silver Lake 257, Duxbury 263 — Junior Tyler Brown persevered through rainy conditions at the Country Club of Halifax to shoot a 1-over-par 37 and lead the Lakers (5-5).

St. Johns Prep 228, Concord-Carlisle 252 — Senior Matt Remley shot a 2-over-par 37 at Concord Country Club for the Eagles (13-0).

Wellesley 312, Milton 352 — Junior Colby Sanville shot 2-under par 34 for the Raiders (11-1) at Wollaston GC.

Xaverian 229, Malden Catholic 276 — Senior Boomer Jenks shot a 1-under-par 35 at Brookmeadow Country Club to lead the Hawks.

Boys’ soccer

Archbishop Williams 3, Bishop Fenwick 2 — Senior captain Connor Dolan scored two goals in a game for the second time this week to lead the Bishops (7-4) over the Crusaders (7-3).

Cardinal Spellman 4, St. Marys 1 — Sophomore midfielder Ryan Statkiewicz tallied a goal and two assists and junior goalie Ben Rosado was solid in net as the Cardinals (3-3-2) earned the win.

Cohasset 5, East Bridgewater 2 — The Skippers (7-0-4) qualified for the D4 South tourney for the 11th straight season under coach Jim Willis. Senior Jack Simmons scored twice, and senior Kyle Osborne added a goal and an assist.

Duxbury 4, Quincy 1 — Senior captain Jack Duffy netted a pair of goals for the visiting Dragons.

Greater New Bedford 4, Fairhaven 0 — Landon Amaral scored two goals to lead the Bears (7-5).

Mashpee 5, Middleborough 3 — Freshman Gabriel Pereira scored a hat trick for the Falcons (2-7) and sophomore Nick Almeida added two goals.

Middlesex 5, Lawrence Academy 1 — Senior captain Anyolo Nakatini tallied three goals to lead the Zebras (5-1-1).

Newburyport 2, Georgetown 1 — Freshman Henry Acton scored the winner with eight minutes left in a come-from-behind victory for the Clippers (7-1-3).

Oliver Ames 2, Franklin 1 — Junior Colin Milliken recorded his sixth goal of the season and added his 10th assist on a goal by classmate Jimmy Keane, helping the 12th-ranked Tigers (8-0) stayed undefeated with the Hockomock League road win.

Peabody 3, Salem 2 — Freshman Victor Macieo (two goals) scored the winner on a penalty kick with 10 minutes remaining for the Tanners (5-3).

Randolph 9, Abington 0 — In his first game back from a hamstring injury, senior captain Joshua Montiero scored five goals as the host Blue Devils (4-4-1) recorded their first shutout in three seasons.

Reading 1, Arlington 0 — In the 77th minute, Matt Geraghty scored the lone goal of the contest as goalkeeper Jeff Pan tallied his fourth shutout of the year to earn the win for the Rockets (4-2-2).

Roxbury Latin 5, St. George’s 4 — Junior forward Ben Brasher scored two goals to lead the Foxes (3-0-1).

St. Johns Prep 4, Xaverian 0 — Junior Greg Pykett scored twice for the top-ranked Eagles (8-0-1) in their Catholic Conference win in Westwood.

Girls’ swimming

Methuen/Tewksbury 102, Haverhill 84 — Senior Callie Legvold led M/T (3-3), winning the 200 freestyle (2:15.74), and classmate Kyra Donahue placed first in the 100 free at (58.57).

Girls’ volleyball

Hopkinton 3, Medfield 0 — The second-ranked Hillers qualified for the postseason by making quick work of Tri-Valley League rival Medfield in three sets (25-19, 25-15, 25-11) at Medfield High School.

Senior right side hitter/setter Angie Grabmeier led the Hillers (9-0) with nine kills to go along with 19 assists and two blocks. Junior hitter Cadyn Boyce added eight kills and two aces and senior libero Morgan Allen had 20 digs.

Hopkinton went 19-2 last season in just its second season since moving from Division 2 to Division 1, and lost to Franklin in the Central-West semifinals.

“I think it’s exciting because we have a lot of new players this year,” Boyce said of the Hillers’ undefeated record. “To see that we’re 9-0 has a lot of hope for the future.”

Medfield fell to 6-5.

Andover 3, Lowell 1 — Caroline Fraser recorded eight kills and seven digs and Brooke Abouhamad dished out 20 assists for the visiting Warriors (4-8).

Billerica 3, Chelmsford 2 — Brooke Larson and Madison Callery delivered 12 kills each, Stephanie Sardella had 10, and Abby Iozzo played strong defense for the Indians.

Boston Latin 3, Bedford 0 — Senior captain and outside hitter Breann Cleary tallied 19 kills to lead the Wolfpack (6-4).

Case 3, Wareham 1 — Senior Amber Arruda tallied 18 kills in a win for the Cardinals.

Greater New Bedford 3, Fairhaven 1 — Kylee Cataeno (30 assists), Tianna Bulgar (31 Digs), Abby Reardon (13 kills) and Meredith Silva (10 kills) led the Bears (9-4, 8-0 conference) to a South Coast Conference win.

Lynn Classical 3, Beverly 1 — The Rams (9-1) were led by senior captains Amber Crayton (11 assists) and Pamela Diaz (14 digs).

Melrose 3, Wilmington 0 — The seventh-ranked Red Raiders (9-1) were led by senior Emma Randolph (19 kills).

Norwell 3, Middleborough 0 — Senior Jaylin Selter recorded a career-high 10 digs and junior Makinlee Mahoney had eight assists for the Clippers.

Plymouth North 3, Scituate 0 — Senior Sarah Burt (11 kills) and juniors Eyleen Diaz (5 aces) and Charlotte Woomer (4 aces, 12 assists) led the way for the Eagles (8-4).

Quincy 3, Duxbury 2 — The Presidents (11-0) remained unbeaten after losing the first two sets and rallying for the comeback victory, which qualified them for the tournament as they escaped against the previously unbeaten Dragons (9-1).

Whitman-Hanson 3, Pembroke 0 — Sophomore Abby Martin led the host Panthers (7-4) with nine kills and five blocks in the Patriot League victory.

Woburn 3, Belmont 2 — Freshman Meg Qualey (6 blocks 3 kills) and senior Katie Doyle (6 kills, 4 blocks) led the way in the win for the Tanners (5-4).

Brandon Chase reported from Medfield. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.