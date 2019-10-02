As soon as Mak arrived home from her practices and games, settling in to do her homework, Julia would head off to her own practices. The sisters were on totally opposite schedules, but with three years separating the two in age, it was something they had grown accustomed to.

Last fall, as an eighth grader at Masconomet Regional Middle School, Julia played in the youth field hockey program. At the same time, Mak, as a junior, was helping propel the Masco varsity to the Division 1 North title, scoring 13 goals and recording 14 assists on her way to earning Globe All-Scholastic honors.

Makayla and Julia Graves are still getting used to seeing each other all the time.

Now, with Mak a senior year and Julia finally at the high school as a freshman, the Topsfield residents are playing on the same team for the first time.

Makayla (left) and Julia Graves assess the field during a recent practice session. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“I just wouldn’t see her as much,” said Mak, who at 17, is the oldest of the four Graves children (Julia is 14, Sarah is 11, and Sam is 7).

“Now, I’m driving her to school, to practice, and home from practice. We’re around each other a lot more, and it’s definitely brought us closer.”

It’s more than just wearing the same jersey – both Mak and Julia are midfielders, and in preseason scrimmages and early games, they were playing right alongside each other.

Having that familiar face helped Julia adjust quickly to playing varsity field hockey, in the same way that her older sister – someone who had been there before – made the transition to high school just that much easier.

“The first time we played together, I was 100 percent nervous,” Julia said. “I felt like I hadn’t played field hockey before. But once the game started going, I could see Mak and what she was doing. It kind of flowed and then I knew what I was doing.”

Mak said that Julie loves being a part of the program.

“She goes into practice and works hard each and every day,” she said. “She was definitely nervous at first, but when she got past the first tryout day, she settled right in there.”

Though she’s wearing the Masconomet jersey for the first time, Julia has been around the program since Mak started playing on varsity as a freshman, watching the games and cheering on the team she would one day join.

“If Mak was playing, Julia was on the sidelines last year watching,” said Masconomet coach Maggie Bridgeo. “It just feels normal having her. We’ve never not had her. And they’re such a great team. They get along really well.”

Now that she’s finally alongside her sister and on the team she’s dreamed of being on for years, Julia Graves has something she wants to accomplish.

Masconomet Regional High School field hockey coach Maggie Bridgeo leans into one during a recent practice. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe/Globe Staff

“I’m very thankful to be a part of this program, because I’ve adored watching this program for so long,” Julia said. “Watching Mak for the past three years, I had that passion. I wanted to be on the team. Now that they were D1 North champs last year, my goal is to make that happen for Mak’s last year.”

In Swampscott, playing with your sister is a trend, and one that will continue. There are five pairs of sisters between the varsity and junior varsity rosters, and none are seniors.

Junior Jordan and freshman Brooke Waters play on the varsity squad, and sophomore Aubrey and eighth-grader Daniela Bliss are developing together on JV. Junior Harper Clopto n is on varsity, with her sister Coco, an eighth-grader, playing JV. Scarlett Ciciotti, a sophomore, and her eighth-grade sister Sophia are in the same situation. Rounding them out is Nicolette Fraser, a sophomore on varsity, and her older sister Victoria, a Swampscott field hockey alumna who is now the junior varsity coach.

“It’s really fun for them to be able to experience the highs and lows of playing a high school sports and to have your sibling alongside of you makes it extra special,” said Swampscott coach Courtney Russo. “They’ll always have each other as far as the rides and so forth, but they just have that extra special thing.”

Brynn and Nicole Moriarty know how valuable it is to have a sister by your side. The Ashland sisters are separated by just one grade level – Brynn is a senior, Nicole is a junior – and play together on the field hockey and ice hockey teams (the latter of which is a co-op with Medway).

This year, it’s a triple threat – the Moriartys are joined by youngest sister, Dani, a freshman.

“We all really love the sport,” Nicole Moriarty said. “We love playing. The fact that we get to play together makes it ten times better.”

Free hits

■ Nauset coach Cheryl Poore earned her 700th career victory Friday in a 5-1 win against Martha’s Vineyard. Poore, who spent a combined 46 years at Harwich and Monomoy, returned to coaching this year after stepping down at Monomoy following the 2016 season.

■ Four former area standouts Lindsey Ellis (Canton), Jessica Palmer (Milford), Colleen Ellis (Westford), and Jane Bonazzoli (Nashoba) started for Merrimack when the Warriors earned their first NCAA Division 1 victory, 2-1, over Maine Saturday.

