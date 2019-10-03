Breann Cleary, Boston Latin — The senior outside hitter had an astonishing 28 kills in a 3-2 Dual County win over Newton South Friday before a 19-kill performance in a 3-0 win over Bedford on Wednesday. The Wolfpack have won four in a row and have moved into third place in the DCL Large since their streak started with a 3-0 win over Westford on Sept. 24.

Shannon Joyce, Burlington — The Red Devils have won eight in a row with the junior setter conducting the offense. She had 43 assists in a 3-2 win over Melrose last Thursday — 22 of which went to her sister, Kelly, for kills — and 23 in a sweep of Wakefield on Wednesday. The junior has 271 assists this season.

Melissa Morelli, Lynnfield — The versatile senior notched her 1,000th career assist for the Pioneers in a 3-0 win over Triton on Wednesday. She also had 15 kills, five aces, seven digs, and 15 assists in a 3-0 win over Ipswich last Thursday.

Lindsey Oliveira, Dartmouth — The 10-0 Indians qualified for the postseason on Monday with a 3-0 win over Somerset-Berkley, featuring a 19-kill performance from Oliveira. The senior outside hitter also had six kills last Friday in a 3-0 win over Greater New Bedford.

Zoe Umeorah, Acton-Boxborough — The senior middle hitter was the Colonials’ top server last week in 3-1 wins over Chelmsford and Westford, and a 3-0 win over Wayland. She had 18 aces over those three matches to go along with seven kills and seven digs.

