Thorbjornsen may be familiar to some because he qualified for the 2019 US Open at Pebble Beach by winning the 2018 Junior Amateur title. He made the cut at the US Open and finished 79th.

With temperatures plummeting into the 50s after an overnight rain, senior Michael Thorbjornsen shot a 6-under-par 64 to take top individual honors and lead the Raiders to their fourth straight Bay State Conference title with an aggregate score of 215 at the league championship on Thursday.

Dreary conditions at Presidents Golf Course in Quincy couldn’t deter the Wellesley boys’ golf team.

“Some of the boys weren’t prepared for the cold temperatures, but once they got going, they just dealt with it,” Wellesley coach Ken Bateman said. “They realized everyone was playing under the same conditions so it was level.”

Drew Cohen and Colby Sanville shot a 75 and 76, respectively, for the Raiders, who held off Braintree (222) and Needham (225) for the championship.

Despite shooting a 1-under 33 on the front nine for Wellesley, Thorbjornsen found himself trailing at the turn when Rockets freshman Matthew Hua went lower with a 2-under 32. But Thorbjornsen, who transferred back home to Wellesley after spending the first three years of his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida, turned on the jets on the back nine with a 5-under 36.

Bateman noted that Thorbjornsen was using his driver sparingly, often teeing off with a 3 or 4-iron.

“His ball striking has been very consistent all year,” Bateman said. “His putting wasn’t quite as consistent as he’d like it to be, but part of that is that we play so many different courses it’s impossible to be that consistent.”

Thorbjornsen prefers faster greens though, Bateman said, which is exactly what he found at Presidents even after the rain.

“He putts better with faster greens, and today’s greens were pretty fast and true to line,” Bateman said.

Braintree’s Frank Mahoney finished in second with a 2-under 68, followed by Brookline’s Mike Ford and Needham’s David Cammarata-Green at even-par 70. After his surge on the front nine, Hua finished tied for fifth at a 2-over 72 with Jacob Teszler of Newton North.

Archbishop Williams 174, St. Marys 166 — Junior Jake LaMonica shot a 3-over 39 at Braintree Municipal Golf Course to lead the Bishops to a Catholic Central win over the Spartans.

Bridgewater-Raynham 149, Brockton 110 — Senior Ryan Hackenson shot a 1-under 35 at Old Scotland Links to help the Trojans clinch the inaugural Southeastern Conference championship, a title which comes after B-R had captured the final five Old Colony League crowns.

Hingham 228, Whitman-Hanson 229 — Luke MacDonald and Cooper Pennell shot even-par 36s at Ridder Farm Golf Course in East Bridgewater as the Harbormen (12-0) stayed unbeaten with the Patriot League win.

Medfield 257, Millis 285 — Sophomore captain Henry Reilly shot a 1-over 37 for the Warriors in a Tri-Valley League match at Ponkapoag Golf Course in Canton.

St. Johns Prep 222, Lincoln-Sudbury 239 — Alex Landry carded a 1-under 34 and Connor O'Holleran, Emmet Phelan, and Aidan LeBlanc followed with 37s for the unbeaten Eagles (14-0) at Kernwood CC. Weston Jones had a 35 for L-S.

Xaverian 225, St. Johns (Shrewsbury) 230 — Senior Boomer Jenks led the way once again for the Hawks with a 1-under-par 35 at Charles River Country Club.

Boys’ soccer

Apponequet 9, Wareham 1 — Senior Mike Magalhaes exploded for six goals for the Lakers (6-2-1) in a South Coast Conference win over the Vikings.

Bedford 1, Lincoln-Sudbury 0 — Nolan Hafer’s goal in the 79th minute, assisted by Marcus Voss, was all the Buccaneers needed for the win.

East Boston 2, South Boston 0 — A pair of first-half goals from senior Roberto Dubon was the difference for the Jets (8-1).

Hopkinton 1, Ashland 0 — Sophomore Owen Schnur converted on a penalty with just 15 minutes remaining to secure the win for the Hillers.

McCann Tech 5, Commerce 1 — Nick LaForest tallied one goal and one assist in a win for the Hornets.

Medford 5, New Bedford 0 — Senior captain Aaron Vaz scored a goal and added two assists for the Mustangs (6-2-1).

North Andover 2, Haverhill 0 — Michael Harty’s goal five minutes into the second half sealed the win for the Knights.

Sandwich 3, Monomoy 1 — Jason Hurrie, Jack Greeley and Joe Morrison scored for the Blue Knights in a Cape & Islands League victory over the Sharks. Morrison also assisted on two goals in the win.

Shawsheen 2, Innovation Academy 1 — The Rams earned a tournament berth thanks to two goals in the final 10 minutes, the first off the foot of senior Dan Archibald and the winner courtesy of sophomore Adriano Trotta.

Weymouth 1, Braintree 0 — Junior forward James Mathewson scored the winning goal for the Wildcats (8-2-1).

Girls’ cross-country

Franklin 15, Taunton 43 — The Panthers notched a perfect socre, led by junior Sydney Hawkins with a time of 20:43 (5k).

Field hockey

North Reading 2, Manchester Essex 0 — The Hornets (5-5-1) put together a strong performance on the road to upset 15th-ranked Manchester Essex, It was Manchester Essex’s first loss of the year. Senior captain Emma Lord scored the opener in the 15th minute off an assist from senior captain Morgan Majeski, and Majeski found the net herself in the second half off an assist from her younger sister, Mary. ‘‘Our communication and the way we transferred and shifted possession really allowed us to counterattack well,’’ said North Reading coach Andrea Slaven. Junior goalkeeper Emma Borland added four saves.

Apponequet 1, Old Rochester 0 — The Lakers improve to 5-2-3 thanks to a second half goal from junior Amelia Blake.

Belmont 6, Wakefield 0 — Senior captain Katie Guden racked up two goals and two helpers for the Marauders (8-1-1).

Braintree 5, Weymouth 0 — Ally DeCoste scored twice for the Wamps (6-2-2, 3-1-2) in a Bay State Conference win over the Wildcats.

Duxbury 5, Plymouth South 1 — Abby Krahmer collected a hat trick and Emma Ross and Katherine Cully had a goal apiece for the Dragons (5-3-2) in the Patriot League win.

Franklin 3, Foxborough 2 — Senior Olivia Rondeau scored all three goals, including the equalizer and winner in the second half as the ninth-ranked Panthers (9-1, 9-0) rallied to dealt the Warriors (6-1-3, 5-1-3) their first loss of the season.

King Philip 1, North Attleborough 0 — Junior Abby Nixon scored off a feed from senior Sammy Robison 14:32 into the first half, which was all the offense the Warriors (6-3-1) needed in a Hockomock League win over the Red Rocketeers.

Lynnfield 6, Amesbury 1 — Senior Lily Rothwell scored two goals for the Pioneers (8-2) in their Cape Ann League victory.

Swampscott 2, Peabody 0 — Brooke Waters and Natalie Dominiconi scored for Big Blue (6-3-1) in a Northeastern Conference win over the Tanners.

Winchester 2, Melrose 0 — Ava Brosnan scored twice for the No. 14 Sachems (8-2) in a Middlesex League victory over the Red Raiders.

Girls’ soccer

Andover 5, Methuen 1 — Senior Rachel Souza had two goals to lead the Golden Warriors (6-1-2).

Brookline 3, Framingham 2 — Junior forward Reese Brodsky had a goal and an assist to lead the Warriors (6-0-2).

Dedham 2, Medway 0 — Don Savi earned his 300th career win as the Marauders earned the Tri-Valley League shutout.

North Andover 2, Chelmsford 0 — Senior Julia Ward scored the winning goal for the Knights (8-1-1).

Sandwich 2, Monomoy 1 — Junior Megan Lizotte delivered the winning strike for the Blue Knights with 39 seconds left in regulation in a Cape & Islands League match against the Sharks.

Walpole 5, Milton 0 — Senior captain Hallie McLaughlin scored a hat trick for the Rebels in the Bay State Conference win.

Weymouth 1, Braintree 0 — Katelyn Smith scored the lone goal and Sarah Fuller earned the shutout in goal for the 10th-ranked Wildcats (19-1-2).

Girls’ volleyball

Arlington Catholic 3, Archbishop Williams 2 — Sophomore Maggie Milne had nine kills to lead the Cougars (7-3).

Barnstable 3, Nauset 0 — Senior Josie Deluga recorded her 1,000th career dig (16 in the game) in a win for the Red Raiders.

Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 0 — The Shamrocks improve to 9-2 with the win and qualify for the MIAA Division 1 South state tournament. Senior Lucy Armour chipped in with five kills.

Brookline 3, Framingham 1 — Senior Pilar Hincapie filled the stat sheet with four aces, 11 kills, 10 digs and a block for the Warriors in a Bay State Conference win over the Flyers.

Canton 3, Taunton 0 — Junior Jackie Morrissey had 18 assists and six digs for the Bulldogs (8-2).

Cardinal Spellman 3, Bishop Fenwick 0 — Senior Alyssa Dansby had six aces and eight digs for the Cardinals (9-1).

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Falmouth 0 — Sophomore Lucy Swanson racked up 20 kills in just three sets of work for the Dolphins (9-1).

King Philip 3, North Attleborough 0 — Nicole Coughlan had 12 kills and three aces for the Warriors (10-2) in their three-set victory.

Weymouth 3, Braintree 2 — Catherine Marshall lit up the box score for the Wildcats, tallying 24 assists, 11 kills and seven digs.

To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 and email hssports@globe.com.